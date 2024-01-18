Audio Reader's Big Audio Sale Features Vinyl, CDs, Vintage Audio Equipment

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Vinyl records, CDs and audio equipment will all be on sale Friday and Saturday at the Lawrence Public Library. The big audio sale is a benefit for Audio Reader at the University of Kansas. So, what IS Audio-Reader, anyway? KPR's J. Schafer spoke to Audio-Reader's Beth McKenzie to find out.

Beth McKenzie is the Development Director for the Kansas Audio-Reader Network, located next door to Kansas Public Radio at the University of Kansas.

Audio-Reader's big audio sale begins Friday from 6:30-8:30 pm and Saturday from noon to 6 pm at the Lawrence Public Library.

More details available online at the Audio-Reader website.