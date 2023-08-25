Headlines for Friday, August 25, 2023

Douglas County, Three Others Report West Nile Virus in Horses

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) — Multiple cases of West Nile virus (WNV) have been confirmed in horses across the state over the past few weeks. The cases have been reported in Barber, Butler, Douglas and Pratt counties. The Kansas Department of Agriculture says West Nile virus is a preventable disease, with annual vaccinations that have proven highly effective. All of the confirmed cases of the virus in Kansas were in unvaccinated horses or horses with an unknown vaccination history so they were assumed to be unvaccinated. Officials say all horse owners should consult with their local veterinarians and make a vaccination plan for their horses.

The virus that can infect humans, horses, birds and other species. Horses infected with the virus can have symptoms that range from depression, loss of appetite and fever to severe neurologic signs such as incoordination, weakness, inability to rise, and hypersensitivity to touch or sound. The virus can be fatal in horses. The virus is carried and transmitted by mosquitoes.

Gladstone Police Involved in Fatal Shooting

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KMBC) — Police in the Kansas City Missouri suburb of Gladstone are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting. KMBC TV reports that Gladstone Police and Clay County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call just after 3:30 this (FRI) morning. Police they found three people behaving suspiciously in the parking lot of an apartment complex. When officers approached them, one person fled the scene on foot while another person got into a car, followed by an officer, which led to the officer being dragged by the car. The officer then shot the driver. The person was taken to a hospital and died a short time later. The officer was treated for minor injuries. Another person is still on the run and a third person is in custody. The Northland Officer Involved Shooting team is now taking over the investigation.

One Suspect Dead in Officer Involved Shooting North of KC

GLADSTONE, Mo. (WDAF) - A suspect is dead and a Gladstone, Missouri, police officer has been injured following a police shooting early this (FRI) morning. Gladstone police say officers tried to stop three people who were suspected of trying to break into vehicles. Officers responded to the parking lot of an apartment complex in Gladstone just before 3:30 am. WDAF TV reports that when officers attempted to arrest three suspects, one ran and escaped, one was detained, and a third tried to drive away but got into a struggle with an officer. Investigators say the suspect dragged the officer through the parking lot until the officer shot the driver. The suspect died shortly after being transported to a hospital. The officer was treated for minor injuries. The Northland Officer Involved Shooting team is now taking over the investigation.

Prosecutors: Off-Duty KC Cop Carjacked While Trying to Stop Assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) — A 43-year-old man is facing felony charges for allegedly assaulting an older person in Kansas City’s River Market and then carjacking an off-duty police officer who stopped to help. Van Calvin Callahan Jr., of Kansas City, allegedly attacked a man with a bottle near a bus stop around 11 am Tuesday. The Kansas City Star reports that the assailed man pulled a handgun from his pocket, leading to a struggle that ended with Callahan holding the gun. The Kansas City police officer, Sergeant Selvir Abidovic, was in plain clothes and driving his personal vehicle when he was flagged down to help. The officer got out of his car and called out to Callahan to stop. Callahan allegedly raised the gun, pointed it at the sergeant and pulled the trigger. It did not fire, as the gun was empty.

The off-duty sergeant ran for cover. Police say Callahan then jumped into the officer's car and drove away. Callahan was later captured after he lost control of the officer's personal vehicle and crashed into a house in Kansas City, Kansas. He was arrested a short distance away after fleeing on foot.

Prosecutors have charged Callahan with carjacking, brandishing a firearm during a violent crime and illegal gun possession. He faces a maximum punishment of life in prison. Callahan made his first court appearance before a federal magistrate judge Thursday afternoon.

Attorney: Police Kept Copy of Marion Record Newspaper Data

MARION, Kan. (KNS) — An attorney for the Marion County newspaper recently raided by police says law enforcement kept a copy of the newspaper’s data. That’s after a district court judge ordered the seized materials be returned to the newspaper. Attorney Bernie Rhodes said in a letter to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office that the police keeping a copy of the newspaper’s data on a USB drive is illegal and he demanded the data be returned. The Sheriff’s Office later agreed to destroy the data. Rhodes says he is pursuing a court order to make sure that happens. After days of widespread criticism, prosecutors withdrew the search warrant. Legal experts say the raid on the newspaper was likely illegal.

Wichita Considers Whether to Make Retaliatory Evictions Illegal

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) — Wichita is considering an ordinance to penalize landlords for retaliating against tenants who complain to the city about housing conditions. Topeka passed a similar ordinance in July, which Wichita is using as a model. State law makes it illegal for landlords to retaliate against tenants for complaining to city inspectors, but there is no enforcement mechanism. Mike Hoheisel, a Wichita city council member, says he heard about a case where tenants were evicted after asking their landlord to clean up black mold and an insect infestation. "We're talking about single moms, with kids who have bug bites all up and down their backs, having to find - on short notice - accommodations for low-income people to move to," he said. The proposed ordinance would allow tenants to file complaints about retaliation with the city. A municipal court judge could then fine the landlord up to $1,000 if retaliation took place.

KHP Objects to Additional Oversight

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is pushing back against steps a judge says are necessary to protect the rights of Kansas drivers. A judge ruled last month that the Kansas Highway Patrol was violating the rights of drivers with unconstitutional traffic stops. The judge is also considering additional oversight for the agency like more detailed documentation of stops — including how long they lasted — asking supervisors for prior approval of some stops and hiring a special staff person to monitor the stops for possible future abuses. The patrol says those requirements are too costly and burdensome for troopers. The agency says those ideas will interfere with police work. These oversight measures aren’t required yet, but could become required.

Wichita Introduces Book to Prepare Elementary Kids for School Shooter Incidents

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) — The largest school district in Kansas is using a Winnie-the-Pooh-themed book to teach young children how to react to dangerous situations like a school shooting. The Wichita School District is working to prepare young students for a worst case scenario. The new booklet explains the “Run, Hide, Fight” strategy that's recommended by federal agencies and taught in Wichita middle and high schools. It was developed by police officers and teachers and published by a Texas company. It uses Winnie-the-Pooh characters to illustrate running to a safe spot, being quiet and waiting for police. Wichita safety director Terri Moses says it's important to teach children how to react in crisis situations. "We think it's a great way, and an age-appropriate way, to provide information to elementary students that they didn't have before," Moses said. Parents of elementary students will get a copy of the new booklet and information about what to do if there’s a crisis at school.

Kansas Soybean Crops Stressed by Dangerous Heat, Lack of Rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — The recent and dangerous heatwave has become concerning for Kansas farmers. KWCH TV reports that triple-digit temperatures have been stressing soybean crops (as well as the state's residents). Like most crops, soybeans across the state are also in need of some rain.

Gordon Stands grows soybeans in Butler County. He says soybeans thrive in 85-degree heat, but anything over that, they get stressed. And with recent temperatures above 100 degrees, the crop gets really stressed.

Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems Find New Issue Affecting 737 Max Airliner

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing and a key supplier say that a new manufacturing flaw could delay deliveries of the 737 Max, Boeing’s best-selling plane.

Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems said they discovered improperly drilled fastener holes in the aft pressure bulkhead — which maintains pressure when planes are at cruising altitude – on the fuselages of some models of the 737 Max. Wichita, Kansas-based Spirit said late Wednesday because it uses multiple suppliers, only some units are impacted and it will continue to deliver fuselages to Boeing. Boeing said the issue does not affect safety of flight, and 737 Max planes already in service can keep flying.

“This issue will impact near-term 737 deliveries as we conduct inspections to determine the number of airplanes affected, and complete required rework on those airplanes,” Boeing said in a statement. “We continue to deliver 737s that are not affected.”

Aircraft manufacturers have wrestled with supply issues in recent years. Spirit AeroSystems builds the fuselage for Boeing’s 737 Max narrowbody jet and substantial sections of aircraft bodies in other Boeing models. The company builds components for Airbus aircraft as well. The flaw, in which some fastener holes were found to be elongated, is a setback in Boeing's plan to deliver 400 to 450 Max jets this year, and “some downward revision seems likely,” said Cowen aerospace analyst Cai von Rumohr. The analyst said that Boeing has delivered only 17 737s in August, compared with 32 in July. Boeing gets about 60% of the plane's purchase price upon delivery, so every delay of 10 deliveries pushes back cash flow by about $300 million — plus the cost of inspections and remedial work — von Rumohr said.

In April, Boeing cautioned that production and delivery of a “significant number” of its 737 Max planes could be delayed because of questions about Spirit AeroSystems' work on the fuselages. All Max planes were grounded worldwide for nearly two years after a pair of deadly crashes, and production flaws halted deliveries of the larger 787 jetliner several times in the past three years.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. were down 14% in afternoon trading Thursday, while Arlington, Virginia-based Boeing Co.'s stock slipped more than 3%.

Decline in CDB Sales Blamed for Drop in Hemp Farming

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) — A decline in CBD production appears to be causing a drop in Kansas hemp growers. The Kansas News Service reports that the state’s number of farmers have fallen from more than 200 in 2019 to just 41 this year. Supporters in Kansas said hemp was a promising crop because it could produce CBD oil that some use for medicinal purposes. Kelsey Olson, with the Kansas Department of Agriculture, says the expansion of recreational marijuana may have reduced the market for CBD. “The landscape has changed over the last few years across the country," Olson said. "I think that may have shifted some of the use.” The state says 90% of the hemp produced in Kansas between 2019 and 2020 was used for CBD oil production. This year, that’s dropped to less than 5%. Hemp fibers are also used for products like clothing, rope and biodegradable plastic alternatives.

Why Is Wichita's BTK Serial Killer Back in the News?

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Dennis Rader, the BTK serial killer whose self-given nickname stands for "Bind, Torture, Kill," played a cat and mouse game with investigators and reporters for decades before he was caught. But Rader gradually faded from view after his 2005 arrest, as he served one life term for each of the 10 people he was convicted of killing. He made headlines again this week, though, because he was named the prime suspect in an Oklahoma teen's 1976 disappearance and a Missouri woman's 1990 killing.

Here's a look at how Rader spread fear and was eventually caught and convicted:

WHAT IS THE LATEST NEWS?

The investigation into whether Rader, 78, was responsible for additional crimes started with the reexamination of the disappearance of Cynthia Kinney, a 16-year-old cheerleader who was last seen at a laundromat in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Rader worked for ADT Security Systems at the time, and the bank across the street was getting a new security system. Law enforcement has been unable to determine, though, whether Rader was the one who installed it.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden told KAKE-TV that he decided to investigate a possible link between Rader and Kinney's disappearance when he learned that Rader had included the phrase "bad laundry day" in his writings.

Undersheriff Gary Upton said the investigation "spiraled out from there" into other unsolved murders and missing persons cases." They include the the death of 22-year-old Shawna Beth Garber, whose body was discovered in December 1990 in McDonald County, Missouri. An autopsy revealed she had been raped, strangled and restrained with different bindings about two months before her body was found. As part of the investigation, authorities conducted a dig this week near Rader's former Kansas property in Park City. Rader's attorney, Rob Ridenour, said he had no comment.

WHO WAS BTK?

BTK first struck in 1974 and stoked fears throughout the 1970s in the Wichita area. The earliest known crimes linked to the BTK strangler date to Jan. 15, 1974, when Joseph Otero, 38, his 34-year-old wife, Julie, and their 11- and 9-year-old children were found dead in their home. After strangling three other women that decade, he began seeking attention. "How about some name for me, its time: 7 down and many more to go," he wrote in a letter to a TV station. BTK killed again in 1985, 1986 and 1991, although some of the crimes weren't linked to him initially. And then suddenly, with no explanation, he fell off the radar and the killings stopped.

HIS REEMERGENCE:

BTK resurfaced in March 2014 — the 30th anniversary of the first crimes — with a letter to The Wichita Eagle that included photos of the 1986 strangulation of Vicki Wegerle and a photocopy of her missing driver's license. Her case had not been linked to BTK until then. Among the materials the BTK killer sent to the media were a cryptic word puzzle mailed to KAKE-TV that included dozens of hidden words, including a grouping of letters spelling ``D. Rader," the street number of his address, 6220, and the types of jobs that could be used to gain entry into homes.

The break in the case came after a computer disk the killer had sent was traced to Rader's church.

RADER'S ARREST:

At the time of Rader's arrest, he was a married father of two, a Boy Scouts leader and active member of a Lutheran church. The former Air Force sergeant had lived in the Wichita area almost his entire life, earning a criminal justice degree at a local university. Rader never became a police officer, though, instead going into code enforcement. His job allowed him to issue citations for minor infractions such as unkempt lawns.

THE TRIAL AND AFTERMATH:

When he pleaded guilty, Rader admitted in court that he would "troll" for victims on his off-time, then stalk and kill them. He said he referred to them as "projects," telling the court that sexual fantasies drove him to kill. He has not been accused of sexually assaulting his victims, but he admitted that he had masturbated over some of them. Rader later told KAKE-TV that a "demon" got inside of him at a young age. "I have a lot of remorse. I'm very sorry for them. It is something I wouldn't want to happen to my family," he said. Kansas didn't have the death penalty at the time of the killings, so the 10 life terms was the harshest sentence possible.

State Examines Problems that Led to Medicaid Dis-enrollment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas officials say they’re working to address problems that led to a high number of residents being kicked off Medicaid rolls because of paperwork issues. After a three-year pause on Medicaid dis-enrollments was lifted this spring, some Kansans lost coverage due to slow mail and long wait times on the telephone. Tanya Palmer, with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), told lawmakers about some of the challenges. “It caused some members to not be able to return their renewal form by the deadline for reasons outside of their control," she said. Palmer says the department increased staffing and reduced its average call hold time from 43 minutes in April to 10 minutes in August. The agency says 78,000 Kansans lost Medicaid coverage between May and July and about 60,000 of those dis-enrollments were due to paperwork issues. A majority of those who lost coverage were children.

Farm State Lawmakers Consider Right to Repair Laws

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (HPM) — Several states introduced right-to-repair legislation this year. That’s the movement to give farmers the ability to fix highly technical parts on their equipment. Harvest Public Media reports that so far, Colorado has been the only state to pass such legislation. Michigan is the only state in the Midwest that still has agriculture “right to repair” bills moving through their legislature. Bills in Missouri, Iowa and South Dakota died in committees. Willie Cade is a regional director for The Repair Association, a group that advocates for manufacturers to hand over tools and software to farmers and independent mechanics. He says lawmakers have been hesitant to advance right-to-repair bills because of opposition. "There is a significant amount of pressure that is brought to bear by manufacturers," he said. The American Farm Bureau Federation has signed pacts with five farm equipment manufacturers they say enhance pathways for fast equipment repairs. But those agreements also mean the Farm Bureau does not support state regulations.

Vandals Cause $50,000 in Damage to KC Shelter that Houses Homeless Mothers, Children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Kansas City shelter hoping to help homeless mothers and their children. KCTV reports that Healing House staff and volunteers found the damage at Erin’s House last week. (Erin’s House is located near East 7th Street and Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.) The house is dedicated to Erin Langhofer. She was shot and killed by stray gunfire in the Crossroads District in 2019. According to the organization, Langhofer’s parents are longtime volunteers for Healing House. The organization said vandals ripped out electrical wiring and plumbing that crews had just installed. The vandals also took the coil from the new HVAC system. Healing House officials say the damage will cost at least $50,000 to replace and repair. Crews had been working on the house for several months and hoped to open it by late fall. That opening is now in question because of the vandalism. Healing House is accepting donations to help cover the cost of repairs.

More Parents Rights Legislation Expected Next Session in Topeka

WICHITA, Kan. (KWUM/KNS) — Conservative lawmakers in Kansas want to give parents more control over what’s taught in public schools. A new report by the free-speech group PEN America finds state lawmakers across the country introduced nearly 400 parents’ rights bills since January of 2021. Missouri led the nation with 31 proposals. Kansas lawmakers have floated seven bills and passed one, which Democratic Governor Laura Kelly vetoed earlier this year.

Some of the proposals require teachers to post class materials online. Others make it easier for parents to object to certain books and have them removed from school libraries. Nadine Farid Johnson, with PEN America, says more teachers and librarians worry that their lessons will run up against opposition. “There really is a movement to censor the freedom to learn and to read in schools," she said. "But it’s really becoming more multi-faceted, which is why it’s concerning.” Supporters of the bills argue that parents' rights need to be outlined in state law.

Area Employers Make Forbes List of Best Places to Work in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) — Topeka area employers like the Auburn-Washburn school district and Reser’s Fine Foods - as well as the University of Kansas Health System and Kansas State University - have all made the Forbes list of best places to work in Kansas. Forbes picked the Auburn-Washburn school district as the 13th best employer in Kansas with at least 500 employees. WIBW TV reports that Forbes partnered with an organization called Statista to survey 70,000 workers with a minimum of 500 employees in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. to come up with the list.

The Forbes list of the best places to work in Kansas includes, but is not limited to:



The University of Kansas Health System

Garmin

K-State

Olathe Public Schools

Blue Valley Schools

Reser’s Fine Foods

JM Smucker

Auburn-Washburn USD 437

Shawnee Mission Schools

A handful of Kansas companies, including Bartlett & West, which is headquartered in Topeka, made the Forbes list of the nation’s best small employers.

Kansas Judge Seals Court Documents in Car Chase that Ended in Officer's Shooting Death

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge is sealing some court documents in a case against a Tennessee woman who is charged with murder after a car chase ended in a gas station shootout that left a police officer and another suspect dead. Johnson County Judge Michael P. Joyce ruled Wednesday that the probable cause affidavits explaining the allegations against Andrea Rene Cothran, 32, of Goodlettsville, would not be released. The Associated Press had filed a formal request seeking them. In addition to first-degree murder, Cothran also is charged with reckless driving, felony theft, fleeing law enforcement and aggravated battery in connection with the Aug. 6 car chase that ended in a shootout at a QuikTrip store in Mission, Kansas.

The gunfire left Officer Jonah Oswald of the Fairway Police Department and car chase suspect Shannon Wayne Marshall dead. Police said previously that Cothran was a passenger in the fleeing vehicle.

While the state allows probable cause statements to be released, it includes exceptions when they can be withheld. Joyce wrote in his ruling that prosecutors made a good case that the documents did not need to be released because doing so could jeopardize the case and interfere with the investigation or prosecution. Cothran’s attorney, Joel Rook, did not immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Inmates Death at Missouri Prison Is the Third this Month, Eighth this Year

LICKING, Mo. (AP) — An investigation continues into the death of a Missouri prison inmate — the third inmate to die at the same lockup this month and the eighth this year. Michael Hudson died Tuesday at a hospital after falling ill at the South Central Correctional Center in the town of Licking. Hudson was serving a life sentence for murder and other crimes in St. Louis. Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater says an autopsy performed Thursday showed that Hudson had intestinal bleeding and gastritis, but it wasn't clear if that was the cause of death. Toxicology results will take about three weeks. Drugs have been factors in three of the eight deaths. "Natural causes" were blamed in four others.

Missouri, like much of the central U.S., has been in the midst of extreme heat in late August, but corrections department spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said heat was not believed to be a factor in any of the deaths. Officials say most prisoner deaths listed as natural causes are typically from cancer or heart disease.

