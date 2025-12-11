Gather 'Round the Radio for KPR Holiday Programming

KPR's holiday programming is here to spread cheer and make your season bright. Enjoy our collection of yuletide favorites through the end of December.

Saturday, Dec. 13 | 6 p.m.

Green Lady Lounge Christmas Show

Tim Whitmer’s Good Time Quartet and guitarist Rod Fleeman offer up some holiday treats, including “Jingle Bell Rock” and “The Christmas Song”, plus originals from the band’s new album.

Brian Turner

Monday, Dec. 15 | 7 p.m.

Candles Burning Brightly

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Thursday, Dec. 18 | 7 p.m.

Holiday Vespers

KPR presents the annual broadcast of Holiday Vespers at the University of Kansas.

KU School of Music A horn player, KU Vespers 2021.

Friday, Dec. 19 | 7 p.m.

Film Music Friday Christmas Show

Hear music from some classic Christmas movies, including Miracle on 34th Street, The Bishop’s Wife, A Christmas Carol, It’s a Wonderful Life and more. Hosted by KPR’s

Darrell Brogdon.

Saturday, Dec. 20 | 6 p.m.

Live at Green Lady Lounge

Tim Whitmer’s Good Time Quartet is joined by singer Millie Edwards for an hour of holiday cheer, including “Merry Christmas, Baby” and “Plaza Tidings”, among others.

Saturday, Dec. 20 | 7 p.m.

Retro Cocktail Hour Christmas Show

Hang the mistletoe and spike the eggnog! Darrell Brogdon hosts a night of Yuletide music that’s “shaken, not stirred”, with tunes by Frank Sinatra, the Soulful Strings, the George Gee Swing Orchestra, Don Tiki, Eartha Kitt, the Tiki Delights and many more.

Sunday, Dec. 21 | 11 a.m.

A Very Merry Prairie Journal

Celebrate the season with the KPR staff on A Very Merry Prairie Journal! With songs of the season, holiday stories, and assorted musings and memories, from your favorite KPR announcers as well as the folks behind the scenes.

Kaye McIntyre / Kansas Public Radio 105 Live's Nick Carswell performs for A Very Merry Prairie Journal.

Monday, Dec. 22 | 7 p.m.

Welcome Christmas

Welcome Christmas is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world's premier choral ensembles, conducted by Philip Brunelle and G. Phillip Shoultz. Join host Bonnie North for an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries.

Wednesday, Dec. 24 | 9 a.m.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Since 1918, A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols has offered listeners an opportunity to share in a live, worldwide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of biblical readings, carols and related seasonal classical music. This special event is presented by the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys, and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the college’s 500-year-old chapel.

Wednesday, Dec. 24 | 2 p.m.

Holiday Vespers (Encore)

Wednesday, Dec. 24 | 7 p.m.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols (Encore)

Thursday, Dec. 25 | 9 a.m.

St. Olaf Christmas Festival

A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

Your Classical

Thursday, Dec. 25 | 11 a.m.

Holiday Vespers (Encore)

Thursday, Dec. 25 | 12 p.m.

A Chanticleer Christmas

Grammy award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer is known as the “orchestra of voices” for its unparalleled range and abilities. This holiday season, the group brings its brand-new Christmas program including original arrangements of well-known tunes drawn from Classical, Jazz, and Popular traditions. They fluently weave between diverse musical styles to create an evening of wonder and joy.

Thursday, Dec. 25 | 1 p.m.

St. Olaf Christmas Festival (Encore)

Thursday, Dec. 25 | 7 p.m.

Classics Live

The Lawrence Civic Choir performs a concert of holiday music, hosted by KPR’s Cordelia Brown.

Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 9 p.m.

New Years Eve at the Black Dolphin

Alex Abramovitz and his Swingin’ KC Jazz Band light up the last day of the year with some classic Kansas City jazz, in performance at Kansas City’s Black Dolphin Lounge.

Brian Turner

All available on your local KPR1 station, the KPR app and kansaspublicradio.org.

Happy holidays from all of us at Kansas Public Radio!

