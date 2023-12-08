Headlines for Friday, December 8, 2023

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Civil Asset Forfeiture Policies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas law enforcement officials consider civil asset forfeiture an important tool for stopping the flow of drugs like fentanyl into the state. A panel of state lawmakers wants to ensure the practice is not being used unfairly. Legislators are recommending changes to state law that include denying civil asset forfeiture in cases of lower level crimes like simple possession of drugs - and forcing the return of property if police fail to report seizures on time. But they rejected a proposal to require a criminal conviction to seize property.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation Director Tony Mattivi says requiring a criminal conviction could prevent police from stopping the flow of fentanyl into the state. “Now is not the time to eliminate, or even curb, one of law enforcement’s most effective tools," he said. Critics of civil asset forfeiture argue that Kansas police can use the law to take property away from innocent people.

Sam MacRoberts. with the Kansas Justice Institute, says the use of police seizures in Kansas is going unchecked by state law. “It is fundamentally unfair for the government to be able to take and keep a person's property without proving that the person had done anything wrong," he said.

State lawmakers will consider the panel's recommendations during the legislative session, which begins in January.

==========

Good News for Passenger Rail Fans in Kansas; State Gets Grant to Expand Service

WASHINGTON (KPR) – Good news for fans of passenger rail service in Kansas. A $500,000 Federal Railroad Administration grant will be used to plan and develop an extension of Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer that will connect the existing rail service between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth with Wichita and Newton. Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran announced the grant today (FRI). The proposed extension would also include additional stops in Wichita, Newton and a new stop in Arkansas City.

“I have been working with local, state and federal leaders for several years to connect Kansas to the Heartland Flyer by rail,” Moran said. “Connecting communities across these three states will support new economic opportunities for businesses and provide a new means of travel along this busy route. I am pleased to see the first step in this corridor progress and look forward to seeing the project benefit Kansas and the region and look forward to continued dialogue with local stakeholders.”

Moran led a meeting in 2021 with Amtrak leaders, Kansas legislators and officials from Texas and Oklahoma to discuss the benefits of connecting the Heartland Flyer to Kansas.

==========

Kansas Senator Seeks to Tie Ukraine Funding to Border Security

UNDATED (KNS/KMUW) - Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall is prioritizing funding to Israel over Ukraine, as congress attempts to pass aid packages for both countries. A Democratic bill to fund Ukraine and Israel failed in the senate this week after Republicans opposed it. Marshall and fellow Senate Republicans want to tie funding to Ukraine with stronger border security. But Marshall wants congress to pass standalone aid to Israel, in the wake of an attack by Hamas. The U.S. has designated Hamas as a terrorist organization: "We need to send a message to Hamas," Marshall said. "We need to send a message to Iran and all the terrorists that we're not going to tolerate their inhumane actions, their barbarism."

Marshall says he won't vote for more funding for Ukraine unless the U.S. beefs up security along the southern border. Specifically, he wants to limit the number of people who can seek asylum in the U.S. He says Kansas is affected by border security failures because the state is a pathway for drug trafficking. "Wherever you see drug trafficking, you're going to see crime. Fentanyl alone is impacting Kansas in so many ways," he said. Marshall wants to pass aid to Israel as a standalone package. Marshall says he worries Ukraine's war with Russia is dragging on too long. The White House has warned that the U.S. will run out of money for weapons for Ukraine by year's end. I'm Celia Hack, in Wichita.

==========

Johnson County Pediatrician Arraigned on Sex Exploitation Charges

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) - Doctor Brian Aalbers, the Johnson County pediatrician charged with sexually exploiting children, has been arraigned in federal court. Aalbers appeared in person in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri in downtown Kansas City, wearing shackles and a striped prison jumpsuit. He pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to produce and possessing child sexual abuse material. Magistrate Judge Lajuana Counts set a scheduling conference for January 16th. An accelerated jury trial is scheduled to begin on February 12th. Aalbers is a former employee of Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Children’s Mercy. He is to remain in federal custody.

==========

EPA Fines KC Marijuana Company for Failing to Register Pesticide Use

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - The EPA has fined a Kansas City marijuana company more than $120,00. The Kansas City Star reports that CBD American Shaman failed to register six antimicrobial pesticides that it uses in its products. The violations were observed during EPA inspections in Overland Park and Kansas City. Under federal law, pesticide products must be registered with the EPA. That includes products used to disinfect or sanitize.

==========

Kansas Geological Survey: Reducing Groundwater Pumping May Stabilize High Plains Aquifer

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - Officials with the Kansas Geological Survey (KGS) say a reduction of 18% to 32% in groundwater pumping could help sustain the High Plains Aquifer for at least one decade. The High Plains Aquifer underlies portions of eight states from South Dakota to Texas. It includes the well-known Ogallala Aquifer in western Kansas. The Kansas Reflector reports about a new study from the Kansas Geological Survey. In in, senior scientist Jim Butler says the only way to slow water-level declines is to reduce pumping in conjunction with modification of agricultural practices. Butler, one of the co-authors of the report, says efficient irrigation technology must be coupled with a binding agreement to reduce pumping to make a difference.

Every year, crews from the Geological Survey and the Kansas Department of Agriculture measure groundwater levels in 1,400 wells across the High Plains Aquifer. Crews from both agencies will fan out across western Kansas in early January for a new round of measuring those wells.

==========

Attention College Students: New Federal Student Aid Form Coming this Month

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - In college or heading to college? An updated federal student aid form known as the FAFSA will roll out this month with changes intended to simplify the application process. The new form pulls tax information directly from the I-R-S and trims 108 questions to fewer than 50 for applicants. It also raises the income threshold, making more students eligible for need-based aid. But it no longer gives families a break for having multiple children in college at the same time. High school students in Kansas are now required to fill out the FAFSA thanks to a vote last year by the state board of education. But Board president Melanie Haas worried it could increase student debt. “Does that mean that they go to college because they’ve filled out that FAFSA, and now they’ve got a loan? And how many of them are leaving college after one year?” The new form is supposed to be available by December 31. Get more information at studentaid.gov.

Last year, Kansas became the seventh state to require students to complete the form. State Education Commissioner Randy Watson said that could lead to more students getting help to pay for college. “Other states have done that, and what we generally see is Pell Grant awardees go up, and lower-income and minority students get a better opportunity to have some of their post-secondary completed.” Kansas students or families will be able to individually opt out of the requirement.

==========

Kansas Public Radio Is Hiring

Morning News Host, Newscaster / Reporter

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new morning news host. The Morning Edition Host/Reporter delivers the local segments of “Morning Edition,” National Public Radio’s weekday news magazine on Kansas Public Radio (hereafter “KPR”), licensed by the University of Kansas in Lawrence. This person gathers, edits, writes, produces and delivers local newscasts and hosts the local segments of this national show on KPR. Following each day’s broadcast of Morning Edition, this position is also responsible for producing broadcast and online news content. The reporter must have a keen understanding of state, regional and national news. This position requires consistent availability weekdays from 4:00am to 1:00pm, including most holidays. Position is supervised by the News Director and/or Assistant News Director. Application review begins in December and continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified. Candidates must apply online: https://employment.ku.edu/jobs/staff/morning-news-host-reporter/26740br KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected veteran status.

==========

Washburn Soccer Team Advances to National Championship

UNDATED (KPR) - The Washburn women’s soccer team will be playing for the NCAA Division 2 championship. The Ichabods advanced to the title match by defeating Adelphi University of New York, 1-0, Thursday. Mackinly Rohn, a freshman from Washburn Rural High School, scored the match’s only goal in the second half. The Ichabods, with a 21-3-1 record, have never won a national title in women’s soccer. The women's soccer championship match will take place Saturday at 11 am in Matthews, North Carolina. The Ichabods will play Point Loma of California. The Sea Lions are 16-3-1 on the season.

==========

K-State Dismisses Forward Tomlin Month After Arrest; Fans Shower Criticism on Administration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the team late Wednesday, more than a month after his arrest for disorderly conduct, triggering a wave of criticism aimed at the school administration from some fans.

Tomlin averaged 10.4 points in 36 games last season, and was a big part of the Wildcats' surprise run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. He considered turning pro after the season but ultimately decided to return to the program.

He was arrested following a bar fight in October, and Kansas State coach Jerome Tang immediately suspended him “for not living up to the expectations of our players.” But as the season progressed, many Kansas State fans were antsy for Tomlin's return to the team, even chanting his name during an overtime win against Villanova this week.

As some fans began calling and emailing administrators, including Kansas State president Richard Linton, athletic director Gene Taylor finally issued a statement that said Tomlin “will no longer be able to continue with the K-State men's basketball team."

“This decision was not made lightly by me,” he said, "but it is the decision warranted by the circumstances that brought it to bear.”

Taylor said he had been “monitoring the situation” along with Tang but declined to share any specifics of the case, citing federal privacy laws. That includes whether there were factors beyond the initial bar fight that led to his decision.

Earlier in the day, Tomlin posted on Instagram the lyrics from a song that said: “I want to be free, free, free.” The 6-foot-10 forward is scheduled to graduate at the semester, and because he has yet to play for the Wildcats this season, Tomlin could transfer to another school and play for the remainder of the season.

“Allowing for space and time is critical,” Taylor said, "but in today’s digital age, that unfortunately can lead to the spread of rumors and misinformation — and in this case, much of the information on social media is incorrect.

“We stand united to do what is best for this young man’s personal development and growth,” Taylor continued, "and to do what is best to uphold the values of our teams and our university at large.”

==========

Bills and Chiefs to Meet at Arrowhead with Both Teams Feeling Desperate for a Win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are accustomed to playing each other with the NFL spotlight shining squarely upon them.

There was that AFC championship game a few of years ago, when Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City counterpart Patrick Mahomes went toe-to-toe for four quarters. And the divisional playoff game the following season, when Mahomes needed a mere 13 seconds to march his team into range for a tying field goal, then led the Chiefs to victory in overtime.

Even their games the past two Octobers have been must-see TV featuring two of the league's best teams.

Yet there is a different feel surrounding the Bills' return to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Buffalo is muddling along at 6-6 and outside the current playoff picture, the first time since Allen's rookie season in 2018 that the Bills were .500 or worse at this point in the season. And the Chiefs have lost three of their last five games, falling to 8-4 and suddenly looking up at Baltimore and Miami in the AFC standings.

“We understand what’s in front of us and what situation we’re in,” Allen said , “but we've got a lot of guys in this locker room that are very excited to be back, and we have a very good feeling in this locker room right now for what we need to do.”

The Bills are in their current predicament largely because of their inability to win close games. Each of their losses have been by six points or fewer, including four losses in the six games they played before getting last week off.

With Dallas and Miami still on the schedule, their path back to the playoffs won't be an easy one.

“We have to have a somewhat playoff mentality going forward,” Bills center Mitch Morse said, “and that's not going to guarantee us to win all the games. But we can't reach our goal if we don't play, work, practice, come together with a sense of urgency.”

The Chiefs have a similar sense of urgency coming off their loss last Sunday in Green Bay. They squandered control of their own destiny when it came to the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, and the AFC's lone first-round bye, with the lackluster 27-19 defeat.

“I've been on a team that was 6-4 and ended up winning the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said. “We have confidence every week that we’re going to find a way to win. Obviously, these last few weeks we’ve lost a couple, but we still have that mindset.”

Unlike the Bills, though, the Chiefs do not face anyone with a winning record the rest of the regular season.

“We can’t lose three out of four, or three out of five. It’s a critical situation,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said, "especially where we’re trying to be in the next few weeks. We have to correct the errors, and we have to correct them fast.”

MILLER’S SITUATION

Bills pass rusher Von Miller is expected to play Sunday despite allegations of domestic violence made against him during their week off.

Miller turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after being charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant. He faces a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman.

“No one wants their name associated with any accusation like that,” Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said. “But things happen sometimes, and again, we have to remember people, we have to give them their fair due process.”

INJURY ITEMS

The Chiefs are unlikely to have linebacker Drue Tranquill (concussion), left tackle Donovan Smith (neck) and safety Bryan Cook (ankle), while running back Isiah Pacheco is nursing a bruised shoulder. But they are hopeful that linebacker Nick Bolton will be back soon from injured reserve, where he landed after wrist surgery, providing a big boost to a banged-up defense.

INJURY ITEMS, PART 2

The Bills aren't going to give the Chiefs any sympathy when it comes to injuries. Tight end Dalton Knox has missed five games after his own wrist surgery and cornerback Kaiir Elam four to an ankle injury, but both resumed practicing this week, raising hopes they will soon come off IR. Meanwhile, cornerback Dane Jackson cleared the concussion protocol and safety Taylor Rapp was back at practice after missing a game with a neck injury.

QUARTERBACK CONCERNS

Allen and Mahomes have been so good for so long that it becomes a big storyline whenever things go awry. In both of their cases, turnovers have been a problem this season.

Allen has committed at least one in eight straight games — nine interceptions, two lost fumbles — while Mahomes has thrown 10 picks and is on pace to set a career high.

COACHING CONCERNS

The Bills have scored 66 points in their two games since offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was fired and quarterbacks coach Joe Brady took over; they had scored 123 in Dorsey's final six games total. But that doesn't mean the Chiefs are writing off everything that Buffalo did over its first 10 games this season.

“There's some differences,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, "but there’s also some of the same things. They didn’t completely can the offense there. I think we’ll have a good feel for what they do.”

==========

