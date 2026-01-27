Oasis on the Prairie: New Documentary Profiles Ranchers of Greenwood County, Kansas / Part 2

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - In early December, KPR aired a story about a young woman who returned to Kansas with her husband to begin a new life on her family’s ranch in Greenwood County. Today, we hear from another couple who moved back to the family ranch after living out of state for a number of years. Producer Dave Kendall has their story, which involves a yearly auction of Angus bulls on their ranch.

1 of 4 — MattPerrier copy.jpg 2 of 4 — IMG_1334.JPG 3 of 4 — DSC_1243.JPG 4 of 4 — VaccinatingCalves copy.jpg

Matt Perrier and his wife, Amy, shared a bit about their family’s ranching operation at Dalebanks Angus near Eureka, Kansas. They told their story to documentary filmmaker Dave Kendall. The Perriers are among a number of ranch families featured in the new documentary called “Oasis on the Prairie: Ranchers of Greenwood County” produced by Prairie Hollow Productions.

The documentary will air on KTWU Channel 11 in Topeka on Wednesday (01-27-26) at 7 pm.

Listen to Part 1 of this limited radio series.

