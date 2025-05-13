Author Rachel McCarthy James examines the cultural history of axe murder

Rachel McCarthy James collaborated on the book The Man on the Train in 2017 with her father, baseball statistician and historian Bill James. It was an inquiry into a notorious axe murder from 1912. Now, she's written a follow-up called Whack Job: A History of Axe Murder. She spoke with KPR's Laura Lorson about the cultural implications of axe murder, with its implications of the inherent danger of violence from what was at one time an extremely common household tool.

photo by Carly Hays Author Rachel McCarthy James

Rachel McCarthy James will appear at the Raven Bookstore in Lawrence Tuesday night at 7 o'clock for a reading and signing event.