All-Female Theater Troupe Gives Shakespeare a Western Twist

Kansas Public Radio | By Kaye McIntyre
Published August 15, 2024 at 10:52 PM CDT

What happens when you take Shakespeare's "A Comedy of Errors," set it in the Wild West, and perform it with an all-female cast? Find out this weekend when The Lady Shakes Theatre Company puts on "The Good, the Bard, and the Ugly." A pre-show festival, featuring food trucks and family-friendly games, runs from 5:30-7:30pm Friday and Saturday (August 16 and 17) at Shawnee Heights High School; shows start at 7:30pm. The show is a collaboration between Lady Shakes and Shawnee Heights High School Drama Club.

Kaye McIntyre
