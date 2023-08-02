Headlines for Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Missouri Man Executed for Abduction, Killing of 6-Year-Old Girl

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP/KPR) — A Missouri man who abducted and beat a 6-year-old girl to death at an abandoned factory two decades ago has been executed. Authorities say 45-year-old Johnny Johnson received a lethal injection Tuesday evening at a state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted of killing Casey Williamson in July 2002. Authorities say Johnson led the girl to an abandoned factory where he tried to sexually assault her before fatally beating her. The U.S. Supreme Court, with three justices dissenting, rejected a late defense request for a stay. Johnson's lawyers had contended he was mentally incompetent to be executed. The inmate expressed remorse in a handwritten statement released earlier in the day.

Among those witnessing Johnson's execution were several members of the girl's family and the former prosecutor and police investigator who handled his case. The U.S. Supreme Court, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor and two other justices dissenting, rejected a late request to stay the execution. In recent appeals, Johnson's attorneys have said the inmate has had delusions about the devil using his death to bring about the end of the world.

"The Court today paves the way to execute a man with documented mental illness before any court meaningfully investigates his competency to be executed," Sotomayor and the other dissenting justices wrote in a statement when the stay was rejected. "There is no moral victory in executing someone who believes Satan is killing him to bring about the end of the world."

Former St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch called the delusions "nonsense" and said Johnson inflicted "unspeakable horrors" upon Casey. "He's got some issues — significant issues," McCulloch said moments before witnessing the execution. But "he knew exactly what he was doing."

The girl's disappearance from her hometown of Valley Park on July 26, 2002, had set off a frantic search before her body was found. Casey's mother had been best friends in childhood with Johnson's older sister and even helped babysit him. After Johnson attended a barbecue the night before the killing, Casey's family let him sleep on a couch in the home where they also were sleeping. In the morning, Johnson lured the girl — still in her nightgown — to the abandoned glass factory, even carrying her on his shoulders on the walk to the dilapidated site, according to court documents. When he tried to sexually assault her, Casey screamed and tried to break free. He killed her with a brick and a large rock, then washed off in the nearby Meramec River. Johnson confessed that same day to the crimes, according to authorities. "It was more violent and brutal than any case I've ever seen," said former St. Louis County homicide investigator Paul Neske, who questioned Johnson at length the day of Casey's murder and witnessed his execution.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Monday denied a request to reduce Johnson's sentence to life in prison. The execution was the 16th in the U.S. this year, including three previously in Missouri, five in Texas, four in Florida, two in Oklahoma and one in Alabama.

==========

Hot, Extreme Weather Continues with Summer Only Half Over

UNDATED (AP/KPR) — At about its halfway point, the record-breaking hot summer of 2023 is both unprecedented and unsurprising, featuring killer heat, deadly floods and choking smoke from wildfires. Scientists have been talking about this for a long time. But many of them are particularly worried about warming seawater. And there appears to be no relief in sight. Forecasters predict a hotter than normal August and September. Scientists say the extreme weather is mostly caused by climate change with a bit of help from El Nino.

==========

Another Bank Fails, this Time in Southwest Kansas

ELKHART, Kan. (ABA Banking Journal) — Another bank has failed, this time in southwest Kansas. On Friday, state regulators closed Heartland Tri-State Bank in Elkhart and named the FDIC as receiver. The FDIC entered into an agreement with Dream First Bank in Syracuse, Kansas, to assume the failed bank’s $130 million in deposits and to purchase all of the bank’s assets. As part of the purchase, the FDIC agreed with Dream First to share losses and potential recoveries on the loans purchased from the failed bank. The ABA Banking Journal reports that this is the fourth bank failure of 2023 and the first community bank to fail this year. The failure is expected to cost the Deposit Insurance Fund $54.2 million.

==========

Critics Attack Evergy's Plan to Raise Electric Rates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Critics of Evergy’s plan to hike electricity rates in Kansas warn that higher prices would put the health of elderly people in danger. Evergy says its first increase to base rates in five years is less than the inflation over that time. But Wichita Democratic Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau urged the electricity company to look for ways to help retirees. She says people with fixed incomes can struggle to pay for cooling their homes. Monthly bills would jump about $14 for the average household in the company’s central Kansas region. Average monthly bills would increase about $3.50 for households in and near the Kansas City metro.

Retirees on fixed incomes are upset at Evergy’s proposal to hike rates. At a public hearing, Topeka resident Ella Dawson criticized the company for seeking to increase its annual revenue by more than $200 million. “So what kind of life are you setting for us senior citizens – who have given their whole entire life to the work environment? And we can’t afford to be stockholders. If we could, I would get into it. Buy me some of that stock and get that cash," she said.

Evergy paid out half a billion dollars in dividends last year. The company says its proposal will, in part, help it recover spending on power grid improvements.

==========

Winter Wheat Harvest Finished in Kansas; One of the Smallest Crops in Decades

UNDATED (Brownfield Ag News) — The winter wheat harvest in Kansas has finally wrapped up. The USDA says the vast majority of the crop is now in, about a month behind schedule. When the final figures are released, it's expected to be one of the smallest wheat crops in decades. Meanwhile, according to Brownfield Ag News, the Kansas corn crop is rated 50% good-to-excellent. Soybeans are rated 49% good-to-excellent.

(-Related-)

Kansas Farmers Didn’t Harvest Much Wheat This Season and It Continues to Rain

UNDATED (Brownfield Ag News) — A western Kansas farmer says drought destroyed his entire winter wheat crop and now, it won’t stop raining. Jim Sipes told Brownfield Ag News that the recent moisture was too little too late. “We’ve gone from having the driest three-year period of my lifetime to now having 20 inches of rain since May," he said. But, Sipes says, the rain has his "corn and sorghum crops in good shape, despite extreme weed pressure.”

==========

Man Arrested in Georgia for Deadly Hit and Run in Western Kansas

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA. (KSNT) — A man was arrested in Douglas County, Georgia, for leaving the scene of an accident in Kansas that resulted in the death of a 57-year-old man and his 81-year-old father. KSNT reports that 26-year-old Paulo Ivan Garcia was arrested in connection to a case that originally happened in October 2019 in Grant County, Kansas. Garcia was identified as the driver of a semi-truck that failed to yield the right of way to the father-son duo. Garcia then stole a pickup truck from a witness and fled the scene. According to the U.S. Marshals Office, the pickup truck was later found abandoned. Garcia was also wanted for a federal supervised release violation from Wichita.

==========

Kansas Regulators Go After Landfill Beset by Complaints of Fires, Stench

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Kansas regulators have instructed a Leavenworth County landfill to stop accepting waste until further notice. The Kansas Reflector reports that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a "cease and desist" letter to the landfill’s operator, Shawn Britz, outlining a series of problems. The landfill is already under scrutiny because of fires and environmental violations and now, state health officials want to shut it down. The letter says the facility, owned by Flat Land Excavating, poses a threat to public health.

The order comes after a fire and a series of violations by the landfill inspired outrage among some neighbors of the landfill in Easton, a small town west of Leavenworth. They said the smell from the landfill was “unbelievable” and complained repeatedly to the state that the facility was forming a massive waste heap before inspectors finally visited the site.

==========

A Community College in KC Teaches Students How to Grow Marijuana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) — A community college in Kansas City is teaching students how to grow marijuana. The Kansas City Star reports that Metropolitan Community College has launched three new online classes to help jump-start careers in Missouri’s burgeoning marijuana industry.

MCC is partnering with a California-based company to offer three certificate programs that focus on different aspects of the pot industry: cannabis cultivation specialist, cannabis retail specialist and cannabis extraction & product development specialist. The program covers topics like the relationship between the cannabis plant and human biology, how different products are made, proper dosing and customer service.

==========

Transgender Former Student Sues Missouri School over Bathroom Use

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (AP/KPR) — A transgender former student sued a Missouri school district on Monday for forcing her to use the boys' bathrooms or the high school's only single-stall bathroom. The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri sued Platte County R-3 School District on behalf of the transgender former student, who identifies as femail. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff is identified only as R.F. The former student received detention twice for using the girls' restroom, according to the lawsuit. She said a male classmate harassed her and threatened her with rape when she used the boys' bathroom. The lawsuit argues the school violated her rights by requiring her to use the bathroom that aligned with her sex assigned at birth (which was male) or the school's single-stall gender-neutral bathroom.

"Forcing transgender students to use the bathroom or locker room that matches their sex designated at birth is not only discrimination but dangerous and causes serious harm to Missouri's youth," said Gillian Wilcox, deputy director of litigation at the ACLU of Missouri, in a statement.

Superintendent Jay Harris said in a statement that the district is "in the early stages of evaluating the legal claims" but plans to provide more information soon. "The District's focus is, and has always been, providing a safe and caring environment for all students," Harris said.

==========

Kansas Population Predicted to Grow but Slowly

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — The population of Kansas is forecast to grow more slowly in the next 50 years than previously predicted, according to a new report. A Wichita State economic research center predicted the population of Kansas will grow on average about 0.3% annually in the next 50 years. Previous predictions estimated 0.4%. Several factors are slowing growth, including more competition for labor, the departure of retirees from Kansas and a changing fertility rate. Jeremy Hill, an economist at Wichita State University, says the area has had an outmigration of working age females. Meanwhile, the 65-and-up age group is expected to have the highest growth rate in Kansas. Minority populations are also expected to grow much more quickly than the white population.

==========

Shawnee County Deploying Goats to Manage Invasive Weeds in Parks

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is trying a new approach in the battle against invasive plants. KSNT reports that the city has imported 77 goats from Longton, west of Independence in southeast Kansas . The animals will be put to work eliminating weeds, bamboo and other invasive plants in the Lindbloom Park south of Lake Shawnee. The park features steep slopes that are difficult to manage with typical maintenance equipment. The department says the goats eat as much as 5% of their body weight in foliage every day while their feet aerate the soil, and their droppings are full of nutrients. The so-called “Warrior Goats” will be at work in Lindbloom Park through Thursday.

==========

Brain Fog and Other Long COVID Symptoms Become Focus of New Small Treatment Studies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Institutes of Health is starting some studies to test possible treatments for long COVID. Millions of people re estimated to have the mysterious condition. The studies are small but each will tackle multiple possible therapies for things like brain fog, sleep disturbances and the theory that lingering virus may be at least partly to blame. The studies are part of the RECOVER project, which had to unravel what the most common and burdensome symptoms of long COVID are before doing studies.

==========

Royals on a 4-Game Win Streak?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Walker balked home the winning run in the 10th inning and the Kansas City Royals rallied past the New York Mets 7-6 for their season-best fourth straight victory. Hours after the retooling Mets traded star pitcher Justin Verlander and two other players to cap a stunning deadline selloff, they blew a 6-4 lead provided by rookie Francisco Álvarez's two-run homer in the top of the 10th. Bobby Witt Jr. hit an RBI double in the bottom half and MJ Melendez tied it with a run-scoring single off Brooks Raley. Following a two-out throwing error by rookie third baseman Brett Baty, Melendez scored when Walker balked with the bases loaded. Pete Alonso hit his 31st homer for the Mets and added an RBI single.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 amweekdays and updated throughout the day. These ad-free headlines are made possible by KPR members. Become one today. You can also follow KPR News on Twitter.

