Border Showdown Becomes Radio Rivalry Between KPR and KBIA

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The University of Kansas and the University of Missouri football teams are getting ready to battle each other Saturday afternoon in Columbia in a renewed "Border Showdown." With the revival of the rivalry, the public radio stations in Lawrence and Columbia decided to get in on the action and turn the Border Showdown into a fundraising competition called "Radio Rivals." KPR's J. Schafer spoke to Joanna Fewins, the development director at KPR, to learn more about the competition.

The radio Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, stopped by Kansas Public Radio recently to record some fundraising scripts for us to use during our "Radio Rivalry" with KBIA in Columbia. It's not every day that the Voice of the Jayhawks stops by, so we asked him to autograph our scripts. Thanks, Brian!