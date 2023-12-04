KPR Seeks Morning News Host, Newscaster / Reporter

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Morning Edition host, newscaster / reporter to deliver the local news segments of “Morning Edition,” National Public Radio’s weekday news magazine.

The successful candidate should have a pleasant speaking voice, a background in news, broadcasting and a desire to serve the listening public.

Kansas Public Radio, licensed by the University of Kansas in Lawrence, has been serving listeners in eastern Kansas since 1952.

This morning news host gathers, edits, writes, produces and delivers local newscasts and hosts the local segments of NPR's Morning Edition. The morning news host also produces broadcast and online news content.

The successful candidate must have a keen understanding of state, regional and national news. This position requires consistent availability weekdays from 4:00am to 1:00pm, including most holidays. Position is supervised by the News Director and/or Assistant News Director.

To be consiered, one must apply online at https://employment.ku.edu/jobs/staff/morning-news-host-reporter/26740br. As part of the application process, an aircheck must be emailed to KPR News Director J. Schafer at jschafer@ku.edu.

Application review begins in December and continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified.

KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected veteran status.

####