School in KCK Dedicates a Soccer Field for Blind Players

Kansas City likes to tout itself as the nation’s soccer capital and a scheduled ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon will enhance that reputation. The Kansas State School for the Blind will celebrate a newly renovated soccer field - or "pitch," as it's called. And, as KPR's Greg Echlin explains, the new venue is expected to be a big Midwestern draw for the visually impaired.

KSSB gym teacher Nicole Drake explains the rules to visually impaired youths at the Manhattan, KS, clinic.

The new soccer field for blind players will be dedicated Friday afternoon (2 pm) at the Kansas State School for the Blind in Kansas City, Kansas.

Leah Enright talks with U.S. Blind Soccer national team member Antoine Craig, who was in Santiago, Chile, for the Para Pan American Games through a Zoom call at a soccer clinic in Manhattan, Kansas.