Headlines for Thursday, December 28, 2023

Lawrence Works to Remove Illegal Homeless Campsites

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — The City of Lawrence is working to remove illegal campsites along the Kansas River levee near the city-supported campsite for homeless people. The Lawrence Journal World reports that city workers have painted a bright orange line through the campsite to indicate where camping is now prohibited. In the past year, numerous tents have been set up outside the fence at the city-supported camp.

A group of Lawrence businesses recently filed a lawsuit against the city over homeless encampments. The 24 plaintiffs say the city’s policies have created a “vagrancy crisis.” The lawsuit asks a judge to declare the city-sanctioned camp and an unsanctioned camp near the Amtrak Station in East Lawrence as public nuisances. The homeless population in Lawrence increased by 51% in a single year and a federal report indicates that the city’s homeless population increased more than four times faster than the national rate.

Kansas Medical Experts: Adults Should Consider RSV Vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Kansas medical experts say adults aged 60 and older should talk to their doctors about whether they should get the new RSV vaccine as the state health department reports an uptick in cases. The Kansas health department says more than 1% of all emergency room visits and more than 6% of pediatric visits are now due to RSV. The respiratory virus is particularly dangerous for young children and older adults. New vaccines for both groups were unveiled this fall.

But Annette Graham with the Central Plains Area Agency on Aging says, nationally, only 16% of eligible adults have gotten the vaccine. “So, there’s some confusion and a lot of opportunities for additional education about the importance of the vaccination… and the outcomes if they got RSV." Graham spoke at a Kansas Health Institute panel. Between 6 and 10-thousand Americans over 65 die from RSV each year, and many more are hospitalized.

Graham says rural transportation issues and cost concerns are also barriers to vaccination. The RSV vaccine is covered by Medicare Part D, but some private insurers don’t cover the shot, which can cost more than $300.

Kansas Tops Nation in Economic Growth over Fall 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is touting good economic news for the state. According to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the Kansas economy grew by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter of 2023. That's the fastest rate in the nation. In the 2nd quarter of this year, the state's economy grew at the second-fastest rate in the nation at 7.4%.

Kelly celebrated the news by saying "Kansas is outstripping the entire nation in economic growth and attracting business investment." Kansas ranked third in the nation for growth in personal income, with personal income growing at 4.9% over the 3rd quarter of 2023. Farming was the leading contributor to the increased earnings in Kansas.

The state's economic growth rate is measured by the change in its real gross domestic product (GDP), or the market value of goods and services produced in the state.

Fatal Shooting of Woman in East KC Marks Deadly Milestone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — Another homicide in Kansas City means the city has reached a deadly milestone. The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a woman Tuesday night (near East 25th Street and Myrtle Avenue). The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Chelsea Williams. She died at the hospital in the hours following the shooting. Police have not released any information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting and no suspect is in custody. KMBC TV reportsthat Williams' death marks Kansas City's 179th homicide of 2023. That means this year is now tied with the deadliest year on record for Kansas City, which happened in 2020. The death comes with several days left in the year.

Garden City Man Accused in 2020 Murder

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) — Agents from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation have arrested a Garden City man in connection with a murder that happened more than three years ago. Agents arrested 44-year-old Oscar Corrales, of Garden City, Wednesday afternoon in connection with the December 2020 death of 35-year-old Alexander Perez, of Ulysses. WIBW TV reports that Corrales was arrested at the Finney County Jail where he was already being held on unrelated charges. He is now charged with second-degree murder.

Kansas Governor's New Medicaid Expansion Bill Includes Concessions to Appease Republicans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KC Star) — Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has revised her latest Medicaid expansion plan to include compromises intended to appease Republican lawmakers. The Kansas City Star reports that Kelly included work requirements for recipients in the latest proposal, something Republicans have requested in previous years. She also points out that the plan is “revenue neutral” and she included a clause that would halt the expansion if the federal government stops paying its share. But, Republican lawmakers say they have already read and dismissed the governor’s new plan. Senate President Ty Masterson, a Republican from Andover, says the policy is simply an expansion of welfare for Kansans who could be working. Kansas Republicans have long opposed any kind of Medicaid expansion and have set up obstacles to stop Kelly's expansion efforts for the past four years. Kelly estimates that expanding the federal program would give 150,000 low-income Kansans access to affordable health care.

Kansas School Puts Students to Work to Improve Behavior

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — How to get students to pay attention and behave in class. It’s a problem as old as school itself. But one elementary school in south-central Kansas is trying something different: putting students to work as a way to improve classroom behavior. Counselors at Woodman Elementary in Wichita say many students who act up in class do it to get attention from adults. So, the school launched a program called “Meaningful Jobs,” which assigns students various tasks around the building. Counselor Shauna Barnes meets with a third-grader several times each week. The student helps her feed and care for a pet frog and goldfish in her office. “We’ve created this great relationship where, when I see him in the hallway, he wants to tell me about how hard he’s working in class, and it’s just been a very positive thing," she said. About two dozen students participate in the program. School leaders say behavior problems and visits to the principal’s office are down.

No. 19 NC State, No. 25 Kansas State Hope to Cap Stellar Seasons in Pop-Tarts Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — No. 19 North Carolina State and Kansas State both enjoyed strong seasons, with the Wolfpack compiling a 9-3 record and the Wildcats going 8-4. The schools face each other for the first time in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, where both programs will showcase new faces in expanded roles due to some key players not making the trip to Orlando because they've either entered the transfer portal or are skipping the game to focus on preparing for the NFL draft. NC State has a chance to finish with at least 10 wins in a season for just the second time in program history.

Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 19 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State, December 28, 4:45 pm (ESPN).

FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: Kansas State by 2 1/2. Series Record: First meeting.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Kansas State is looking to win its fourth bowl game in six seasons and is appearing in a bowl game in the state of Florida for the first time.

North Carolina State finished the season on a five-game winning streak that included victories over Atlantic Coast Conference rivals Miami and Clemson without starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The Wolfpack recorded the 14th nine-win season in program history and their second in four seasons.

KEY MATCHUP

North Carolina State's rushing attack vs. Kansas State's run defense. The Wolfpack ranked 11th in the ACC in total offense, leaning heavily on their defense to win games. With some major absences on that side of the ball, NC State is going to have to find a way to break through against a defense that was third-stingiest in the Big 12 against the run.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas State: QB Avery Johnson will be making his first start because Will Howard entered the transfer portal. Johnson appeared in seven games this year, completing 23 of 35 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 225 yards and six touchdowns.

North Carolina State: With All-American linebacker Payton Wilson skipping the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft, the Wolfpack is counting on LB Jaylon Scott to take up the slack. Wilson led the team this season with 138 tackles, 17 1/2 tackles for loss and six sacks. Scott was pretty good, too, with 72 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss and two sacks.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Both teams are short-handed due to the transfer portal and other key players sitting out to prepare for the draft. ... Kansas State's two leading receivers, Ben Sinnott (49 receptions, 679 yards, team-high six TDs) and Phillip Brooks (53 catches, 589 yards and five TDs), are preparing for the draft. Howard, running back Treshaun Ward and cornerback Kobe Savage are also out after entering the transfer portal. ... Kansas State will be playing its first bowl game in Florida. It's just the seventh time overall the Wildcats have played a game in the Sunshine State. ... Armstrong led the Wolfpack in rushing with 544 yards and six touchdowns. He also threw for 1,612 yards and 11 TDs with six interceptions. He averaged 216.7 pass yards per game in his last three starts.

