Celebrating the Legacy of Kansas Actress Hattie McDaniel at the Tallgrass Film Fest in Wichita

HITA, Kan. (KMUW) - You may know her as "Mammy" in the movie, "Gone with the Wind," or as the first Black actor to receive an Academy Award, but Wichita-born Hattie McDaniel’s achievements didn’t stop there. The Tallgrass Film Festival in Wichita will celebrate the late actress’ legacy later this month. KMUW Radio's Carla Eckels spoke with McDaniel’s great-grandnephew, Kevin Goff.

Hattie McDaniel (center) leads entertainers from her Los Angeles home to Minter Field for a performance for World War II soldiers in 1942.

Goff’s new book, Hattie McDaniel: A Reflective Life - with photos and quotes by Hattie - is expected to be available in February. Goff will participate in events including a panel discussion on “Black Representation in Cinema Then and Now” at the Tallgrass Film Festival in Wichita on October 26th.

