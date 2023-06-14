Headlines for Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Kansas Attorney General Testifies About Growing Retail Theft Problem in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach testified about retail theft Tuesday before a U.S. House committee in Washington, D.C. Kobach claimed Kansas is in the top 10 states hit by organized retail crime in terms of money lost. Kobach highlighted cases such as the owner of a Kansas City pawn shop who pleaded guilty to gathering items stolen from retailers and reselling them online. The Kansas Reflector reports that Kobach cited several factors in the legal system that worsen the problem: a lack of prosecution, the threshold amount that must be stolen in order to prosecute the theft, investigative capacity, bail being set too low and the speed at which suspects are released.

Kansas City Sues Auto Manufacturers Over Rash of Car Thefts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( KMBC) — Officials in Kansas City have filed a lawsuit against auto manufacturers Hyundai and Kia after a surge of vehicle thefts in recent years. The city’s complaint blames the car companies saying the thefts were “easily preventable if the manufacturers had installed basic, common technology in those vehicles.” KMBC TV reports that a popular series of videos on TikTok, YouTube and other online sites shows step-by-step instructions on how to start and steal Kia and Hyundai automobiles — using only a screwdriver and a USB cable. Police departments across the country say the videos have caused thefts to spread rapidly over the last three years.

Rare Tick-Borne Disease Identified in Southeast Kansas Resident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – State health officials have identified a rare tickborne illness in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recently confirmed the Heartland Virus Disease in a Crawford County resident. KWCH TV reports that this is the first case of Heartland Virus in Crawford County and only the third case identified in Kansas since the virus was first discovered in northwest Missouri in 2009. The previous two cases in Kansas were identified in Miami County in 2015 and Anderson County in 2018. To date, there have been more than 50 cases of Heartland Virus diagnosed across the Midwest and Southern United States. The Crawford County resident was diagnosed in late May.

Heartland Virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Lone Star Tick, the most common tick in Kansas, which is most active from May through August. The symptoms of Heartland Virus Disease are vague and include fever, fatigue, muscle or joint pain, headache and occasionally a rash. Healthcare providers should consider Heartland in patients with compatible clinical illness and bloodwork findings when other common tickborne illness testing is negative.

Walmart's $257 Million Beef Processing Facility Coming to Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (KNS/KCUR) — Walmart is spending a quarter of a billion dollars on a beef packaging plant in Olathe. That will bring hundreds of jobs and signal a big change in the way beef gets to your shopping cart. Walmart’s Olathe packaging plant will take big cuts of beef from a slaughterhouse in Nebraska and turn them into small cuts, packaged and priced for Midwestern Walmart stores. It’s the kind of work that grocery store butchers do, except at a much larger scale. The company says it will hire about 600 people at the $257 million plant. Company officials say the plant will be built later this year near the southern edge of Olathe. Walmart is far and away the largest food retailer in the United States. It and other giants, like Costco, are doing more of their own food processing to hold down costs. Beef prices are up about 15% in the last two years. And a sharp decline in production will likely drive prices higher through 2025.

Walmart to Build $257 Million Beef Facility in Olathe

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Walmart officials say they will build their first-ever beef facility in Olathe. The retailer plans to invest $257 million in the plant and create 667 new permanent jobs. Construction of the facility will also create 1,000 design, fabrication, and construction jobs. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly praised the news. “Walmart’s innovative new facility will support a more prosperous future for Olathe, for the Kansas City metro, and for our state as a whole," she said. Walmart says the opening of the facility will further the company's effort to create an end-to-end supply chain for high-quality Angus beef. The new facility is set to break ground later this year. The facility will be designed and built by McCownGordon Construction of Kansas City. Once opened in 2025, the facility will process Angus cuts, supplied by Sustainable Beef LLC, into case-ready beef products such as steaks and roasts to be sold in Walmart stores across the Midwest. Walmart operates 83 retail stores and employs 22,178 associates in the state of Kansas.

Lawrence and Douglas County Get New Public Health Director

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department has hired a new director. On Tuesday, the health department announced that Jonathan Smith will take over beginning July 26. Smith previously served as operations director at the Atchison Community Health Clinic. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Smith has worked at other clinics throughout Kansas and Michigan.

Missouri Man Guilty of Attempting to Have Sex with Teenage Girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — A federal jury has found a Kansas City man guilty of traveling across state lines with the intent to have sex with a teenage girl. KSHB TV reports that an investigator with the Osahe County Sheriff's Office posed online as 17-year-old girl as part of an undercover sting operation to communicate with 58-year-old Steven E. Spradley. Federal prosecutors say Spradley traveled from Jackson County, Missouri, to Osage County with the intent to have sex with the teenager. He was arrested in July 2021 and now faces up to 30 years in prison.

Local Activists Plead with Missouri Governor Not to Pardon Former KC Cop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Activists in Kansas City are worried that a police officer convicted of fatally shootig a Black man in 2019 might receive a pardon - and they're pleading with Missouri Governor Mike Parson not to issue one. Detective Eric DeValkenaere was convicted in 2021 in the death of Cameron Lamb. Faith leaders in Kansas City gathered Tuesday afternoon at the Jackson County Courthouse to protest the possibility that Missouri’s governor might issue a pardon. KCTV reports that Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker sent a public letter to Governor Parson urging him not to issue a pardon. A judge convicted DeValkenaer and sentenced the former officer to six years in prison. DeValkenaer’s attorneys immediately appealed and he has been out on bond pending a ruling from an appeals court judge.

USDA Announces $50 Million to Bring High Speed Internet to Southeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KZRG) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a nearly $50 million loan to connect thousands of rural Kansans to affordable high-speed internet. The project will improve service for hundreds of businesses and farms and more than 40,000 people in Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford, Labette and Neosho counties. KZRG reports that this is the fourth round of funding from the USDA's ReConnect Program. The latest announcement is part of a larger national announcement totaling $714 million in USDA investments in Kansas and 18 other states. To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, visit www.rd.usda.gov.

Former FBI Analyst Faces Prison Time for Keeping Classified Documents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) — A former intelligence analyst in the FBI’s Kansas City division will be sentenced in federal court next week after being convicted of two counts of violating the Espionage Act. The Kansas City Star reports that data analyst Kendra Kingsbury kept nearly 400 classified documents in her home. On the sentencing memorandum filed Monday, federal prosecutors requested she be sentenced to nearly five years in prison. The government maintains that the defendant “knowingly and willfully retained” the documents in an unsecured space and that 20 of the documents included national defense information. Sentencing is set for Wednesday.

USDA Working with Tribal Nations on Climate-Friendly Ag Projects

UNDATED (HPM) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is working with tribal nations around the Midwest and Plains states to support climate-friendly agriculture. Harvest Public Media reports that one of the projects will help the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska start a Center for Excellence in Regenerative Native Agriculture. The center will teach Indigenous farming practices to producers to take care of water and soil. The center is a spotlight example of how the USDA is trying to partner with tribes as well as meet climate goals, says Josiah Griffin of the department’s office of tribal relations. “As we look at today's landscape of changing climates, we recognize Indigenous knowledge as an opportunity for us to be reflective and better meet our trust and treaty responsibilities for our tribes," he said. Other initiatives include a bison project with the Intertribal Buffalo Council and a pecan and livestock farming project with the Muscogee and the Choctaw nations in Oklahoma.

Kansas Teachers Explore New Method of Teaching Kids How to Read

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — For generations, Kansas schools have taught reading in ways that don’t work for many kids. That’s starting to change. The Kansas News Service reports that some lawmakers want to ban old methods and fast-track the new science of reading in Kansas classrooms. Kansas wants schools to dump the old method in favor of what’s known as “the science of reading.” It’s a body of research that calls for schools to focus on the building blocks of words. At the Fundamental Learning Center in Wichita, a nonprofit private school for children with reading disabilities, teachers use an approach called Alphabetic Phonics, which is supported by decades of brain research. (Read more.)

Chiefs' All-Pro DT Chris Jones Absent for Start of Mandatory Minicamp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones was absent from the start of the Kansas City Chiefs' mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday. Jones is entering the final year of his contract with the Super Bowl champions. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is not expected to speak until Thursday, and the Chiefs did not make anyone else available to discuss Jones’ absence. If it is unexcused, Jones could be fined as much as $98,753 under terms of the collective bargaining agreement. He is coming off perhaps his best season with 15 1/2 sacks to match a career high before getting two more in the playoffs. Jones signed an $80 million, four-year deal in 2020.

