Music (Blog)

Pianist Po Sim Head Brings Peruvian Composer’s Works to KPR

Kansas Public Radio
Published February 28, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST
po sim.jpg
Chuck Smith
/
Kansas Public Radio
Pianist Po Sim "Fanny" Head in the KPR Live Performance Studio.

Local pianist Dr. Po Sim Head, also known in Kansas City as Fanny Head, brought the music of Francisco Pulgar-Vidal to the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio last year and was kind enough to share with us her playing and some thoughts on an upcoming recording project.

Inspired by tango music and the work of the Peruvian composer, Head plans to release recordings of her performances featuring Pulgar-Vidal’s compositions. While in school, Head studied extensively about South American and Latin American composers and is excited to bring this music to listeners, including another collection of recordings focusing on pieces by Ecuadorian composer Blanca Layana Gómez, titled Piano Sounds from Ecuador, which was just recently released.

Po Sim Head, piano - Taki No 1 and Pases by Francisco Pulgar Vidal at Kansas Public Radio

Aside from her recent recordings, Head recently received her Doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of Kansas and maintains a busy music school studio in Kansas City.

For access to these recordings and more information on this project, visit her website.

