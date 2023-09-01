KU Aerospace Engineering Students Take Top Awards at International Design Competition (Again!)

Aerospace engineering students at the University of Kansas have done it again - winning some of the top honors at a prestigious international aerospace design competition. One of their winning designs is for a new missile, which has already grabbed the attention of U.S. Defense Department contractors. KPR's J. Schafer spoke with Aerospace Engineering Professor Ron Barrett-Gonzalez to learn more.

KU aerospace engineering students took 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards in two different categories (aircraft design and missile design) at this year's international design competition, sponsored by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). The KU aerospace engineering program has won more than 100 design awards from AIAA, more than any other school in the United States of America. And that's saying something.