An Oasis on the Prairie: New Documentary Profiles the Ranchers of Greenwood County, Kansas
GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - Lots of stories have been told about young people leaving the farm and heading to the big city. Today, we'll hear that story in reverse - about a couple in the Flint Hills who left the city and moved TO the farm. As part of a new documentary about ranchers in Greenwood County, Kansas, filmmaker Dave Kendall interviewed a couple working at Salt Creek Farm.
This radio segment comes from the new film documentary An Oasis on the Prairie: Ranchers of Greenwood County, produced by Dave Kendall at Prairie Hollow Productions.
The first public screening of the documentary takes place at the Granada Theatre in Emporia, Sunday, December 7 at 2 pm.
For more information, visit PrairieHollow.net.