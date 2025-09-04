© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Border Showdown Becomes Radio Rivalry Between KPR and KBIA

Kansas Public Radio | By J. Schafer
Published September 4, 2025 at 5:30 AM CDT
A photograph of the KU football stadium, as seen during the game against Wagner College on Friday, August 29, 2025.
J. Schafer / KPR
/
Kansas Public Radio
The Booth. This is the revamped KU football stadium, as seen during the game against Wagner College on Friday, August 29, 2025.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The University of Kansas and the University of Missouri football teams are getting ready to battle each other Saturday afternoon in Columbia in a renewed "Border Showdown." With the revival of the rivalry, the public radio stations in Lawrence and Columbia decided to get in on the action and turn the Border Showdown into a fundraising competition called "Radio Rivals." KPR's J. Schafer spoke to Joanna Fewins, the development director at KPR, to learn more about the competition.

The radio Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, stopped by Kansas Public Radio recently to record some fundraising scripts for us to use during our "Radio Rivalry" with KBIA in Columbia. It's not every day that the Voice of the Jayhawks stops by, so we asked him to autograph our scripts. Thanks, Brian!
Local News
J. Schafer
J. Schafer is the News Director of Kansas Public Radio. He’s also the Managing Editor of the Kansas Public Radio Network, which provides news and information to other public radio stations in Kansas and Missouri.
See stories by J. Schafer