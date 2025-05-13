© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Author Rachel McCarthy James examines the cultural history of axe murder

Kansas Public Radio
Published May 13, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
The cover of the book Whack Job: A History of Axe Murder. The background is red, with the words "Whack Job" in white. The "o" in the word "Job" appears to be pierced by an axe, and the center of the "o" is splattered, as if with blood. The words "A History of Axe Murder" appear in black beneath the white-lettered words. Rachel McCarthy James's name is in white at the bottom of the cover, with a subheading in white identifying her as the co-author of the book "The Man from the Train."
courtesy of St. Martin's Press
Rachel McCarthy James has a new book on the history of axe murders.

KPR's Laura Lorson spoke with Lawrence author Rachel McCarthy James about the new book "Whack Job: A History of Axe Murder."

Rachel McCarthy James collaborated on the book The Man on the Train in 2017 with her father, baseball statistician and historian Bill James. It was an inquiry into a notorious axe murder from 1912. Now, she's written a follow-up called Whack Job: A History of Axe Murder. She spoke with KPR's Laura Lorson about the cultural implications of axe murder, with its implications of the inherent danger of violence from what was at one time an extremely common household tool.

Author Rachel McCarthy James is wearing a brown cable-knit sweater and a black leather motorcycle jacket. She has long brown hair and is wearing stylish red-framed glasses, which she is touching with her right hand. She is smiling at the camera.
photo by Carly Hays
Author Rachel McCarthy James

Rachel McCarthy James will appear at the Raven Bookstore in Lawrence Tuesday night at 7 o'clock for a reading and signing event.

Local News