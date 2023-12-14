Headlines for Thursday, December 14, 2023

Kansas House Speaker: Private School Vouchers Will Be Priority in 2024 Session

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins says private school vouchers will be a priority for Republican lawmakers in the upcoming session. Last session, both the House and Senate passed a measure to give qualifying families up to $5,000 dollars in tax money to use for private school or homeschooling … but Democratic Governor Laura Kelly vetoed it. Proponents of the so-called “school choice” bill say it gives families more alternatives to public schools. Critics say it’s an attempt to defund and undermine public schools. Hawkins, a Republican from Wichita, made the comments in Wichita on Wednesday. The session begins January 8th.

Kansas Senate President Says He's Open to Medical Marijuana, Wants More Data

UNDATED (KCUR) — Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka next month and it’s expected medical marijuana will be back for debate. Senate President Ty Masterson, a Republican from Andover, almost single handedly prevented the bill from passing last year, saying it was too close to fully legalizing marijuana use in Kansas. He says he's open to having a discussion on the issue.

“I’m actually open to true medical marijuana or to palliative care. I am open to that. I am not saying no. I just saying we don’t have any real studies on dosing and distribution,” he said in an interview with KCUR's program "Up to Date."

In the latest Kansas Speaks poll, 67 percent of respondents said they support legalizing recreational marijuana. Missouri and Colorado have recreational weed. Oklahoma has medical marijuana and Nebraska has decriminalized it.

Downtown Lawrence Restaurant Cielito Lindo Destroyed by Overnight Fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — A restaurant in downtown Lawrence has been destroyed by an overnight fire. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that flames erupted at Cielito Lindo late Wednesday night and burned well into the following morning. Police and firefighters arrived shortly after 11:40 pm Wednesday and found heavy smoke and fire at the back of the Mexican restaurant (at 815 New Hampshire Street). Dozens of firefighters fought to extinguish the blaze and prevent flames from spreading to other buildings. No one was injured and no damage estimate was available. The cause remains under investigation.

Crews from Johnson County fire departments came to Lawrence to staff other fire stations and to help respond to calls while most of Lawrence’s firefighting equipment was in use at the downtown scene.

Group Suing City of Lawrence over Homeless Encampments

UNDATED (KNS) – A group of Lawrence business owners is suing the city and asking the court to disband two camp areas for people experiencing homelessness. The Kansas News Service reports that the lawsuit says the encampments endanger public health and safety. The city established the camps more than a year ago as a temporary measure to deal with homelessness. Rick Renfro owns Johnny’s Tavern near one of the camps, and says he joined the lawsuit because Lawrence needs to find a long-term solution.

“Everybody in town wants safe public spaces. We want everybody to be able to use the library — the homeless and the little kids. We want people to come to town without having to feel like they gotta give to panhandlers,” Renfro explained.

City leaders have shared plans for a long-term shelter with modular homes, but there is no firm timeline for when that will happen.

Public Hearing Monday on $900 Million Industrial Project in Southeast Kansas

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (Montgomery County Chronicle) — A public hearing is scheduled for Monday about a mammoth industrial prospect for Montgomery County, in southeast Kansas. The Montgomery County Chronicle reports that the item remains on the docket for the next meeting of the Montgomery County Commission. Commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday morning about the Azure 2023 Project. That's the name given to a $900 million industrial project to be built near the Bartlett Grain soybean processing plant. The Bartlett plant remains under construction east of the U.S. 160-169 highway junction, south of Cherryvale. The plant is expected to open in 2024.

Details about the Azure 2023 Project have been under wraps because of confidentiality agreements, but those restrictions will be lifted Monday. The Chronicle has learned of a partnership between a Canadian-based company known as Azure Sustainable Fuels, and Savage, the parent company of Bartlett Grain.

In the past two years, Azure has taken increased interest in the production of sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, for jet airplanes. In October, Azure Sustainable Fuels signed a “strategic partnership” agreement with Savage to create a SAF production program utilizing Savage’s transportation and shipping networks and Bartlett Grain’s connection to the soybean industry.

Bartlett Grain’s new soybean processing plant in Montgomery County will be the largest of its kind in the Midwest, where it will process soy products. The Bartlett project itself represents a $450 million investment.

Monday's public hearing will be held to discuss the issuance of $900 million in industrial revenue bonds for the Azure 2023 Project. If county commissioners approve the issuance of those bonds, which is anticipated, it will represent the single-largest investment of private money into a local industrial project in the history of Montgomery County and will be among the top five largest industrial projects in Kansas.

EPA Fines Lawrence Landfill over Methane Violations

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The owners of a landfill near Lawrence will have to pay more than $34,000 in upgrades and penalties for violating clean air regulations. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the fine this week for The Hamm landfill, which is just north of Lawrence. During an inspection in March 2022, the EPA found the landfill was emitting an illegal volume of methane gas and failed to correct it. Methane, like carbon dioxide, is a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change by trapping heat. But it’s far more potent. Landfills can release huge amounts of methane, contributing to both climate change and air pollution that can harm the health of area residents. In a news release, the EPA said Hamm will pay a $4,206 penalty and spend about $30,000 to better monitor air pollution.

Audit Shows Many Kansas 911 Services Understaffed

UNDATED (KNS) – A new audit says most of the offices responsible for answering 911 calls in Kansas are understaffed and underfunded. Local governments are responsible for 84% of funding for 911 systems, with the state covering the rest. The Kansas News Service reports that staffing is the biggest expense for the 117 offices. David Brevitz, who worked on the audit, told lawmakers that pay is sometimes around minimum wage, and that makes it hard to attract and retain staff.

“...you can’t get somebody who’s going to commit to mandatory overtime, and endure what in many cases are the worst day in somebody’s life,” Brevitz said.

Besides more funding, the audit suggests allowing staff to work from home and consolidating the 911 dispatch offices in rural counties.

Union Pacific Railroad Seeks Dismissal of Chemical Spill Lawsuit

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Union Pacific has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed on behalf of Wichita residents living above a chemical spill from the railroad company. KMUW Radio reports that the lawsuit, filed in October, alleges residents lost property values as a result of the chemical spill. But Union Pacific is asking the court to dismiss the case because the spill took place decades ago. State statutes limit the amount of time a lawsuit can be filed after an incident occurs. Christina Long, a communications partner with Union Pacific, told KMUW that the company will still work with the community on ongoing clean up efforts.

"The company's commitment to the community remains unchanged. Union Pacific will continue to cooperate with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment,” Long said.

The state oversees the clean up of the spill, which has contaminated about three miles of groundwater underneath neighborhoods in northeast Wichita.

