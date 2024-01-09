Warnings and Advisories Expire, but Another Round of Winter Weather Is on Its Way

The last of the Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the KPR listening area have been allowed to expire. Travel is still hazardous, however, as strong winds are expected through the region Tuesday night that could pick up snow to cause visibility problems.

The National Weather Service in Topeka is forecasting snow for much of the area on Thursday night into Friday, followed by some of the coldest temperatures of the season moving in and persisting through the weekend into next week. Wind chill readings of 10 to 28 degrees below zero are possible Saturday through Monday. Stay tuned to KPR for the latest weather news over the next few days.