School in KCK Dedicates a Soccer Field for Blind Players

Kansas Public Radio | By Greg Echlin
Published April 4, 2024 at 1:19 PM CDT
Kansas City likes to tout itself as the nation’s soccer capital and a scheduled ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon will enhance that reputation. The Kansas State School for the Blind will celebrate a newly renovated soccer field - or "pitch," as it's called. And, as KPR's Greg Echlin explains, the new venue is expected to be a big Midwestern draw for the visually impaired.

The new soccer field for blind players will be dedicated Friday afternoon (2 pm) at the Kansas State School for the Blind in Kansas City, Kansas.

Leah Enright, the Blind Sports Coordinator for the Kansas State School for the Blind (KSSB) in Kansas City, Kansas, last September stood in front of the area inside the oval track where the soccer pitch would be upgraded. The new pitch is one-of-a-kind in the Midwest.
Greg Echlin
Greg Echlin is a sports reporter for Kansas Public Radio and other public media news outlets. Follow him on Twitter @GregEchlin.
