Words Save Lives Event - Sunday at Union Pacific Depot in Lawrence

Kansas Public Radio | By J. Schafer
Published September 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT
Designed by Alex Kimball Williams of BLACK Lawrence and used by permission of Marcia Epstein.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — An event in Lawrence this Sunday hopes to use poetry and music to raise awareness about suicide prevention. Hosted by longtime suicide prevention advocate Marcia Epstein, of Lawrence, and others, the Words Save Lives event will be held at the historic Union Pacific Depot in North Lawrence from 5 to 9pm.

The event has been an annual tradition in Lawrence since 2014 and coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day. The event features poetry, music, the spoken word and personal stories.

The event is free of charge but donations are appreciated. The money raised will help offset event expenses provide free support services to those in need.

