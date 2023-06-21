Headlines for Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Dozens Urge City Leaders to Make Lawrence a Sanctuary City for Trans People

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Lawrence city leaders on Tuesday heard three hours of public comment from a group of residents urging them to make Lawrence a sanctuary city for transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming people. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the group presented the Lawrence City Commission with an ordinance they drafted themselves that would codify protections against new state laws that ban transgender people from using bathrooms and other gender-specific areas that don't align with their designated sex at birth. This is the second time in recent weeks that a group has pushed for special protections for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

In other business, an ordinance banning single-use plastic bags failed to pass.

==========

Kansas Man Accused of Threatening to Bomb Nashville Pride Event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC) — A Kansas man has been indicted on charges of threatening to bomb and “commit a mass shooting” at an LGBTQ pride event in Nashville, Tennessee. NBC News reports that 25-year-old Joshua Hensley was arrested by FBI agents last Thursday and charged with transmitting an interstate threat. Prosecutors say he posted Facebook comments threatening to “make shrapnel pressure cooker bombs” for this year’s Nashville Pride celebration and “commit a mass shooting” at the event. If convicted, Hensley faces up to five years in prison. The Justice Department says Hensley is also known as Josh Echo.

The alleged threat against Nashville Pride comes amid an uptick in anti-LGBTQ demonstrations across the U.S. and a surge in state bills targeting the LGBTQ community, particularly transgender people.

==========

7 Hospitalized After Fiery Crash on I-670 Tuesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Seven people were hospitalized after a fiery crash along Interstate 670 Tuesday morning. Just after 5:30 am, Kansas City police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at westbound I-670 and Broadway Boulevard. WDAF TV reports that a stolen Hyundai struck a box truck and a cement truck, leading to a series of collisions. Seven people were hospitalized. The driver of the stolen Hyundai ran from the scene. The crash shutdown I-670 and multiple ramps in the downtown loop for several hours. Kansas City police have not identified any of the victims.

==========

Kansas Agrees to Temporary Pause in Enforcing New Law on Medication Abortions

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials have agreed not to enforce a new restriction on medication abortions for at least five weeks before a state court judge decides whether to put it on hold until he decides a lawsuit challenging it and other existing rules. Providers and their attorneys announced the agreement Tuesday. For now, providers won't have to tell patients that they can stop a medication abortion using a regimen that providers and major medical groups consider unproven and potentially dangerous. The new rule was set to take effect July 1.

The agreement, filed Friday in Johnson County District Court in the Kansas City area, does not prevent the state from enforcing other, existing restrictions the providers have challenged, including a requirement that patients wait 24 hours after seeing a doctor in person to terminate their pregnancies. District Judge K. Christopher Jayaram has set an Aug. 8 hearing to consider whether the newest restriction or others should be blocked while the lawsuit is pending.

The providers — a clinic in the Kansas City suburbs in Johnson County operated by Planned Parenthood Great Plains and another nearby clinic and its two doctors — hope to overturn all of the state's requirements for what providers must tell patients. The information must be given to patients 24 hours in advance of their abortions, in writing and in a specific size and kind of type.

The lawsuit alleges that Kansas has a “Biased Counseling Scheme” meant to discourage patients from having abortions and to stigmatize those who do. But, for providers, the urgent task was stopping the latest requirement before it took effect, said Alice Wang, an attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“This buys the court and it buys us some more time to litigate that in full while the status quo remains in effect,” Wang said.

For more than a decade, abortion opponents have touted a medication “reversal” regimen developed by a veteran California doctor using the hormone progesterone, long given to prevent miscarriages.

The new Kansas law was set to take effect less than a year after a decisive August 2022 statewide vote affirming abortion rights. The Republican-controlled Legislature enacted it over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto. Abortion opponents argue that the state's “Woman's Right to Know Act” requirements help patients make informed decisions and give them a source of information other than the clinics themselves. They argue that the new medication “reversal” law informs patients of an option if they're still unsure about ending their pregnancies even after taking the first dose of abortion medication.

“The new portions are only temporarily delayed during the first phase of litigation," Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach said in a statement. "The parties have agreed that this is the most efficient way to proceed.”

The defendants in the lawsuit include Kobach; the Johnson County district attorney, and the district attorney in Sedgwick County, in the Wichita area, who could prosecute violations of the new law. Five of the state's six abortion clinics are in one of those two counties. Also sued were the chairman and top staffer of the state's medical board, which can suspend or revoke doctors' licenses for breaking state law.

==========

Suspicious Letters Containing Mysterious Substance Extend Beyond Borders of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Public officials outside of Kansas are now reporting receiving suspicious letters. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an investigation into the 100 suspicious letters Kansas public officials received is now being handed over to the FBI. At this time, laboratory testing has not indicated any risk to public safety. Law enforcement and public safety officials are still working to see how many letters were sent, find the individual or individuals responsible for sending the letters and the motive for doing so. KSNT reports that the KBI had more than 60 special agents, forensic scientists and employees working to safely collect or screen evidence or manage and track responses to the incidents. So far, only Republican members of the Legislature and Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach have received the letters.

While the inquiry has now expanded beyond Kansas, the KBI will continue to work with all its law enforcement partners in the case. People are asked to report any letters containing an unknown white powder to the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

==========

Should Lawrence Airport Be Expanded to Handle Big Commercial Jets? Study Underway.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — A study is underway to determine if the Lawrence airport should be expanded to accommodate 737 jets are other large commercial aircraft. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the city has agreed to hire a consultant to conduct a feasibility study. Big aircraft are common sights at places like Kansas City International Airport, but the Lawrence airport runways and infrastructure are too small to accommodate the larger planes. City officials haven’t released an estimate of what the total costs may be to expand the airport. Creating a cost estimate is one of the purposes of the feasibility study.

==========

Water Conservation Urged as Midwest Drought Persists

LINCOLN, Neb. (HPM) — Sprinklers and hoses are in overdrive across parts of the Midwest as the drought rages on and people try to keep their lawns looking green. Some cities are putting conservation measures in place to keep their water supplies from running out. Dry weather, high temperatures and a lack of rainfall across parts of Nebraska have caused a spike in water demand from city residents. Steve Owen is the superintendent of water production for the City of Lincoln, Nebraska. He says the city has recently asked residents to cut back on watering their lawns. “When there’s less water in the river, there’s less water in the aquifer for us to draw from," he said. If weather conditions don’t improve, Owen says the city will have to put mandatory water restrictions in place. Storm Lake, Iowa and Wentzville, Missouri, have also declared voluntary water measures.

==========

Kansas Wants Public's Help in Restricting Invasive Pear Trees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas may restrict the planting of ornamental pear trees that experts say wreak havoc on the environment. The Kansas Department of Agriculture put out a public call for ideas to stop the trees that are banned in some states but remain for sale in Kansas. Biologists like Matt Garrett, with Johnson County Park and Recreation , would welcome restrictions. “I was just out in the field this morning in a large prairie that was burned late last year. And many of the pear trees that we had burned to the ground are already knee to thigh high," he said. That means workers have to go back and poison every tree individually to kill them, which is time-consuming.

==========

Supreme Court Turns Away Veterans Seeking Disability Benefits over 1966 Hydrogen Bomb Accident

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal on behalf of some U.S. veterans who want disability benefits because they were exposed to radiation while responding to a Cold War-era hydrogen bomb accident in Spain. The justices not did comment in turning away an appeal from Victor Skaar, an Air Force veteran in his mid-80s. Skaar, of Nixa, Missouri, filed class-action claims seeking benefits for him and others who say they became ill from exposure to radiation during the recovery and cleanup of the undetonated bombs at the accident site in Palomares, a village in southern Spain, in 1966.

A federal appeals court rejected the class-action claims. The Supreme Court's action leaves that ruling in place.

The Justice Department, arguing against high-court review, noted that Congress last year enacted legislation that expands eligibility for benefits for many Palomares veterans. But the department also acknowledged that Skaar is not covered by the legislation.

Skaar's lawyers told the Supreme Court that he suffers from leukopenia, described as a condition that can be caused by exposure to radiation. Skaar also has had skin cancer, now in remission, the lawyers wrote in a court filing. He was among 1,400 U.S. service members who were sent to Palomares to help clean up what has been called the worst radiation accident in U.S. history.

On January 17, 1966, a U.S. B-52 bomber and a refueling plane crashed into each other during a refueling operation in the skies above Palomares, killing seven of 11 crew members but no one on the ground. At the time, the U.S. was keeping nuclear-armed warplanes in the air near the border with the Soviet Union. The midair collision resulted in the release of four U.S. hydrogen bombs. None of the bombs exploded, but the plutonium-filled detonators on two went off, scattering 7 pounds of highly radioactive plutonium 239 across the landscape.

==========

Kansas Gets Grant for High-Speed Internet Expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas has won a $43 million federal grant to expand internet speeds in remote and underserved communities. The money will build an almost 700-mile-long fiber optic cable, which will connect Liberal, Garden City, Pittsburg and Overland Park, among other cities. The cable could connect 27,000 more homes to high-speed internet. The $43 million grant comes just days after Kansas got a $50 million loan to also expand broadband access in the southeast part of the state. A study from the University of Kansas found that only 44% of the state has adequate broadband coverage.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day.


