Headlines for Monday, August 14, 2023

UPDATE: Central Kansas Police Force Under Fire for Raiding Newspaper, Publisher's Home

MARION, Kan. (AP) — A small newspaper and a police department in Kansas are at the center of a dispute over freedom of speech that is being watched around the country after police raided the office of the local newspaper and the home of its owner and publisher. Officials with the Marion Police Department confiscated computers and cellphones in the Friday raid, prompting press freedom watchdogs to condemn the actions of local authorities as a blatant violation of the U.S. Constitution's protection for a free press. The Marion County Record's editor and publisher, Eric Meyer, worked with his staff Sunday to reconstruct stories, ads and other materials for its next edition Wednesday.

A search warrant tied Friday morning raids, led by Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody, to a dispute between the newspaper and a local restaurant owner, Kari Newell. She is accusing the newspaper of invading her privacy and illegally accessing information about her and her driving record and suggested that the newspaper targeted her after she threw Meyer and a reporter out of her restaurant during a political event. While Meyer saw Newell's complaints — which he said were untrue — as prompting the raids, he also believes the newspaper's aggressive coverage of local politics and issues played a role. He said the newspaper was examining Cody's past work with the Kansas City, Missouri, police as well. "This is the type of stuff that, you know, that Vladimir Putin does, that Third World dictators do," Meyer said during an interview in his office. "This is Gestapo tactics from World War II." Cody said Sunday that the raid was legal and tied to an investigation.

The raids occurred in a town of about 1,900 people, nestled among rolling prairie hills, about 150 miles southwest of Kansas City, making the small weekly newspaper the latest to find itself in the headlines and possibly targeted for its reporting.

Last year in New Hampshire, the publisher of a weekly newspaper accused the state attorney general's office of government overreach after she was arrested for allegedly publishing advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising. In Las Vegas, former Democratic elected official Robert Telles is scheduled to face trial in November for allegedly fatally stabbing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German after German wrote articles critical of Telles and his managerial conduct.

Meyer said that on Friday, one Record reporter suffered an injury to a finger when Cody wrested her cellphone out of her hand, according to the report. The newspaper's surveillance video showed officers reading that reporter her rights while Cody watched, though she wasn't arrested or detained. Newspaper employees were hustled out of the building while the search continued for more than 90 minutes, according to the footage.

Meanwhile, Meyer said, police simultaneously raided his home, seizing computers, his cellphone and the home's internet router.

But as Meyer fielded messages from reporters and editors as far away as London and reviewed footage from the newsroom's surveillance camera, Newell was receiving death threats from as far away, she said. She said the Record engages in "tabloid trash reporting" and was trying to hush her up. "I fully believe that the intent was to do harm and merely tarnish my reputation, and I think if had it been left at that, I don't think that it would have blown up as big as it was," Newell said in a telephone interview. Newell said she threw Meyer and the Record reporter out of the event for Republican U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner at the request of others who are upset with the "toxic" newspaper. On the town's main street, one storefront included a handmade "Support Marion PD" sign."

The police chief and other officials also attended and were acknowledged at the reception, and the Marion Police Department highlighted the event on its Facebook page. LaTurner's office did not immediately return phone messages left Sunday at his Washington and district offices seeking comment. Newell said she believes the newspaper violated the law to get her personal information as it checked on the status of her driver's license following a 2008 drunken driving conviction and other driving violations.

The newspaper countered that it received that information unsolicited, which it verified through public online records. It eventually decided not to run a story because it wasn't sure the source who supplied it had obtained it legally. But the newspaper did run a story on the city council meeting, in which Newell herself confirmed she'd had a DUI conviction and that she had continued to drive even after her license was suspended.

A two-page search warrant, signed by a local judge, lists Newell as the victim of alleged crimes by the newspaper. When the newspaper asked for a copy of the probable cause affidavit required by law to issue a search warrant, the district court issued a signed statement saying no such affidavit was on file, the Record reported.

Cody, the police chief, indicated that probable cause affidavits were used to get the search warrants. When asked for a copy, Cody replied in an email late Sunday that the affidavits would be available "once charges are filed." Cody defended the raid, saying in an email to The Associated Press that while federal law usually requires a subpoena — not just a search warrant — to raid a newsroom, there is an exception "when there is reason to believe the journalist is taking part in the underlying wrongdoing." Cody did not give details about what that alleged wrongdoing entailed. Cody, who was hired in late April as Marion's police chief after serving 24 years in the Kansas City police, did not respond to questions about how police believe Newell was victimized.

Press freedom and civil rights organizations said that police, the local prosecutor's office and the judge who signed off on the search warrant overstepped their authority. "It seems like one of the most aggressive police raids of a news organization or entity in quite some time," said Sharon Brett, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas, adding that it seemed "quite an alarming abuse of authority." Seth Stern, director of advocacy for Freedom of the Press Foundation, said in a statement that the raid appeared to have violated federal law, the First Amendment, "and basic human decency."

"The anti-press rhetoric that's become so pervasive in this country has become more than just talk and is creating a dangerous environment for journalists trying to do their jobs," Stern said.

Meyer said he has been flooded with offers of help from press freedom groups and other news organizations. But he said what he and his staff need is more hours in the day to get their next edition put together. Both he and Newell are contemplating lawsuits — Newell against the newspaper and Meyer against the public officials who staged the raid. Meyer also blames the home raid for stressing his 98-year-old mother enough to cause her death on Saturday. Joan Meyer was the newspaper's co-owner. As for the criticism of the raid as a violation of First Amendment rights, Newell said her privacy rights were violated, and they are "just as important as anybody else's."

Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Fallen Kansas Police Officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Flags across Kansas are lowered to half-staff in memory of a Kansas police officer who died of wounds taken during a shooting in the Kansas City metro. Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags in Kansas to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown today (MON) in honor of Jonah Oswald. The 29-year-old Fairway police officer died from wounds he suffered in a shootout with suspected car thieves. KSNT reports that Oswald was a four-year veteran of the Fairway Police Department. His funeral will be held today (MON) in Lenexa.

Hit and Run Leaves One Man Dead in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Johnson County over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol says an unknown vehicle struck a pedestrian drove away. It happened early Saturday morning on I-35, north of Santa Fe. KWCH TV reports the victim was identified as 27-year old Maxwell Michael Pozek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Truck Hits Pedestrian on I-70 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a man running across a highway Saturday afternoon was hit by a truck in Douglas County. Authorities say a semi-truck and trailer traveling east on I-70 struck a pedestrian who was running across the interstate. KAKE TV reports that the 40-year-old victim was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital but could not confirm whether the man died from his injuries.

PACT Act Application Deadline Extended for Veterans with Disabilities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — An important deadline has been extended for veterans hoping to file for disability benefits. The PACT Act - or Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins - Act allows veterans to receive benefits retroactively for their disabilities. Due to problems with its website, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs has extended the application deadline until midnight tonight (MON). The new deadline allows veterans to have their disability benefits backdated one year -- to when the PACT Act was first signed into law. There are no deadlines for future claims. This legislation is aimed at assisting veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service. (Learn more.)

KCI Airport Saw a Spike in Catalytic Converter Thefts in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The parking lot at Kansas City International Airport saw a spike in the theft of catalytic converters in 2022. KSHB TV reports that there were more than 300 such thefts at KCI last year. Thieves steal converters to retrieve precious metals used inside the devices. Depending on the make and model of a vehicle, a new catalytic converter could cost thousands of dollars to replace. Airport police say so far, this year seems to be heading in a more positive direction. Officials at KCI say they have increased patrols and installed more security cameras and license plate readers to prevent theft.

Senior Citizens in Rural Kansas Struggle with Transportation Issues

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Senior citizens who want to live in the same rural towns where they grew up face a growing problem - how to get around. Unreliable transportation means many seniors have trouble shopping for groceries, visiting family members and getting to medical appointments. Some cities in southwest Kansas, like Liberal, have senior centers equipped to help clients get around, but group transportation isn’t always available in smaller towns.

The problem of unreliable transportation for seniors occurs in town after town, not just in Kansas but across rural America.

More than 46 million Americans live in rural areas, and that population is older and sicker than urban populations. According to a recent CDC report, people in rural communities are at higher risk of death from accidents and injuries because of the distance to emergency care and health specialists.

Considering that 1 in 5 Americans will be over the age of 65 by 2030, the transportation problems that older rural Kansans face portend a looming shortage of mobility options for seniors who want to age in place. That means a growing number of people will have trouble getting around to visit the doctor, grocery store or family members. (Read more.)

Kansas Has Five Drive-In Movie Theaters; a Sixth May Be Coming Soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — People of a certain age will remember drive-in movie theaters. Once wildly popular across the country, drive-in movie theaters have largely disappeared. However, there are still a few places in Kansas where you can enjoy this entertainment experience. KSNT reports that a handful of drive-ins remain active in the Sunflower State. According to DriveInMovie.com, Kansas has five such theaters. They are located in Wichita, Paola, Kanopolis, Dodge City and Kansas City, Kansas. Another drive-in is planned soon in Trego County, in the western part of the state.

