Headlines for Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Kansas City Set Record for Homicides in 2023 with 185 Murders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - Violence hit record levels in Kansas City in 2023. Police say a man shot to death on New Year's Eve became Kansas City's 185th murder victim of the year. The Kansas City Star reports that the victim was identified Monday as 45-year-old Terry E. Anthony. 2023 is now the deadliest year on record in Kansas City, Missouri.

Crews Head Out to Measure 1,400 Water Wells in Western Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Crews are heading out to western Kansas to measure more than 1,400 water wells that are tapped into the High Plains Aquifer, which includes the Ogallala Aquifer. Every January, crews from the Kansas Geological Survey and the state's Division of Water Resources take measurements and determine whether water levels are up or down. Rex Buchanan has been helping measure those wells for more than 20 years. He says the long-term forecast for the aquifer remains bleak due to decades of widespread irrigation. "It's one thing to pump so much that you can't irrigate anymore, but now the declines in places are so great that people can't even produce enough water for domestic wells," he said. "So, that makes it really hard to live in a place when you can't even have enough water for household use," Buchanan said.

If Irrigators Cut Back on Pumping, They May Save the High Plains Aquifer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Recent research by the Kansas Geological Survey indicates farmers and ranchers could prolong the life of the High Plains Aquifer simply by reducing irrigation by 20%. Rex Buchanan is a former director of the Survey and one of those who helps measure water wells in the aquifer each January. "With a relatively small cutback, you can extend the life of the aquifer sufficient that your kids and grandkids can still maybe be able to irrigate," he said. "Whereas, if you pump it all now, that option goes away." Buchanan doesn't expect to find significant water declines in the aquifer this year compared to last January, but he says the long-term trends are not good, especially in the southwestern part of the state. This week marks a new year of measuring water wells in the High Plains Aquifer, which includes the Ogallala.

States, Congress Wrestle with Cybersecurity at Water Plants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The hacking of a municipal water authority in a small Pennsylvania town is prompting new warnings from U.S. security officials as states and the federal government are wrestling with how to harden water utilities against hackers. Officials say the danger is hackers gaining control of automated equipment to shut down pumps that supply drinking water or contaminate drinking water by reprogramming automated chemical treatments.

The efforts took on new urgency in 2021 when the federal government's leading cybersecurity agency reported five attacks on water authorities over two years, four of them by ransomware and a fifth by a former employee. Potentially hostile geopolitical rivals such as Iran and China are viewed by U.S. officials as a threat to municipal water treatment plants.

Lawrence City Engineers: Homeless Encampments Threaten the Kansas River Levee

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - Engineers with the City of Lawrence say homeless encampments along the Kansas River have damaged the levee slopes and those encampments must be removed to protect the integrity of the levee. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that homeless residents living in tents along the river have been told to move away from the levee slope near the city-sanctioned homeless camp in North Lawrence.

Committee Plans to Honor Workers Killed During Construction of the Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - Construction of the Kansas Statehouse started in 1866 and was completed by 1903. During construction, at least eight workers were killed, mostly by falling off the roof, dome or scaffolding. Now, the Kansas Capital Preservation Committee hopes to recognize those who gave their lives building the Capital Building. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that plans are underway to build a monument to honor them. Details have yet to be finalized, including the location of such a monument.

New Year's Eve Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Central Kansas

OTTAWA/MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two earthquakes rattled parts of central and north-central Kansas on New Year's Eve. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a magnitude 4.0 quake struck Ottawa County just after 10:30 am Sunday. KAKE TV reports a magnitude 2.0 quake hit Marion County later in the afternoon, just before 5:30 pm Sunday. There have been no reports of injury or serious damage.

New Year Means New Laws Take Effect in Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - New laws are taking effect in Kansas in this new year. The state sales tax on groceries drops from 4% to 2% today (MON). Collectively, Kansans will save more than $150 million on grocery bills this year.

2024 also marks the start of school choice in Kansas, which allows students to enroll in any public school district in the state. While this new law doesn’t take effect until June, parents can start looking now to see if they want to switch their children to a different district, maybe to one with better graduation rates or higher ACT scores. Districts can deny students entry if they don’t have the space.

KC Chiefs Look Ahead to Playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The Kansas City Chiefs are the AFC West champions, again. Now, the Chiefs are looking ahead to the playoffs, even though one game remains in the regular season. Kansas City will host at least one playoff game. It will take place on the weekend of the 13th and 14th of this month. The Chiefs, a No. 3 seed, will have their playoff opponent confirmed after this weekend’s results. The Chiefs final regular-season game will be Sunday at 3:25 in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

Purdue Remains No. 1 in AP Top 25, KU at No. 2

UNDATED (AP) – Purdue remained atop the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the third straight week while Gonzaga dropped to No. 24 after a loss to San Diego State but managed to keep alive its streak of 142 consecutive weeks in the poll. The Boilermakers picked up three first-place votes and had 49 of 63 from the national panel of voters. Kansas was second with five first-place votes and Houston remained third with the other nine first-place votes. UConn and Tennessee each moved up one spot to round out the top five following Arizona’s loss to Stanford on Sunday. The Wildcats fell from fourth to 10th.

