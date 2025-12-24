Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from KPR

© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Published December 24, 2025 at 6:38 PM CST
Best wishes from everyone at Kansas Public Radio for a wonderful holiday season

Happy Holidays, and Merry Christmas from everyone at Kansas Public Radio! We hope that you are finding time to rest and celebrate, and that the holiday programming on KPR is providing a festive backdrop to your day. For all of us, the work we do at KPR is much more than a job - it's an opportunity to connect with and provide for our community, to provide you with information you can rely on, music that comforts and inspires you, and talk programs that make you laugh, learn and consider new points of view. We would not be here without listeners like you, and we are grateful every day of the year for your engagement and support. We look forward to connecting with you in 2026!

— Feloniz Lovato-Winston, Director
Kansas Public Radio and Audio Reader

