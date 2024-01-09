© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KPR listening area is under a winter weather advisory. Find a list of school closings and delays here.

Warnings and Advisories Expire, but Another Round of Winter Weather Is on Its Way

Kansas Public Radio
Published January 9, 2024 at 6:21 PM CST
A graphic map of the eastern half of the state of Kansas, showing that the winter weather warnings and advisories of the last few days have finally been allowed to expire. Counties to the south and west of Emporia, and on the far eastern border of Kansas are highlighted in a light yellow, as Hazardous Weather Outlooks have been issued for that region of the state.
National Weather Service Topeka office
/
weather.gov/top

The last of the Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the KPR listening area have been allowed to expire. Travel is still hazardous, however, as strong winds are expected through the region Tuesday night that could pick up snow to cause visibility problems.

The National Weather Service in Topeka is forecasting snow for much of the area on Thursday night into Friday, followed by some of the coldest temperatures of the season moving in and persisting through the weekend into next week. Wind chill readings of 10 to 28 degrees below zero are possible Saturday through Monday. Stay tuned to KPR for the latest weather news over the next few days.

Tags
Local News weather