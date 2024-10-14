© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Celebrating the Legacy of Kansas Actress Hattie McDaniel at the Tallgrass Film Fest in Wichita

Kansas Public Radio | By KMUW Radio
Published October 14, 2024 at 10:55 AM CDT
A black and white photograph of Hattie McDaniel standing while holding a script and speaking into a CBS microphone.
Kansas-born actress Hattie McDaniel playing a part on CBS radio.

HITA, Kan. (KMUW) - You may know her as "Mammy" in the movie, "Gone with the Wind," or as the first Black actor to receive an Academy Award, but Wichita-born Hattie McDaniel’s achievements didn’t stop there. The Tallgrass Film Festival in Wichita will celebrate the late actress’ legacy later this month. KMUW Radio's Carla Eckels spoke with McDaniel’s great-grandnephew, Kevin Goff.

Hattie McDaniel (center) leads entertainers from her Los Angeles home to Minter Field for a performance for World War II soldiers in 1942.
Hattie McDaniel (center) leads entertainers from her Los Angeles home to Minter Field for a performance for World War II soldiers in 1942.

Goff’s new book, Hattie McDaniel: A Reflective Life - with photos and quotes by Hattie - is expected to be available in February. Goff will participate in events including a panel discussion on “Black Representation in Cinema Then and Now” at the Tallgrass Film Festival in Wichita on October 26th.

Thanks to Carla Eckels at KMUW Radio in Wichita for sharing this report.
