Another Jayhawk Blasts Off into Space

UNDATED (KPR) — Another alum from the University of Kansas has flown into space. Last week, Dr. Laura Stiles launched into space on Blue Origin's suborbital NS-38 mission. She is the fifth KU alum to travel to space.

NS-38 crew (L to R): Alain Fernandez, Dr. Linda Edwards, Dr. Laura Stiles, Tim Drexler, Alberto Gutiérrez, and Jim Hendren.

Stiles has worked at Blue Origin for the past 13 years in a variety of roles. She graduated from KU in 2008 with a degree in engineering physics. While in school, Stiles participated in internships at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, the Air Force Research Lab, Raytheon Aircraft and CERN.

Stiles joins fellow Jayhawks - Joe Engle, Ron Evans, Steve Hawley and Loral O'Hara - who have also flown into space.

