Kansas Special Session Begins June 18; Governor Talks Tax Cuts, Medicaid Expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is calling lawmakers back to Topeka for a special session to discuss tax relief. Earlier today (WED), she announced the extra session would begin June 18th. The governor and lawmakers have been at odds over tax cuts. KPR's J. Schafer spoke with the governor to find out what it might take for the two sides to come together. They also talked about one of her top remaining priorities: Medicaid expansion.

Next month's special session, set to begin June 18th, could cost taxpayers as much as $84,000 per day.

Kansas Special Legislative Session on Tax Cuts Begins June 18

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she will call a special legislative session on tax cuts after vetoing three previous GOP proposals. The Democrat said Wednesday she's bringing lawmakers back to the Capitol beginning June 18 to hash out a bipartisan plan. Kelly this month vetoed bills to cut income, sales and property taxes over the next three years. She says Republicans' proposals have been unsustainable. Kelly's vetoes have set up a high-stakes election-year tussle with the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature. Both parties believe voters will be upset if there is no broad tax relief after surplus funds piled up in the state’s coffers.

The move comes after the Democratic governor vetoed three Republican plans to cut taxes this year, setting up a high-stakes election-year tussle with the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature. “I am committed to working with the Legislature to deliver responsible, sustainable tax cuts for all Kansans,” Kelly said in a statement. “A special session provides the opportunity for bipartisan collaboration on comprehensive tax relief that does not threaten Kansas’ solid fiscal foundation. By working together, we can swiftly come to a compromise to put more money back into Kansans’ pockets.”

Lawmakers this month sent Kelly a proposal to cut income, sales and property taxes by a total of $1.45 billion or more over three years. She vetoed the measure after the Legislature adjourned, blocking lawmakers from attempting to override her.

Kelly and Republican leaders have agreed on eliminating state income taxes on retirees’ Social Security benefits, which kick in when they earn $75,000 a year. They also agree on reducing a state property tax for schools and eliminating the state’s already set-to-expire 2% sales tax on groceries six months early, on July 1.

But almost half of the cuts in the latest bill were tied to changes in the personal income tax. The state’s highest tax rate would have been 5.57%, instead of the current 5.7%.

GOP leaders have grown increasingly frustrated as they’ve made what they see as major concessions, including giving up on moving Kansas from three personal income tax rates to one.

All 40 Senate seats and 125 House seats are on the ballot in this year’s elections, and Democrats hope to break the Republican supermajorities in both chambers. Both parties believe voters will be upset if there is no broad tax relief after surplus funds piled up in the state’s coffers.

