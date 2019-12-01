Spread Holiday Cheer With Vehicles for Charity

If you’re looking for a unique way of spreading holiday cheer, you can donate your used car to Kansas Public Radio. It will be sold at auction, and the proceeds help support public broadcasting in your community.

Donating is easy. The KPR vehicle donation program takes care of everything. Donate before December 31, and you’ll qualify for a 2024 deduction. All you have to do is call 877-308-2408 or donate online.

Kansas Public Radio has teamed up with Vehicles for Charity since 2003, raising almost $700,000 in donations of cars, trucks, RVs and motorcycles – regardless of age or condition.

Listeners who donated their vehicle say the entire process was easy from start to finish. From the original phone call to Vehicles for Charity – 877-308-2408 – to watching their vehicle get towed away, our vehicle donors said they would recommend the service to a friend. Prospective donors can also get information at www.vehiclesforcharity.org.

Shortly after a donor calls, Vehicles for Charity tows away their old car – at no cost to the listener. The car is sold at a wholesale auto auction, and KPR gets 80 percent of the net proceeds. Vehicles for Charity then sends a tax statement to the donor.

So if you’re tired of your Ferrari or Porsche, Kansas Public Radio can help. We accept all vehicles – not just European luxury models. So dust off the Rolls-Royce or the Pontiac and turn your Dodge into a deduction or your Chevy into savings.