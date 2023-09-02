© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Winfield Author Celebrates 50+ Years of Walnut Valley Festival

Kansas Public Radio
Published September 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT
Kaye McIntyre, Seth Bate

Thousands of people will descend on the town of Winfield, Kansas, later this month for four days of folk, bluegrass, and Americana music. Winfield author Seth Bate celebrates the origins and evolution of this popular event in his book, Winfield's Walnut Valley Festival, a 2023 Kansas Notable Book.
This week's KPR Presents features a longer version of Seth Bate's conversation with Kaye McIntyre. Tune in Sunday at 1pm on KPR2, 6pm on KPR1.
Find out more about the Walnut Valley Festival at https://www.wvfest.com/.

Local News