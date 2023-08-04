Headlines for Friday, August 4, 2023

Stormy Weekend Ahead? Stay Weather-Aware!

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Eastern Kansas could be headed for a stormy weekend. The National Weather Service says there's a 30% chance for showers and storms today (FRI) and a 50% chance for storms later tonight (FRI). Showers and storms are also possible Saturday but more likely Saturday night, when there's a 60% chance of precipitation. Forecasters say they are watching for the potential of severe storms Saturday and can't rule out the possibility of damaging winds, hail or even tornadoes.

==========

Could Winter Make a Comeback in Kansas?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Farmers’ Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, is predicting winter weather will make a comeback after a warmer cold season last year. WDAF TV reports that the Farmer's Almanac is calling for below-average temperatures and a lot of snowstorms, sleet, ice and rain for much of the Midwest. The Almanac's extended weather forecast, which is based on a mathematical and astronomical formula, predicts winter in the Great Plains will usher in plenty of cold temperatures and occasional bouts of storminess, bringing widespread rain and snow. What about a White Christmas? According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Kansas City metro has a 10% to 25% historical probability of having one.

==========

5,000 Counterfeit Oxycodone Pills Seized in Southeast Kansas, Two People Arrested

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KPR) — Two people have been arrested and 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills have been seized in southeast Kansas. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, authorities executed a search warrant late Thursday morning in Pittsburg, where they confiscated the pills, a large amount of cash, firearms and ammunition. A 39-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were arrested on drug and weapons charges. They are also charged with aggravated child endangerment.

The investigation was carried out by the KBI, Kansas Highway Patrol, Office of Homeland Security, Crawfordand Bourbon County sheriff’s offices and the Pittsburg Police Department.

==========

Sedgwick County, Wichita Pool Settlement Funds to Fight Addiction

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County are pooling the funds they've received from their opioid settlements, making them the first cities and counties in Kansas to do so. Both of the local governments are bringing together their funds to strategically distribute them throughout the county. The funds are meant to prevent, reduce, treat or mitigate substance misuse and addiction. Deputy County Manager Tim Kaufman says the local governments have put out a bid for a group to come up with a plan to distribute the funds. “From my perspective, some (money) needs to go for prevention, some needs to go for intervention, what's the right ratio? Is it smart to spend on both? Is it not smart to spend on both? Those are the kinds of questions that we hope to get some help and guidance with through the strategic plan," he said. The local governments are expected to receive an estimated $15 million dollars over the next 13 years. The money comes from a national legal settlement with opioid makers, distributors and pharmacies.

==========

Missouri Mom Gets 60 Years in Prison After Kids Die in Hot Car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) — A Kansas City area woman whose two children died after being left in a hot car in 2018 has been sentenced to 58 years in prison. The Kansas City Star reports that a Clay County jury found 34-year-old Jenna Boedecker guilty on two counts of second-degree murder and several other charges. Prosecutors say the defendant fundamentally failed in her duty to protect her children and that the death of the children was "entirely preventable." Boedecker told police she and her two daughters fell asleep in her Jeep outside their Clay County home on July 3rd, 2018. She woke up on the morning of July 4th to find the children, a two-year-old and an eight-week-old infant, unresponsive. First responders said the the children died as a result of hyperthermia, or overheating.

==========

Kansas Will Need More Health Care Workers as Population Ages

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) — Older Kansans are going to need more health care services as their population continues to grow. One healthcare expert recently told state lawmakers that Kansas is not prepared. A third of people over 65 are expected to need long-term health care services. And the 2020 U.S. Census showed people 60 and older are the largest age group in most Kansas counties. Dr. Bruce Troen, of the University of Kansas Medical Center, says the state is ill prepared. KU Med is currently exploring a national training program to increase the eldercare workforce. “This is particularly targeted in both educational and recruitment efforts to get more people to help take care of older adults," he said. Part of the program will focus on treating rural residents.

==========

Missouri Budgets $50M for Railroad Crossings in Response to Fatal 2022 Amtrak Derailment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri plans to spend $50 million on railroad crossing improvements in response to a 2022 fatal Amtrak derailment. Governor Mike Parson and state transportation officials on Thursday outlined options for how to spend about $19 million of that, including improvements at 27 crossings and closure of 17 others. The site of last year's crash is among those recommended to be shuttered. The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that poor design contributed to last year's derailment, which killed four people and injured 146 others. Before the crash, area residents had expressed concerns for nearly three years about the safety of the crossing.

==========

Chinese Company Plans to Build Manufacturing Facility in Northeast Kansas

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCUR) — A Chinese company has unveiled plans to build a facility in northeast Kansas. The company says the new manufacturing plant will create more than 100 jobs. Cnano Technology says it will invest nearly $100 million in a new facility that will create liquid conductive paste. The paste is used in things like batteries for electric vehicles, cell phones and power tools. The announcement comes in the wake of Panasonic announcing its own plans to build a $4 billion plant to build electric batteries near De Soto. Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mike Kelly believes the Panasonic investment has drawn other companies like Cnano. He believes the trend will continue. “I think this is one example of hopefully multiple examples of residual growth that we’ve seen in the western part of Johnson County because of that investment that Panasonic has made," he said. The new manufacturing facility will be located at New Century Commerce Center, between Gardner and Olathe.

==========

Wichita School Staff Attend "Stop the Bleed" Training

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — For some teachers across Kansas, back-to-school prep this year includes hands-on training on what to do in the event of a school shooting. Wesley Healthcare held a session for about 100 Wichita school employees as part of the nationwide “Stop the Bleed” program. Doctors and paramedics show teachers how to handle gunshot wounds by applying pressure, packing wounds and applying tourniquets. Aaron Sutton heads training for Wesley Trauma Services. He says teachers should prepare for all types of injuries. “It’s always important to remember to not think, ‘It couldn’t happen here,’ or ‘It couldn’t happen to me.’ So, having this hands-on training gives you a point of reference if you’re ever in a situation," he said. “Stop the Bleed” started after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.

==========

Four New License Plates Coming Soon, Depicting Kansas Wildlife

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four new Kansas license plates are coming soon. The plates will help fund conservation efforts for wildlife and fish at state parks. KSNW TV reports that the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks has posted photos of the license plates on its Facebook page. One plate features a deer, another features a fish. Although officials haven't said when they will be released, the KDWP Facebook page says the plate that has the most support, or comments on its post, will be released first.

==========

Kansas Farmer Plants 80 Acres of Sunflowers as Anniversary Gift to Wife

PRATT, Kan. (KAKE) — A Kansas farmer is giving his wife something special this month to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Lee Wilson secretly planted 80 acres of sunflowers to surprise his wife, Renee. KAKE TV reports the farmer's land, about four miles east of Pratt, is now covered with more than 1.2 million sunflowers. The couple's wedding anniversary isn't until August 10th, but Wilson unveiled his secret crop early, once the sea of sunflowers started to bloom. Sunflower season doesn't last very long. The flowers will only stay picture perfect for about two weeks.

==========

The Royals Catch Fire - Pound the Mets 9-2 to Sweep the Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer tossed eight innings of three-hit ball and Bobby Witt Jr. and Drew Waters hit homers to help the Royals beat the Mets 9-2 to wrap up their second consecutive series sweep. Singer allowed only three singles without a walk while striking out four Thursday. Carlos Carrasco took the loss for the Mets after allowing six runs in six innings. The Royals had won just four of their first 33 series this season, but they squeaked out three wins over Minnesota before taking three from the Mets, a National League club they had never swept in franchise history. The Royals now head to Philadelphia for a new series opening tonight (FRI).

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre.