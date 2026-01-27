© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oasis on the Prairie: New Documentary Profiles Ranchers of Greenwood County, Kansas / Part 2

Kansas Public Radio | By Dave Kendall
Published January 27, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
The Perrier family in Greenwood County, Kansas.
Dave Kendall
/
Prairie Hollow Productions
The Perrier family in Greenwood County, Kansas.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - In early December, KPR aired a story about a young woman who returned to Kansas with her husband to begin a new life on her family’s ranch in Greenwood County. Today, we hear from another couple who moved back to the family ranch after living out of state for a number of years. Producer Dave Kendall has their story, which involves a yearly auction of Angus bulls on their ranch.

1 of 4  — MattPerrier copy.jpg
2 of 4  — IMG_1334.JPG
3 of 4  — DSC_1243.JPG
4 of 4  — VaccinatingCalves copy.jpg

Matt Perrier and his wife, Amy, shared a bit about their family’s ranching operation at Dalebanks Angus near Eureka, Kansas. They told their story to documentary filmmaker Dave Kendall. The Perriers are among a number of ranch families featured in the new documentary called “Oasis on the Prairie: Ranchers of Greenwood County” produced by Prairie Hollow Productions.

The documentary will air on KTWU Channel 11 in Topeka on Wednesday (01-27-26) at 7 pm.

Listen to Part 1 of this limited radio series.
Local News
Dave Kendall
Producer and host of a long-running public television program in Kansas called Sunflower Journeys, Dave Kendall is now an independent filmmaker and documentarian, producing programs under the moniker Prairie Hollow Productions.
See stories by Dave Kendall