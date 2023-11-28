Headlines for Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Kansas Teen Dies by Suicide in Foster Home

UNDATED (KC Beacon) – A 15-year-old foster child died of suicide in Kansas last month. The Kansas City Beacon reports that the child’s death comes as mental health treatment for foster kids lags behind court-mandated goals. The child died in a foster home. The foster parents called for help once they found the teenager's body, but paramedics couldn’t save him. That child was at a KVC Kansas foster home, but every agency in the state struggles to get kids into appropriate treatment. A lawsuit settlement found that 70% of foster kids statewide had their mental and behavioral health needs met. That’s below the 85% requirement. KVC couldn’t comment on the individual case but says KVC Health Systems provided treatment to over 4,000 children in 2022.

==========

Lansing Prison Inmate Dies over the Weekend

LANSING, Kan. (KPR) — An inmate has died at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF). The Kansas Department of Corrections says 29-year-old Darionce Terrell Charles-Lott died Saturday night. He was found unresponsive in his cell with no pulse. The cause of death is pending further investigation and the results of an independent autopsy. Charles-Lott was serving more than 10 years in prison for an aggravated battery conviction in Wyandotte County.

==========

Mystery Dog Illness Reported in Colorado

UNDATED (KNS) – An unknown respiratory illness is spreading among dogs in the U.S., including reported cases in Colorado. Susan Nelson, a professor at the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine, says although no cases have been reported in Kansas, dog owners should be on the lookout, especially if their dog is having trouble breathing or develops a cough.

“Things that should make an owner be a little more alarmed is if they’re so lethargic they’re not wanting to eat. Maybe the respiratory rate is going up more than what it normally is, especially when they’re resting,” Nelson advised.

Nelson says the illness can develop into pneumonia, which could be deadly. She says veterinarians are still working to learn more, but the illness cannot be spread to humans or other species of animals.

==========

Kansas Launches Program to Support Prisoners After Release

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A Kansas initiative is working to fill vacant jobs in the state while also helping people released from prison find employment. About 360 people have participated in the program and more than 70% have secured a job. The joint program from the Kansas commerce and corrections departments provides support like occupational training and transportation to work. The program also follows up with participants for a year after they find a job to help them keep on track. Assistant Secretary of Commerce Mike Beene says the program’s goal is to reduce repeat offenders. But he says it also helps fill jobs amid low unemployment rates in Kansas. “The primary goal of it is to help our employers across the state find talent, keep folks here and grow our economy," he said. The state aims to provide support for 120 former inmates annually.

==========

Kansas Duck Hunter Rescued from Freezing Conditions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) — Kansas wildlife officials rescued a duck hunter over the holiday weekend after the hunter went into hypothermic shock. Game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that on Sunday evening, emergency crews were called to the Marais des Cygnes Wildlife Area following a 911 call. When first responders arrived, they were told a duck hunter had been suffering from hypothermia and had gone into shock. WIBW TV reports that game wardens were able to get the freezing duck hunter out of the cold and into a local hospital for treatment. Officials have not released the hunter’s name or any further information about the incident.

==========

Many States Allow Schools to Operate with Little Oversight

UNDATED (AP) — Students left America's public schools in staggering numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many families switched to homeschooling. Some turned to private schools, and others who fell off the radar during pandemic school closures never enrolled anywhere else at all. The Associated Press has published a story exploring a category of off-the-grid schooling that has gained popularity in Louisiana: Schools that are allowed to operate without state approval as long as they don't accept public funding. There are laws in many other states that allow anyone to educate children from multiple families with similarly lax oversight. The arrangements raise questions about what kind of education kids are getting — and whether they're getting one at all.

There are at least 17 states where families are allowed to open a private school or a satellite of a private school as a form of homeschooling, according to the Home School Legal Defense Association. Typically, these schools are allowed under laws governing private schools or religious schools. The level of oversight and regulation varies widely. The states on the HSLDA's list include Kansas and Nebraska.

In Louisiana, at least, the unapproved schools represent one of two options the state offers for homeschooling. Parents who want their child to receive a state-recognized high school diploma can apply for the official home study program. They must submit documentation such as test scores or copies of the student's work to show their child has received 180 days of schooling at the same quality as a public school's. Alternately, families can set up their own private school without asking for state approval. There are no requirements to prove a child is getting an education.

The unapproved school featured in the story by the AP and The Advocate, a partner news outlet in Louisiana, has been using the system to grant diplomas for a fee, with no classes required. There have been abuse scandals at others, too.

There are bad actors also in public schools, but for unapproved schools in Louisiana, there is no agency with responsibility for overseeing such schools and keeping them accountable.

==========

QB Will Howard, Who Led K-State to Big 12 Title Last Season, Among Those Entering Transfer Portal

UNDATED (AP) – Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, who led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title last season and another bowl game this season, joined Wildcats running back Treshaun Ward among a rush of players into college football's transfer portal Monday.

Most teams wrapped up regular seasons this past weekend, leading some to declare their intent to transfer. Howard and Ward are among those who are graduate transfers, meaning they could enter the portal and become immediately eligible, while players who have yet to graduate must wait until Dec. 4 to make their announcements official.

Howard emerged as the Wildcats' starter last year after injuries to Adrian Martinez, and he led them to an upset of eventual national runner-up TCU in the Big 12 title game. Howard was the clearcut starter entering this season, though he was pushed at times by freshman Avery Johnson, and threw for 2,643 yards with 24 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Howard, who will have one year of eligibility left, had tears in his eyes as he walked off the field after his final game at Kansas State on Saturday. He accounted for two touchdowns in a 42-35 loss to Iowa State in a game played in heavy snow.

In a social media post, Howard thanked Kansas State coach Chris Klieman, his teammates and the Wildcats' fanbase before concluding: "I'm looking forward to this next chapter in my life and in the possibilities that lie ahead."

His departure means that Johnson, one of the nation's best dual-threat quarterbacks coming out of high school, will likely start for the Wildcats (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) in their bowl game. Johnson threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns but may be even more dangerous on the ground — he took over for Howard against Texas Tech and ran for five TDs in a 38-21 victory.

Ward, who arrived at Kansas State from Florida State, is transferring again after ceding playing time to D.J. Giddens throughout the season. He ran for 643 yards and five touchdowns while adding two touchdown receptions.

Another veteran QB hitting the portal Monday was Mississippi State's Will Rogers, who threw for 12,315 yards in four seasons with the Bulldogs; three of those seasons came while he was running the late coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense.

Rogers posted on social media before a season-ending loss to Ole Miss in the Battle for the Golden Egg that he would transfer.

Notre Dame wide receiver and running back Chris Tyree, along with offensive lineman Zeke Correll, also entered the portal. Each of them have played at least 40 games for the Fighting Irish.

==========

Purdue Back at No. 1 in AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll; KU Drops to No. 5

UNDATED (AP) – Purdue is back at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll after its run to the Maui Invitational title. The Boilermakers beat three teams ranked among the top 11. They replace preseason No. 1 Kansas, which dropped to fifth after losing to Marquette in Maui. Arizona climbed to second, Marquette is third and UConn is fourth. Villanova, BYU and Colorado State jumped into the top 20 while Colorado, Arkansas and USC were among those that dropped out of the poll.

(-Related-)

Defending Champ UConn Ready for Allen Fieldhouse and Showdown with KU

UNDATED (AP) — Defending national champion UConn is preparing to visit Allen Fieldhouse for a top-five showdown with Kansas. The fourth-ranked Huskies have looked good during an unbeaten start, including wins over Indiana and No. 16 Texas to win the Saatva Empire Classic. The fifth-ranked Jayhawks, who fell from No. 1 after a loss to fourth-ranked Marquette at the Maui Invitational, bounced back to beat No. 10 Tennessee in the third-place game of the holiday tournament.

Purdue is back on top of the AP Top 25 this week, but the team it replaced will still be in the spotlight this week. Kansas, the preseason No. 1, will return from the loaded Maui Invitational and attempt to pick up another marquee win when the fifth-ranked Jayhawks play defending national champion and fourth-ranked UConn on Friday night in Allen Fieldhouse.

Rarely do top programs play each other on college campuses these days, opting instead for easy matchups against the likes of Eastern Illinois, which the Jayhawks played Tuesday night. The big-time showdowns have been increasingly pushed onto neutral floors in lucrative made-for-TV tournaments and events, such as the Maui Invitational, where the Jayhawks lost to fourth-ranked Marquette in the semifinals before rebounding to beat No. 10 Tennessee in the third-place game.

"Whenever you play a tournament, exempt tournament, everybody wants to go into it thinking 3-0. In this field, I guarantee you all the coaches were thinking 2-1's a good trip," said Kansas coach Bill Self, whose team also was tested on an a neutral floor when it beat No. 12 Kentucky in Chicago. "I don't think there's anybody's walking away saying 2-1 was not a success."

The revamped Huskies have been tested this season, too, picking up wins over Indiana and No. 16 Texas to win the Saatva Empire Classic in New York earlier this month. But the real tough stretch for coach Dan Hurley's team is just beginning.

UConn plays the Jayhawks on Friday night, then returns to Madison Square Garden on Dec. 5 to play No. 17 North Carolina in the Jimmy V Classic. After a breather against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the Huskies play No. 11 Gonzaga on Dec. 15 in the Continental Tire Tipoff, then begin a brutal race in the Big East — the league had four teams in the Top 25 this week.

ACC-SEC CHALLENGE

The marquee matchup in the showdown between the ACC and SEC was Tuesday night, when eighth-ranked Miami travels to No. 12 Kentucky, while No. 23 Alabama played Clemson. The event continues on Wednesday, when No. 11 Tennessee visits No. 17 North Carolina, No. 14 Texas A&M visits Virginia and seventh-ranked Duke heads to Arkansas, which dropped out of the Top 25 this week.

BIG EAST-BIG 12 BATTLE

Kansas and UConn take center stage in the event pitting arguably the premier leagues in college basketball this season. But the same night they play at the Phog, Big 12 newcomer and sixth-ranked Houston travels to Xavier for an intriguing matchup. No. 15 Creighton, which fell from the top 10 after its loss to Colorado State last week, visits Oklahoma State on Thursday night.

CONFERENCE PLAY

As leagues get bigger, conference play is beginning sooner. Top-ranked Purdue, fresh off three wins over top-11 teams in Maui, opens Big Ten play on Friday night at Northwestern, while No. 24 Illinois heads to Rutgers on Saturday. The ACC also gets going with Florida State visiting the Tar Heels and No. 7 Duke at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

MORE LAS VEGAS LIGHTS

What has fast become one of the most popular destinations for neutral-floor events has another one next weekend when No. 20 Colorado State plays Washington and No. 11 Gonzaga takes on USC in the Las Vegas Invitational. The Rams are coming off their first win over a top-10 team since 1984 when they beat Creighton for the Hall of Fame Classic title last week.

==========

KU to Host 1st and 2nd Rounds of NCAA Volleyball Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) – The University of Kansas will be hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena later this week. Yale will play fifth seed Penn State, and fourth-seeded KU will play Omaha on Thursday, November 30. The winners of these matches play each other on Friday, December 1. Tickets are available via ncaatickets.com.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.