KDHE, City of Topeka Issue Boil Water Advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – The City of Topeka has issued a boil water advisory, effective immediately, until further notice. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued an advisory to include Shawnee County Rural Water District 1C and the Metro Topeka Airport Authority. WIBW reports that the city advisory was issued Sunday morning as a precaution, after low chlorine levels were detected at the water treatment plant. KDHE extended the order to the Metro Topeka Airport Authority and Shawnee County Rural Water District 1C public water systems because they purchase their water from the City of Topeka.

City officials say that lower water levels and extreme weather have stressed the system, which may have contributed to chemical treatment below required levels. It could put the system at risk for bacterial contamination.

The city of Topeka Communications Office issued the following advice regarding city water:

• If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it

clears.

• Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one

minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household

bleach per gallon of water.

• Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children

is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe

rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that restaurants and other food establishments with questions about the boil water advisory's impact on their business may email the food safety and lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call it at 785-564-6767.

The city said via news release that it will have an update on the status of the water system at 5 p.m. Sunday. KDHE issued a reminder that only KDHE can issue its rescind order for the Airport Authority and Shawnee County Rural District 1C following testing at a certified laboratory.

