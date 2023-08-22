Paola Resident and World Champion Shotgun Trap Shooter Targets Olympic Return

As a former high school baseball pitcher in a small Kansas town, Derrick Mein didn’t have exceptional velocity or an above-average repertoire. But the Paola, Kansas, resident had the necessary qualities to become a world champion and an Olympian in another sport - shotgun trapshooting. As KPR's Greg Echlin reports, Mein is applying them to defend his world title this week.

After this week’s world championships, Mein will compete at the Pan Am games in Chile this fall. Mein is also moving closer to making his second trip to the Olympics. Those games will be held next year in Paris.