Winfield Author Celebrates 50+ Years of Walnut Valley Festival

Thousands of people will descend on the town of Winfield, Kansas, later this month for four days of folk, bluegrass, and Americana music. Winfield author Seth Bate celebrates the origins and evolution of this popular event in his book, Winfield's Walnut Valley Festival, a 2023 Kansas Notable Book.

This week's KPR Presents features a longer version of Seth Bate's conversation with Kaye McIntyre. Tune in Sunday at 1pm on KPR2, 6pm on KPR1.

Find out more about the Walnut Valley Festival at https://www.wvfest.com/.