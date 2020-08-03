"Talk To Us" Using the KPR App

Are you a KPR member? We want to know what inspires you to support Kansas Public Radio financially so we can share your thoughts with all of our listeners during upcoming membership drives. Your member testimonial can inspire others listeners to become members and help keep KPR's great programming on the air. Submit your testimonial to KPR using the "Talk To Us" feature on our app.

Start by downloading the KPR app, available to download for free on iOS and Android. You can use the app to receive the latest news headlines, watch your favorite programs and listen live everywhere you go.

The "Talk To Us" feature is available using the drop-down menu on the left-hand side of the app. Click on the "Talk To Us" button, then simply press the microphone button on the "Talk To Us" feature to start recording.

When you're done recording (your testimonial can be up to 30 seconds long), you can replay and send your testimonial. The testimonial will be sent to the general KPR email address.



Here are some questions/prompts you can use to help you craft your testimonial:

1. Why are you a member of Kansas Public Radio?

2. What are your favorite programs on KPR? Did a particular program inspire you to become a member?

3. Do you think it's important to support public media?

If you feel comfortable doing so, state your name and the town you live in when you start recording.



Here is a sample testimonial from our friend Carl Graves:

Carl Graves KPR Testimonial Listen • 0:59

As a KPR listener/member, you are in a unique position to inspire other listeners to contribute to the station. Membership is KPR's largest single-source of income - we literally could not do it without you! Thank you for listening to and supporting KPR!