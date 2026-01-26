© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

Another Jayhawk Blasts Off into Space

Kansas Public Radio | By J. Schafer
Published January 26, 2026 at 1:43 PM CST
Blue Origin
/
Blue Origin
Dr. Laura Stiles, who graduated from the University of Kansas in 2008 with a degree in engineering physics.

UNDATED (KPR) — Another alum from the University of Kansas has flown into space. Last week, Dr. Laura Stiles launched into space on Blue Origin's suborbital NS-38 mission. She is the fifth KU alum to travel to space.

NS-38 crew (L to R): Alain Fernandez, Dr. Linda Edwards, Dr. Laura Stiles, Tim Drexler, Alberto Gutiérrez, and Jim Hendren.

Stiles has worked at Blue Origin for the past 13 years in a variety of roles. She graduated from KU in 2008 with a degree in engineering physics. While in school, Stiles participated in internships at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, the Air Force Research Lab, Raytheon Aircraft and CERN.

Stiles joins fellow Jayhawks - Joe Engle, Ron Evans, Steve Hawley and Loral O'Hara - who have also flown into space.

J. Schafer
J. Schafer is the News Director of Kansas Public Radio. He’s also the Managing Editor of the Kansas Public Radio Network, which provides news and information to other public radio stations in Kansas and Missouri.
