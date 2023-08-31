Headlines for Thursday, August 31, 2023

Kansas Reporter Files Lawsuit Against Police Involved in Raid of Newspaper Office

UNDATED (AP) — One of the reporters who works at the small Kansas newspaper that was raided by authorities earlier this month filed a federal lawsuit against the police chief Wednesday.

Deb Gruver believes Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody violated her constitutional rights when he abruptly snatched her personal cellphone out of her hands during a search where officers also seized computers from the Marion County Record's office, according to the lawsuit. That August 11 search and two others conducted at the homes of the newspaper's publisher and a City Council member have thrust the town into the center of a debate over the press protections in the First Amendment.

Cody didn't immediately respond to an email or text message from The Associated Press on Wednesday seeking comment. He has said little publicly since the raids other than posting a defense of them on the police department's Facebook page. In court documents he filed to get the search warrants, he argued that he had probable cause to believe the newspaper and City Council member Ruth Herbel, whose home was also raided, had violated state laws against identity theft or computer crimes.

But the newspaper's publisher, Eric Meyer, has said he believes the identity theft allegations provided a convenient excuse for the search, and the police chief was really upset about Gruver's investigation into his background with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department before he was hired in Marion earlier this year. Meyer has said he plans to file his own lawsuit.

The Record is known for its aggressive coverage of local politics and its community of 1,900 people about 150 miles southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

Gruver — a veteran reporter with more than three decades of experience — said in a statement that by filing her lawsuit “I’m standing up for journalists across the country." She has previously worked at other newspapers in Kansas, Wyoming and Indiana and has won awards for her reporting.

“It is our constitutional right to do this job without fear of harassment or retribution, and our constitutional rights are always worth fighting for,” said Gruver, who had the words “Freedom of the press” tattooed on her right forearm the same day her lawsuit was filed.

The city administrator directed questions about the lawsuit to its attorney, Brian Bina, and outside council, Jennifer Hill. Neither attorney immediately returned phone messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The police department’s investigation of the newspaper began after a local restaurant owner accused reporters of improperly using personal information to access details about the status of her suspended driver’s license and her record that included a DUI arrest. A spokesman for the agency that maintains those records has said the reporter's search on a public website was likely legal.

The lawsuit says that the warrant expressly said that the search was supposed to focus only on equipment that was used to access those records, which was done by another reporter at the paper. But after Cody handed Gruver a copy of the warrant and she told him that she needed to call the publisher, he quickly grabbed her personal phone and took it.

“In seizing Ms. Gruver’s personal cellular phone despite the seizure exceeding the scope of the unreasonable and unlawful search warrant, Chief Cody acted in unreasonable and unnecessarily violent fashion, causing injury to plaintiff’s Gruver’s rights and her person,” the lawsuit said.

One of the officers even read Gruver, another reporter and an office administrator their Miranda rights even though they were never arrested before forcing them outside in the heat to watch the three-hour search.

After the search of the newspaper office, officers went on to search the home Meyer shared with his 98-year-old mother. Video of that raid shows how distraught his mother became as officers searched through their belongings. Meyer said he believes that stress contributed to the death of his mother, Joan Meyer, a day later.

Legal experts believe the raid on the newspaper violated a federal privacy law or a state law shielding journalists from having to identify sources or turn over unpublished material to law enforcement.

Authorities returned the computers and cellphones they took during the raids after the prosecutor decided there was insufficient evidence to justify their seizure. A judge ordered investigators Tuesday to also destroy electronic copies they made of the newspaper's files.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the newspaper's actions, but it hasn't provided any updates on its investigation.

It's not clear what action local officials might take. The City Council refused to discuss the raids at its meeting last week, and the mayor has told the Record that he doesn’t plan to take any action in response to them until after the KBI completes its investigation.

KCC Recommends Lower Rate Hike for Kansas Evergy Customers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas regulators say a proposed electric rate hike for Evergy customers is too high, and they’re recommending a much lower increase. Evergy had asked regulators for a 9.7% rate increase for the Kansas Central region, which includes Wichita, Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan and parts of Johnson County. That would have raised customer bills by an average of $173 a year. But the staff members of the Kansas Corporation Commission say the hike isn’t justified. They’re suggesting the company increase revenues by 1.6%. Evergy says the proposed increases are needed to offset rising interest rates for power-plant improvements.

Wyandotte DA: No Charges for KCK Officer in February Fatal Shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office has announced that the Kansas City, Kansas, police officer who shot and killed a man while responding to an overdose call in February will not face charges. KSHB TV reports that, after reviewing the case, the district attorney found the officer acted within the bounds of Kansas law. The February shooting left 50-year-old John Anderton dead. Officers had responded to reports of a man and woman suffering from an overdose at a KCK home. The officers observed Anderton leaving the scene on a bicycle. They followed him and an altercation ensured, eventually leading to the officer fatally shooting Anderton. Detectives later found a gun near Anderton and the investigation found he was reaching for the gun during the altercation.

Sports Betting Revenues Far Exceed Projections

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) — Sports betting in Kansas has exceeded initial revenue projections by approximately $4 million. WIBW TV reports that the Kansas Lottery initially projected sports betting to generate about $1.8 million in revenue when legal sports wagering opened at the beginning of the 2022 athletic season. Now, officials at the Kansas Lottery are reporting about $5.8 million dollars in overall revenue during the first year.

COVID Cases on the Rise Nationally and in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - COVID cases are on the rise nationally and here in Kansas. Due to the late summer surge in COVID cases, health officials are encouraging residents to stay up to date on vaccines and take other precautions.

Kansas hospitals are only seeing about a third of the COVID hospitalizations they did last fall, but numbers are on the rise and officials say case clusters are, too. Sedgwick County health department director Adrienne Byrne recommends people get vaccinated, boosted, and consider masking in crowded environments. “When I go to a conference, I'll be wearing a mask, because I went to one in June, didn't wear a mask all the time and got COVID," she said. "During the holidays, I’ll probably (wear a) mask.”

State health officials no longer track every case, but they do track case clusters and hospitalizations - and both metrics are rising. Byrne says the uptick in cases is likely driven by summer travel and kids returning to school. “So, it’s not unexpected, but it's a reinforcer that, before the holidays, it's important to be up-to-date on vaccines because we are expecting it to spike again, which means the hospitalizations may spike and everything that comes with that," she said.

Health officials say an updated COVID booster should be available in the coming weeks, along with new RSV vaccines and a yearly flu shot.

Kansas Lawmakers Examining Issues with Suspended Driver's Licenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers are looking at ways to make it easier for people to get their driver's license back after it’s been revoked. More than 120,000 Kansans lost their driving privileges primarily because they couldn’t pay a ticket. That can result in some people driving illegally to get to work. In some cases, it is easier for drivers with a DUI conviction to get behind the wheel again than it is for someone who couldn’t afford to pay off a ticket. At a hearing Tuesday, Democratic state Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau said changes are needed. “All I've been wanting for is not a get out of jail free card," she said. "It simply allows the revoked driver to participate in the current restrictive driver's license program.” She says that would let people legally drive to places like work or the grocery store. “People will call me and they'll say, ‘I paid my fines’ … and they'll say, but I still can't get my driver's license reinstated," Faust-Goudeau said. She's introduced a bill that would make it easier for people who can’t afford a ticket to get their driving privileges back. The Kansas News Service reports that around 60% of Kansans who get their driver's license suspended wind up losing their driving privileges because they can't afford to pay off a ticket.

Missouri Republican Seeks Exceptions to State's Near-Total Abortion Ban

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP/KPR) — A Missouri Republican wants exceptions to the state's near-total ban on abortion. Jamie Corley, of suburban St. Louis, filed constitutional amendments Wednesday to allow abortions in cases of rape, incest and fatal abnormalities until fetal viability. Viability is typically around 24 weeks. The exception for rape would only apply if the assault is reported to a crisis hotline. Corley also proposed allowing abortions for any reason up to 12 weeks into pregnancy. All of her proposals would shield those seeking abortions and health care providers from criminal prosecution and civil penalties.

Missouri now only allows abortions for medical emergencies. Another campaign is working to enshrine abortion rights in Missouri's constitution. But that proposal has been tied up in battles with the Republican attorney general and secretary of state. Corley said she wanted an alternative that is "actually passable" in Missouri, where there is "elasticity with what it means to be pro-life." She said while one may generally be opposed to abortion, they "don't agree that completely banning it is the most rational or compassionate policy." Both of Missouri's Republican U.S. senators have said they support abortion in cases of rape and incest.

Child Care Providers Struggle, Despite High Demand

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Child care is hard for Kansas parents to find. It's so difficult that some providers say people should start looking for infant care the second they know a baby is coming. Child care providers are also struggling to grow, despite their businesses being in high demand. As one provider said, "The misconception is that we're just rolling in money, you know, because parents think $145 a week is expensive... but it doesn't pay for an employee to make a living wage.” (Read more.)

PGA Star Gary Woodland to Have Surgery to Remove Brain Lesion

UNDATED (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland said Wednesday he will have surgery to remove a lesion found on his brain.

Woodland, a four-time PGA Tour winner, announced on social media he was diagnosed with the lesion a few months ago and has been trying to treat the symptoms with medication. “After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we've made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action,” Woodland wrote. “I'm in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone.”

The 39-year-old Woodland failed to reach the PGA Tour postseason for the first time since 2012, finishing at No. 94 in the FedEx Cup in a year when only the top 70 advanced. Woodland, a three-sport star growing up in Kansas, won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 2019.

No. 16 K-State Begins Season of High Expectations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — No. 16 Kansas State begins a season of big expectations on Saturday night when Southeast Missouri State visits Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats are the defending Big 12 champions and return plenty of starters. Among them is Will Howard, who took over the quarterback job midway through last season. His entire offensive line returns intact, though Christian Duffie is out with an injury. The Wildcats bring back Kobe Savage, one of the best defensive backs in the conference. Southeast Missouri State is coming off an Ohio Valley title and is ranked No. 11 in the Football Championship Subdivision preseason poll.

K-State coach Chris Klieman knows what it's like to have everyone in the conference watching out for you. He lived it for five seasons at North Dakota State, where high expectations turned into four national championships. So, after the Wildcats snuck up on just about everybody in the Big 12 a year ago, beating College Football Playoff-bound TCU in the league title game, Klieman is back in some familiar territory. No. 16 Kansas State begins the season Saturday night against Southeast Missouri State, one of the better teams in the Football Championship Subdivision, knowing that it will get everyone's best shot in the newly expanded conference this season. "There's a lot of great expectations out there, and I appreciate you guys throwing those high expectations on those guys, because they have earned the right because of what they did last year," Klieman said. "But now we have to prove it on the field."

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Set Out to Repeat as Super Bowl Champs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are setting out to repeat as Super Bowl champions. They won their second Lombardi Trophy in four years this past season. They nearly pulled off the feat in 2020, returning to the big game but losing to the Buccaneers. They continue to be led by reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce on offense. The defense has some major question marks heading into their September 7 opener against Detroit. All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones appears to be continuing his holdout right into the regular season, defensive end Charles Omenihu is suspended the first six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, and starting cornerback L'Jarius Sneed missed almost all of training camp with a knee injury.

(-Related-)

Chiefs GM Hopeful that All-Pro Defensive Tackle Chris Jones Reports by Opener Next Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is optimistic that All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones will be on the field when the Super Bowl champions kick off the NFL regular-season against Detroit next week. Veach said communication has picked up in recent days after the two sides appeared to be at a stalemate. Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract that will pay him nearly $20 million this season. But he has fallen behind several defensive tackles that have signed lucrative deals this past offseason. Kansas City plays the Lions on September 7 at Arrowhead Stadium.

