Headlines for Thursday, June 29, 2023

Machinist Union in Wichita Votes on New Contract from Spirit Aerosystems

WICHITA, Kan. - A second contract vote will determine the fate of an ongoing strike at Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita. Workers in the Machinists Union will vote today (THUR) on Spirit’s second contract offer. It makes all weekend overtime voluntary, and makes no changes to existing health care plans. Picketing workers have had mixed reactions to the latest proposal. Chris Gresham is one of them. “It kind of makes me feel a little bit disrespected that our second contract wasn’t our first offer, when we deserve more than our second contract," he said. Union leadership is endorsing the deal. If workers reject the offer, they'll continue striking - creating ripple effects through the aircraft industry. The results of the vote are expected later tonight (THUR).

Number of Kansans Officially Changing Genders Quadruples Ahead of New Law

Number of Kansas Residents Officially Changing Genders Quadruples Ahead of New Law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Four times as many Kansans changed their gender on birth certificates and driver's licenses this year ahead of a new state law that prevents residents from identifying themselves differently than the sex assigned them at birth. The legislation is part of a raft of measures lawmakers across the U.S. have passed to roll back transgender rights. It has provisions meant to restrict transgender people’s use of restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities and applies to a person's identity listed on state documents. The Kansas law takes effect Saturday, but it’s not yet clear how it will play out in the daily lives of transgender people. The new legislation conflicts with a 2019 federal court order directing the state to allow transgender people to change their birth certificates.

An average of 58 Kansas residents a month have changed their birth certificates so far this year, compared to an average of 13 from July 2019 through 2022, according to state health department figures released this week. The state motor vehicle department reported this week that 161 people have changed their gender identity on their driver's licenses so far this year, an average of 27 a month. That's compared to an average of 5 1/2 per month from July 2019 through 2022.

Jenna Bellemere, a transgender University of Kansas student, said she changed her birth certificate and driver's license last year, believing “this anti-trans stuff” was building. “I didn’t really want to go throughout my life carrying around a document that really was inaccurate and an ID with a name that no one calls me anymore,” she said.

Kansas School District Considers Suing Social Media Companies

JOHNSON COUNTY (SMP) - A suburban Johnson County school district could be the latest district in the U.S. to take legal action against social media companies for their allegedly harmful and addictive apps. The Shawnee Mission school district will begin exploring potential litigation against several social media giants. A district resolution approved by the school board names TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, as targets of a prospective lawsuit. The district argues that the companies have engaged in deceptive practices, marketing their apps in ways that addict students and divert school resources. The Shawnee Mission Post reports that dozens of other school districts across the U.S. have already brought similar lawsuits, though it remains to be seen if social media companies can legally be held liable.

Toddler in Critical Condition After Being Left in Hot Car in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 22-month-old left inside a hot car for hours has been hospitalized in critical condition. Police in Lenexa say the toddler was left inside a hot vehicle at a church parking lot Monday. KCTV reports the car was not running and the windows were rolled up. Police say someone called Monday to report that the toddler had been left alone inside a hot vehicle. That person removed the child and took him inside while waiting for paramedics. Police think the child was left alone in the car for more than two hours but at this point, investigators don't think the toddler was left inside the car intentionally. The child's parents are cooperating with the investigation.

Inmate Dies at El Dorado State Prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - An inmate has died at the state prison in El Dorado. The Kansas Department of Corrections says 41-year-old Binh Ly was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning. Ly had been serving time for murder and other crimes in Sedgwick County. Per protocol, the KBI is investigating the death.

Resident Sues City of Ottawa over Beekeeping Rules

OTTAWA, Kan. (KNS) - A Kansas town is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit over its rules that hamstring beekeepers. Ottawa doesn’t let backyard beekeepers sell honey. So, a resident hoping to do so sued. Her attorney, Sam MacRoberts, is with the Kansas Justice Institute, which tackles examples of what the group calls government overreach. “Can cities regulate out of existence, home-based businesses for no good reason? And from our perspective, the Kansas Constitution says that cities cannot do that," he said. The group has successfully challenged laws restricting raw milk farmers and other small businesses. Ottawa says the resident should pursue city code changes out of court.

The lawsuit, filed by Ellen Finnerty, says Ottawa is overstepping its authority by not letting backyard beekeepers sell their honey. Finnerty took beekeeping classes to supplement the income she earns working long shifts in a warehouse. “Let me tell you - when you work, clocking in at 5am, and then you’re willing to take a night class - there’s a lot of dedication and expense moving towards that," she said.

USGA's Adaptive Open Event Coming to Newton in 2024

UNDATED (KPR) - The U.S. Golf Association has announced that a national championship will be held in Kansas next year. The Adaptive Open tournament will take place in Newton. The Adaptive Open is for professional and amateur golfers - men and women - who are physically impaired. Not just any physically-impaired golfer can play. They must qualify through the USGA’s rules that follow the same criteria as the Paralympics. They must also be active enough in the game to maintain a handicap that’s close to playing at a championship level. The tournament will be played in July 2024 at the Sand Creek Station course in Newton. This year’s U.S. Adaptive Open takes place next month in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Kansas Attorney General: Mysterious Powder in Letters Contained Rat Poison

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - That white powdery substance sent to 100 Republican officials earlier this month is a mixture of rat poison and another powder. That's according to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, who was targeted by one of the letters himself. The FBI has taken over the investigation because similar letters have also appeared in Montana and Tennessee. Speaking with News Nation, Kobach said, "It’s interesting looking at Kansas, Montana and Tennessee being the three states targeted. A common thread between those states is that all three either passed legislation dealing with the trans issue or are in litigation dealing with that issue, but that’s just a theory.” Investigators have not made any arrests or released a motive but officials say the letters were a targeted attack against Republican lawmakers and GOP state officials.

KU Cancer Center Gets $100 Million Gift

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (LJW) - A $100 million gift will help the University of Kansas Cancer Center build a new, state-of-the-art cancer center building on the KU Med Center campus in Kansas City, Kansas. The $100 million gift - the largest gift in school history - comes from the Sunderland Foundation, based in Kansas City. KU Chancellor Doug Girod and state officials announced the news Tuesday. This gift comes on the heels of $43 million in federal funding. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Kansas Senator Jerry Moran secured the federal funding earlier this year. Last year, the KU Med Center was designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute.

Kansas Launches Teacher Apprenticeships

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - A new program in Kansas is aimed at making it easier and less costly for people to become teachers. This fall, the state Department of Education will launch a teacher apprentice pilot project. Ten candidates will work in schools and be mentored by experienced teachers while they pursue their teaching degrees, and the state will pick up some of their college costs. Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson says apprenticeships could be one solution to the worsening teacher shortage. “This has the potential to really bring in young people that could not afford to go to college, must go to work after high school, that would be a teacher but can’t leave their community or can’t leave their family," he said. Teacher apprentices would have to meet the same licensing requirements as traditional teacher candidates.

Kansas is facing its worst-ever teacher shortage. State Board of Education member Jim Porter says they need to find more ways to help people become teachers. “The crisis is now," he said. "The crisis needs to be addressed now. This is a way to address part of it. I fully support this, because we need people.” State officials plan to partner with the U.S. Department of Labor to expand the program next year.

