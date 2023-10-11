Headlines for Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Kansas Student Test Scores Rebound

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas student test scores have started to rebound after dropping during the pandemic. New data reveal test scores are up in most areas. A report from the Kansas Department of Education shows that last spring, every grade level improved on the math assessment. Six of seven grade levels scored higher overall in English Language Arts. Education Commissioner Randy Watson says he’s optimistic. But nearly half of Kansas eighth-graders and a third of fifth-graders are still scoring at the lowest level on state math tests. “That’s the challenge, right? Even though we’re going in the right direction, we have to double down," he said. Test scores declined dramatically since the start of the pandemic, as schools switched to remote or hybrid learning plans. Kansas districts got over $1 billion in federal aid to address learning loss.

New data also show more Kansas students are graduating from high school and fewer need remedial classes in college. “Those are all good signs," Watson said. "Those are all strong signs that your work and others’ work are making a difference.” When it comes to attendance, more than 21% of Kansas students were chronically absent last school year. That’s a decrease from the year before but still way up since the start of the pandemic.

Topeka Jewish Community Gathers as War Continues in Israel

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka residents gathered Tuesday night to pray for those affected by the war in Israel. Members of the congregation at Temple Beth Sholom gathered at the synagogue to share their concerns about the war. KSNT TV reports that Temple Beth Sholom will host a similar event today (WED) at noon and Shabat services this Friday that will be centered on bringing focus to the current terrorist attacks on Israel.

Kansas Religious and Political Leaders Denounce Hamas Attack on Israel

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Religious and political leaders throughout Kansas and the KC metro area say they are shocked by the terrorist attacks in Israel. Rabbi Sam Stern of Temple Beth Sholom in Topeka compared them to Israel’s version of 9/11. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach and Governor Laura Kelly issued a joint statement this week condemning the attacks. Kansas Senator Roger Marshall also released a statement pledging to help any Kansans in Israel return home. Rabbi Stern said he is grateful for the support from the elected officials.

Louisburg Police Investigate Murder-Suicide Involving 8-Year-Old

LOUISBURG, Kan. (WDAF) — Louisburg police are investigating a suspected murder suicide involving a mother and her 8-year-old son. Police discovered the body of 41-year-old Susan Stanford, who was shot last Friday in her Louisburg home.WDAF TV reports that detectives believe Stanford took her own life after shooting her eight-year–old son. The child died at a local hospital Saturday.

KU Basketball Program Expected to Learn Its Fate in NCAA Infractions Case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KC Star) — A long-awaited infractions report, which would include rulings on possible NCAA sanctions, is expected to be delivered to the University of Kansas Athletic's Department today (WED). The case involves alleged recruiting violations by the KU men's basketball team. The IARP, or Independent Accountability Resolution Process, would not confirm the release of the report when contacted by the Kansas City Star via email.

According to the IARP Website, “The Independent Accountability Resolution Process is an independent process that reviews and determines whether there are violations of NCAA Bylaws in select, complex infractions cases in NCAA Division I athletics.” KU’s three-day hearing in front of the Independent Review Panel was held six months ago. A decision on possible penalties could be announced today (WED). KPR sports reporter Greg Echlin is following these developments.

The announcement of penalties would stem from the NCAA’s investigation into corruption in college hoops that began in 2017. KU coach Bill Self had no comment when contacted by the Kansas City Star. A KU Athletics Department official did not immediately return a request for comment.

Oskaloosa Man Arrested in September Murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oskaloosa man has been arrested on a charge of first degree murder in connection with a shooting on September 25. Topeka Police say a shooting in south Topeka, near Washburn University, left 39-year-old Durant R. Redmond dead from a gunshot wound. WIBW TV reports that 39-year-old David Jackson, of Oskaloosa, has been arrested in connection with Redmond's death and is being held in the Shawnee County Jail.

Kansas Governor Announces Juneteenth Will Be Observed as State Holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will designate Juneteenth as a state holiday, joining 28 other states and the District of Columbia. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced that establishing the state holiday “provides Kansans an opportunity to celebrate our state’s diversity and honor the ongoing struggles for racial equality.” Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free. For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history with joy. In 2021, President Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

New Law Leaves Some School Districts Unable to Sell Property

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A new law that gives Kansas lawmakers the first chance to buy closed school buildings has left some districts unable to sell property. Conservative lawmakers who pushed for the law say they plan to craft changes to fix it when they return to Topeka in January. Republican State Senator Beverly Gossage says the Panasonic Corporation tried to buy land from the DeSoto school district for the electric vehicle battery plant being built nearby. But the deal fell through because the new law requires districts to wait for a decision from the Legislature. “We don’t want to have situations like that where it makes sense for everybody but it couldn't be done because we were not in session," she said. Lawmakers added the new provision to the school funding bill late last session as a response to controversial school closures.

Kansas Attorney General Objects to Federal Court's Use of Alternative Pronouns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach wants federal judges with jurisdiction over Kansas to stop requiring the use of a person's preferred pronouns when they differ from the person's biological sex at birth. In a letter to the chief judge of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, Kobach said several judges now require the practice. Kobach says that’s a potential First Amendment violation because some of the attorneys in his office have religious beliefs that prevent them from using pronouns that differ from a person’s biological sex at birth. Kobach recently helped bar transgender and nonbinary Kansans from changing the gender on their birth certificates. He’s involved in an ongoing legal battle over drivers license changes.

Kansas Motorists Urged to Lookout for Deer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to be on the lookout for deer. Vehicle-deer crashes can happen any day of the year on Kansas roadways, but these crashes greatly increase from now until the end of the year because of deer breeding season. November is typically the peak time for such collisions.

Across the state, 37% of all single-vehicle crashes in 2022 involved a collision with a deer. The Kansas Department of Transportation reports six people were killed and nearly 600 people were injured in collisions with deer in 2022. Roadway safety officials suggest drivers be especially watchful at dawn and dusk when deer are more active.

Other safety tips:



If you see one deer, expect others, as deer seldom travel alone.

Be alert and reduce speeds near wooded areas or green spaces and near water sources such as streams and ponds.

Deer crossing signs show areas where high numbers of vehicle-deer collisions have occurred in the past; but they can happen on any roadway, including city streets.

Do not swerve to avoid hitting a deer. Motorists could then veer into oncoming traffic, run off the road, hit objects or overturn.

Use bright headlights when there is no oncoming traffic and scan for the reflective eyes of deer.

If a collision occurs, move the vehicle to the roadway’s shoulder. Then, if possible, call law enforcement – KHP dispatch at *47, the Kansas Turnpike at *KTA or local law enforcement at 911. Put the vehicle’s hazard lights on, whether it is light or dark outside.

KPR’s Fall Membership Drive Falls $30,000 Short

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Almost 1,500 people helped Kansas Public Radio raise just over $300,000 during the station's fall membership drive. However, KPR fell short of its $330,000 goal. After eight days of on-air fundraising, KPR ended its fall membership drive with $300,511 in pledges. The drive wrapped up September 29 with pledges from 1,488 listener-members. The membership drive began September 22. “We faced a few obstacles in this drive,” Feloniz Lovato-Winston, KPR Director, said. “There was beautiful weather, as well as a couple of high profile football games while we were fundraising. There was a lot more competition for listener attention. We’ll look for alternative ways rather than on-air pledging to make up the shortfall," she said. The station continues to take pledges on its website.

Chiefs' Kelce Expected to Play Against Broncos Following Ankle Injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs say they expect tight-end Travis Kelce to be available when the Chiefs play the Denver Broncos Thursday night. Kelce injured his ankle when he slipped on the turf in last weekend's win over the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Andy Reid says Kelce will be on the field for practice with the expectation that he will also be on the field Thursday night. Kelce hurt his ankle late in the first half of last Sunday's game. After receiving some treatment and stretching on the sideline, Kelce talked his way back into the game in the second half, and came up with a couple of big plays. He finished the game with 10 catches for 67 yards in the 27-20 victory.

