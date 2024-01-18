© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Audio Reader's Big Audio Sale Features Vinyl, CDs, Vintage Audio Equipment

Kansas Public Radio | By J. Schafer
Published January 18, 2024 at 10:47 AM CST
Close up shot of an Audio-Reader radio, a specially designed radio tuned to a sub-carrier frequency that carries Audio-Reader broadcasts.
J. Schafer
/
Kansas Public Radio
One of the specially-designed Audio-Reader radios, tuned to a sub-carrier frequency to broadcast Audio-Reader content.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Vinyl records, CDs and audio equipment will all be on sale Friday and Saturday at the Lawrence Public Library. The big audio sale is a benefit for Audio Reader at the University of Kansas. So, what IS Audio-Reader, anyway? KPR's J. Schafer spoke to Audio-Reader's Beth McKenzie to find out.

Beth McKenzie is the Development Director for the Kansas Audio-Reader Network, located next door to Kansas Public Radio at the University of Kansas.

Audio-Reader's big audio sale begins Friday from 6:30-8:30 pm and Saturday from noon to 6 pm at the Lawrence Public Library.

More details available online at the Audio-Reader website.
J. Schafer
J. Schafer is the News Director of Kansas Public Radio. He’s also the Managing Editor of the Kansas Public Radio Network, which provides news and information to other public radio stations in Kansas and Missouri.
