Headlines for Thursday, June 23, 2023

Kansas Man Accused of Threatening to Bomb Nashville Pride Event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC) — A Kansas man has been indicted on charges of threatening to bomb and “commit a mass shooting” at an LGBTQ pride event in Nashville, Tennessee. NBC News reports that 25-year-old Joshua Hensley was arrested by FBI agents last Thursday and charged with transmitting an interstate threat. Prosecutors say he posted Facebook comments threatening to “make shrapnel pressure cooker bombs” for this year’s Nashville Pride celebration and “commit a mass shooting” at the event. If convicted, Hensley faces up to five years in prison. The Justice Department says Hensley is also known as Josh Echo.

The alleged threat against Nashville Pride comes amid an uptick in anti-LGBTQ demonstrations across the U.S. and a surge in state bills targeting the LGBTQ community, particularly transgender people.

Dozens Urge City Leaders to Make Lawrence a Sanctuary City for Trans People

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Lawrence city leaders on Tuesday heard three hours of public comment from a group of residents urging them to make Lawrence a sanctuary city for transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming people. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the group presented the Lawrence City Commission with an ordinance they drafted themselves that would codify protections against new state laws that ban transgender people from using bathrooms and other gender-specific areas that don't align with their designated sex at birth. This is the second time in recent weeks that a group has pushed for special protections for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

In other business, an ordinance banning single-use plastic bags failed to pass.

Inmate Dies at Larned State Correctional Facility

LARNED, Kan. (KPR) – An inmate at Larned State Correctional Facility has died. Authorities say 33-year-old Cortez Timley died this (WED) morning. The cause of death is pending further investigation and results of an independent autopsy. Per protocol, the death will be reviewed by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI). Timley was serving a sentence for murder, drug possession and interfering with the duties of a law enforcement officer from Shawnee County. The Larned State Correctional Facility is an all-male facility housing all custody levels with a current population of 525 residents. The name of the facility was officially changed in April from Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility to the Larned State Correctional Facility.

Kansas Gets New Secretary of Transportation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Kansas is getting a new transportation secretary. Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Calvin Reed as Secretary of KDOT. Reed has been serving as acting secretary since the departure of former Secretary Julie Lorenz in December. Reed has spent more than 15 years of his career with KDOT. He's a graduate of Kansas State University with degrees in civil engineering. Reed's appointment must still be approved by the Kansas Senate.

New Rule Would Make All Railroads Alert First Responders Within 10 Miles of Derailed Train Cargo

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal regulators want first responders to a train derailment to know exactly what they are dealing with even before they reach the scene. That's because dangerous chemicals trains carry might require a specialized response. A new rule proposed Wednesday would require all railroads to electronically push the details of everything on a train to every emergency responder within 10 miles. The rule applies to every railroad — not just the biggest ones that already provide this information through an app firefighters use.

The new rule comes one day ahead of a National Transportation Safety Board hearing to scrutinize emergency responses to the fiery February 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train outside East Palestine, Ohio. The NTSB is still working to determine exactly what caused that wreck, which prompted the evacuation of thousands of people and ignited nationwide concern about railroad safety and calls for reforms.

The largest freight railroads already have an app they developed, AskRail, which for nearly a decade has enabled firefighters to quickly look up the details of what each train carries. Some 35,000 first responders already have access to that app, and the rail industry is working to expand that. And crews have long carried printed copies of their cargo in the cabs of their locomotives.

The Association of American Railroads trade group emphasizes that railroads remain the safest way to ship dangerous chemicals by land with more than 99 percent of those shipments arriving safety. But even one derailment involving hazardous materials can prove disastrous, and last year there were more than 1,000 derailments — roughly three a day. More than three quarters happened at slow speeds in railyards, without causing major damage.

Kansas Officials May Decide to Limit Foreign Land Ownership

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ/KPR) — Conservatives in many states are alarmed at the growing number of Chinese-owned companies purchasing land in the U.S. And many conservatives have pushed to limit who can own farmland or, in some cases, any property. They point to national security concerns, like foreign influence over the nation's food supply or foreign groups that buy land next to U.S. military installations.

In Kansas, efforts to restrict foreign nationals from acquiring Kansas land stalled at the Statehouse, despite backing from a slate of Republican lawmakers and Attorney General Kris Kobach. But as the Topeka Capital-Journal reports, the debate is unlikely to go away anytime soon. A panel of lawmakers will review the issue this summer and fall, with an eye towards possible action in 2024. And there are rumblings that the matter may be addressed at the federal level as well.

Nationally, nearly two dozen states have some restrictions on foreign land ownership. And Kansas officials say national security concerns point to a strong need for action on the issue. One proposal under consideration in Kansas would restrict all foreign land ownership outside of Johnson, Wyandotte, Sedgwick and Shawnee counties. Another would target only nationals of countries deemed to be a foreign adversary of the United States, which the federal government currently lists as China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Cuba and Venezuela.

Attorney General Kris Kobach has favored the first plan, arguing the state needs to do more in the face of rising foreign land ownership across the U.S. He pointed to the Chinese spy balloon spotted over a number of U.S. states earlier this year and said he was only half-joking when he said they were "shopping for real estate in Kansas."

Former Kansas Sheriff's Deputy Loses Law Enforcement Certification

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former southern Kansas sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a man with a defective beanbag has been stripped of his peace officer certification. Virgil Brewer, a former Barber County deputy, was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2017 death of 42-year-old Steven Myers. Myers died after Brewer shot him with the beanbag during a confrontation at Myers's home in Sun City.

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers' Standards and Training reviewed the shooting last month and revoked Brewer's license. The commission's report noted that body camera video of the confrontation showed Myers complying with conflicting commands from Brewer and another deputy when he exited a shed on his property. He was not informed he was under arrest or that the beanbag would be used before Brewer fired the shot.

The peace officers commission described Brewer's conduct as "unprofessional" and lacking "good moral character." Brewer shot Myers with his own shotgun with a beanbag that he received at a previous job in Texas and had not been trained to use it before the shooting, according to testimony at the trial. The ammunition had been discontinued for several years because it could cause penetrating injuries. Prosecutor Melissa Gay Johnson with the Kansas attorney general's office charged Brewer in October 2018. A Wyandotte County jury acquitted him in November 2022. Myers's widow filed a federal lawsuit over his death and Kansas officials agreed to a $3.5 million settlement in 2020.

Suspicious Letters Containing Mysterious Substance Extend Beyond Borders of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Public officials outside of Kansas are now reporting receiving suspicious letters. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an investigation into the 100 suspicious letters Kansas public officials received is now being handed over to the FBI. At this time, laboratory testing has not indicated any risk to public safety. Law enforcement and public safety officials are still working to see how many letters were sent, find the individual or individuals responsible for sending the letters and the motive for doing so. KSNT reports that the KBI had more than 60 special agents, forensic scientists and employees working to safely collect or screen evidence or manage and track responses to the incidents. So far, only Republican members of the Legislature and Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach have received the letters.

While the inquiry has now expanded beyond Kansas, the KBI will continue to work with all its law enforcement partners in the case. People are asked to report any letters containing an unknown white powder to the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

(–Additional Reporting–)

Mystery Powder Sent to Kansas Republicans, Trump, Supreme Court Justice Thomas

WASHINGTON (ABC) — A series of threatening letters containing a mysterious white powder is raising concerns that Republican lawmakers in Kansas and across the nation who received them are being targeted by someone cryptically calling themselves "your secret despirer," according to authorities and recipients of the letters. Since Friday, about 100 letters have been received by Kansas GOP lawmakers and Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach.

ABC News reports that the list of intended recipients of white powder letters is growing and expanding beyond Kansas. Similar letters containing a cryptic note and a “suspicious powdery substance” were addressed to former President Donald Trump, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and other high-profile individuals, though the U.S. Postal Inspection Service intercepted them before they were delivered. Postal inspectors have possession of the letters and have deemed them harmless.

Kansas Highway Patrol: Extra Caution Needed on Roads During Harvest Season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — It's nearly harvest season and the Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to use extra caution when traveling near farm trucks, tractors, combines and other implements. State troopers are also asking motorists to be patient when encountering heavy farm implements and trucks moving in and out of wheat fields and on to roadways. Most farm equipment is not designed to travel at highway speeds and may only travel 15-25 mph. Farm equipment is often wider than the lane of traffic, so extra room should be allowed when sharing the road. Caution should be practiced on all roads, but especially on busy rural roads with unmarked intersections. The Highway Patrol also advises motorists not to pass farm vehicles unless they can see clearly ahead of their own vehicle and the vehicle they are passing. ( Read more .)

Should Lawrence Airport Be Expanded to Handle Big Commercial Jets? A Study Is Underway

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — A study is underway to determine if the Lawrence airport should be expanded to accommodate 737 jets are other large commercial aircraft. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the city has agreed to hire a consultant to conduct a feasibility study. Big aircraft are common sights at places like Kansas City International Airport, but the Lawrence airport runways and infrastructure are too small to accommodate the larger planes. City officials haven’t released an estimate of what the total costs may be to expand the airport. Creating a cost estimate is one of the purposes of the feasibility study.

