Say Farewell to Fall With KPR and Special Holiday Programming

Celebrate the upcoming holiday season and the closing of fall with special programming, presented by KPR and produced by American Public Media.

Thursday, November 28th: noon - 1 p.m.

Every Good Thing

On Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take some time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's "Every Good Thing" — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Thursday, November 28th: 1 - 2 p.m.

Songs of Thanks

Join us for Songs of Thanks, an innovative new production by the vocal group Cantus. Through their signature narrative programming, the acclaimed octet will weave together stories and songs celebrating gratitude and community. Don’t miss this special broadcast, designed to uplift the human spirit and honor the season

Thursday, November 28th: 2 - 3 p.m.

This Land: Thanksgiving with The American Sound

This land, the physical land called the United States of America, is home to people of a wide range of ethnicities, cultures, races, creeds and genders. This Thanksgiving Day, join host Jennifer Hambrick for a musical celebration of the diversity of this land – the varied natural topographies and biospheres, and the many communities that make this land exceptionally rich.