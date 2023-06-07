Headlines for Wednesday, June 7, 2023

I-670 Reopens Following Deadly Shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City police say all roads have reopened following a deadly shooting on I-670 this (WED) morning. Around 5:40 am, police were called to an injury crash in the westbound lanes of I-670 near Broadway Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered a woman with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. WDAF TV reports that emergency crews took the woman to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The shooting caused emergency crews to shut down several portions of I-670 for roughly three hours, leading to several sections of traffic backup along the interstate. Police have not yet identified the victim. No additional information has been released on a potential suspect or what led up to the shooting.

==========

Lawrence Police Chief: Every Home Should Have Narcan

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW/KPR) — Lawrence police responded to three suspected fentanyl overdoses Monday night, one of them fatal, prompting the department to hold a news conference Tuesday to raise awareness about the deadliness of the drug. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the first overdose call Monday night involved a 39-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Another call involved a 19-year-old who was hospitalized. The third call involved a 39-year-old woman who received seven doses of Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, before officers arrived. She was also taken to the hospital. In each case, police found evidence to believe fentanyl was the cause of the overdose.

At the news conference, Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart emphasized that residents should be vigilant whether they are taking illegal drugs or not. “We’re warning people to be careful about using drugs. It (fentanyl) doesn’t care how old you are. It doesn’t care what your economic status is. It doesn’t care what race or gender you are. It only knows that it’s deadly, and a tiny amount of fentanyl is enough to kill,” Lockhart said. He attributed a dip in fentanyl deaths from 2021 to 2022 to the availability of Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, to the public. “Every home should have Narcan, and it’s widely available here in Lawrence,” Lockhart said.

Lawrence police have been warning about the dangers of fentanyl for years now and have recently partnered with the Lawrence school district and other agencies to raise awareness about the synthetic opioid, which can be lethal in very small amounts. Fentanyl is often mixed in with or substituted for other drugs such as Xanax or OxyContin, and users may not even be aware that they are consuming it. According to statistics shared during a recent Lawrence forum, there were 94 suspected overdoses in Lawrence and 13 deaths in 2022.

Of the overdoses reported Monday night, police believe the 19-year-old woman, who is on life-support, was found with pills containing fentanyl, while the 39-year-old woman at the city support site is believed to have injected the drug. Lockhart said he did not have information about how the 39-year-old man who died ingested the drug.

==========

Abortion Providers Sue Kansas over Abortion Restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion providers sued Kansas on Tuesday, challenging a new law requiring them to tell patients that an abortion medication can be stopped but also existing restrictions that include a decades-old requirement that patients wait 24 hours to terminate their pregnancies. The lawsuit, filed in state district court in Johnson County in the Kansas City area, argues that Kansas has created a “Biased Counseling Scheme” designed to discourage patients from getting abortions and to stigmatize patients who terminate their pregnancies. The lawsuit contends that the requirements have become “increasingly absurd and invasive” over time and spread medical misinformation.

Kansas voters in August 2022 affirmed abortion rights, refusing to overturn a state Supreme Court decision three years earlier that declared access to abortion a matter of bodily autonomy and a fundamental right under the state constitution. The providers hope the state courts will invalidate the entire state law that spells out what they must tell patients — in writing — and when, with a single, specific style of type mandate for the forms.

Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, one of the providers filing the lawsuit, said the Republican-controlled Legislature's approval of the new abortion medication law caused providers to look at the broader law and restrictions they have always found problematic. Under the new law, set to take effect July 1, providers would be required to tell patients about a regime for stopping medication abortions that major medical groups consider ineffective and potentially dangerous. “We thought about the fact that the voters were very clear in the fact that they want providers able to speak directly and honestly to their patients,” Wales said in an interview. “This addition would really harm patients potentially, so we felt compelled to do something.”

Last year's vote and the 2019 state Supreme Court decision mean that Kansas lawmakers cannot greatly restrict or ban abortion, in sharp contrast to other states with Republican-controlled Legislatures following the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision against abortion rights in June 2022. The new Kansas law was enacted over the veto of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, an abortion rights supporter. “In this post-Dobbs landscape, providers in Kansas are inundated with a surge of patients traveling from out of state, from states as far as Texas and Mississippi, in search of desperately needed essential health care,” said Alice Wang, an attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is representing some of the providers. Wang added that Kansas' restrictions hinder care for those patients.

The medication abortion-reversal regime, touted for more than a decade by abortion opponents, uses doses of a hormone, progesterone, commonly used in attempts to prevent miscarriages. Supporters of the new law — and Kansas' entire Right to Know Act — argue that they are making sure that patients have the information they need to make informed decisions about ending their pregnancies. “With today’s lawsuit, the profit-driven abortion industry has launched an unprecedented attack on a woman’s right to informed consent before an abortion is performed on her,” Danielle Underwood, spokesperson for Kansans for Life, the state’s most influential anti-abortion group, said in a statement.

Anti-abortion groups and lawmakers also are likely to be upset about the lawsuit because of the campaign leading up to the August 2022 vote. The measure on the ballot was a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would have declared that it does not grant a right to abortion. Abortion opponents pitched it as a way to preserve reasonable restrictions. But as written, the Legislature would have gained the power to ban abortion — and that point was emphasized by abortion rights supporters.

Even with the August vote, Underwood said, “Kansans never agreed to give up their basic rights to information, safeguards from a profit-driven industry, and the space and time to change their mind about an abortion they have yet to complete.” Abortion foes warned repeatedly during last year's campaign that without a change in the state constitution, the state risked having even longstanding restrictions reversed. Parts of the law being challenged — including the 24-hour waiting period — were enacted in 1997.

The lawsuit was filed by the Planned Parenthood affiliate, which operates two clinics in the Kansas City area and one in Wichita; another center offering abortion services in the Kansas City area; its owner and another doctor working there. The defendants are state Attorney General Kris Kobach, a Republican who has vowed to defend state abortion laws; district attorneys in the Kansas City and Wichita areas who would enforce the restrictions; and the top staffer and chairman of the state medical board.

However a district court judge rules, the case is likely eventually to go to the Kansas Supreme Court. The seven justices already are reviewing a ban enacted in 2015 on the most common second-trimester abortion procedure and a 2011 law setting special health and safety regulations for abortion providers. Neither has been enforced.

This story has been corrected to show that the lawsuit was filed in Johnson County in the Kansas City area, not Shawnee County, home to Topeka.

==========

Another Day, Another Air Quality Alert for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — For the third consecutive day, Kansas Citians sensitive to poor air quality should stay indoors or limit outdoor activities. The Mid-America Regional Council predicted Kansas City’s air quality index would again reach unhealthy levels Wednesday. Kansas City was placed in the orange ozone alert category, with ozone pollution being the primary threat. KSHB TV reports that there are ways to reduce air pollution. They include using public transit, avoiding the use of a gas-powered push mower and limiting refueling until after 7 pm.

More information about air quality is available on MARC’s website.

==========

Lawrence Man in Prison for ID Theft Now Charged with Raping 7-Year-Old

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — A Lawrence man serving prison time for identity theft has now been charged in Douglas County District Court with raping a 7-year-old child. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 44-year-old George Joseph Burgess Jr. is facing one count of rape and three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The charges are all off-grid felonies and each could come with a life prison sentence if Burgess is convicted. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between October 2017 and October 2018. Burgess was convicted in Douglas County of two felonies in 2022 for identity theft and removing an electronic monitoring device. He's serving 22 months in prison.

==========

Politicians Say They Can Stop Rural Kansas Population Loss but the Decline Continues

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas politicians and local resident booster groups are looking for ways to halt the exodus of young people from rural communities across the state. Paul Cloutier is part of a local group promoting his town of Humboldt, in southeast Kansas. Cloutier says the town has tried to create a hip enclave with a new craft brewery, a new coffee shop and a new campground. But he says those efforts can only go so far to reverse the trend of younger people moving away. He says the town has seen some growth, but it faces a shortage of affordable housing. “It has this vibrant, kind of creative, bright, urban energy and you never expect to see something like this here in a small town. So, we have people who want to move here, but there’s just not enough of a demand yet to justify building new houses," he said. (Read more.)

=============

Tonganoxie Closing in on $52 Million Deal for Pet Food Ingredient Plant

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (LJW) — Eastern Kansas already has a lot of pet food plants but Tonganoxie is poised to become a bigger player in the industry. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the city northeast of Lawrence is being asked to approve a package of economic development incentives for a Dutch company that wants to build an ingredient plant for the pet food industry. Company officials say the $52 million project plans to employ 28 people with an average salary of $72,000 a year. If the package of incentives are approved, the company hopes to have its Tonganoxie plant operating by the second quarter of 2025.

The Dutch company, DSM, is one of the largest ingredient companies in the world and would likely supply a number of area pet food plants. Pet food plants owned by various companies are already located in Topeka, Emporia, Lawrence, Edgerton and soon in Tonganoxie. To get the deal done, DSM is seeking a package of financial incentives that includes about $5 million in property and sales tax breaks to build the plant. Tonganoxie City Council members are now considering the request.

==========

Southwest Chief in Line to Receive Federal Grants for Maintenance and Upgrades

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Amtrak’s Southwest Chief could be among the beneficiaries of the new federal infrastructure spending plan. The Southwest Chief offers daily service between Chicago and Los Angeles with stops in Kansas City, Lawrence, Topeka and four other cities in Kansas. KSHB TV reports that Amtrak applied for more than $715 million in funding from the Federal Railroad Administration for improvement projects. The proposals include several that would help preserve long-distance passenger service on the Southwest Chief. The cross-country line would use the funds for signal modernization, maintenance work on tracks and enhanced safety features at railroad crossings.

==========

Federal Grants Will Help Eliminate Dozens of Dangerous Rail Crossings; Kansas Gets $27 Million

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KWCH) — With the rail industry relying on longer and longer trains to cut costs, the Biden administration is handing out $570 million in federal grants to help eliminate dangerous railroad crossings in 32 states, including Kansas. KWCH TV reports that Kansas will receive $27.5 million to reduce train collisions and blocked crossings. The grants announced Monday will contribute to building bridges or underpasses at the sites of more than three dozen crossings that delay traffic and sometimes keep first responders from where help is desperately needed. In some places, trains routinely stretch more than 2 miles long and can block crossings for hours, cutting off access to parts of towns.

In addition to problems associated with blocked crossings, roughly 2,000 collisions are reported at railroad crossings every year. Nearly 250 deaths were recorded last year in car-train crashes. In recent years, the major freight railroads have overhauled their operations to rely on fewer, longer trains so they can use fewer crews and locomotives as part of efforts to cut costs. The railroads insist those changes haven’t made their trains riskier, but regulators and Congress are scrutinizing their operations closely after several recent high-profile derailments. And the problems at rail crossings are well documented.

These grants are part of $3 billion in funding approved in the $1 trillion infrastructure law for these rail crossing projects that will be doled out over the next five years. A number of the 63 projects that will receive grants involve only planning and design work for eliminating crossings in the future, but most of the money will go toward physical improvements at crossings and eliminating longstanding problems. In each of these grants, states and cities — sometimes with the help of the railroads — must cover at least 20% of the project cost.

==========

Kansas Supreme Court Won't Rule on Hog Farm Issue for Now

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — The Kansas Supreme Court says it can’t weigh in on industrial hog farms that skirted a state cap on livestock numbers designed to limit water pollution. In 2017, landowners in Norton and Phillips counties split their land into multiple businesses to raise more hogs near a creek. The state said okay but then the Sierra Club sued. Mimi Moffat oversees litigation at the Kansas chapter of the Sierra Club. “We don’t believe this part of state government does a good job protecting its citizens.” The courts say the landowners engaged in “obvious gamesmanship.” But after the lawsuit, the state issued new permits. That made the legal case moot. Now, the Sierra Club is challenging the farms’ new state permits.

===============

More Than $11 Million Awarded for Kansas Transportation Projects

GARDNER, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced more than $11 million will be awarded to 14 transportation construction projects across the state. The state grants are made possible through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) Cost Share Program. Kelly stopped in Gardner Tuesday, where she praised the South Center Trail as an example of how KDOT's Cost Share Program can benefit a community. Kelly said enhancements to the city’s trail system will support safer and improved access to schools, health care, recreational amenities and housing. The program was created as part of the Kelly administration’s 10-year Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, also known as IKE.

Spring 2023 Cost Share recipients are:

City of Gardner - South Center Trail

City of Goodland - Caldwell Avenue improvements

City of Hazelton - Main Street renovation

City of Leoti - Earl Street improvements

City of Oakley - Freeman Avenue improvements

City of Sedgwick - Sidewalk improvements

City of Washington - East 2nd Street rehabilitation

City of Williamsburg - City Park sidewalk

City of Winfield - Pike Road improvements

Franklin County - Old 50 Highway widening project – Phase One

Kingman County - Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) overlay on RS 363

Leavenworth County - 235th Street roadway improvement project

Meade County - Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) overlay on routes near Fowler

Shawnee County - SW Auburn Road and SW 29th Street improvements

More information about KDOT’s Cost Share Program can be found here.

==========

More Kansas Families Now Eligible for Education Enrichment Funds

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — More Kansas families are now eligible for a $1,000 payment to help fight learning loss. Governor Laura Kelly's administration started the Kansas Education Enrichment Program in January as a way to help parents pay for educational services like tutoring or music lessons. Funding comes from the state’s share of federal COVID-relief money. Now, the program is expanding income eligibility. It will include families whose household income is less than 300% of the federal poverty level. That’s about $90,000 for a family of four. Parents can use the $1,000 award to pay for curriculum materials, school supplies, academic camps or other education-related expenses. They can’t use it to pay for private school tuition. More information is available at keep.ks.gov.

==========

Kansas Doctors Warn of Cancer Drug Shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — A national shortage of cancer drugs is forcing some Kansas doctors to ration medication. The Kansas News Service reports that supply chain issues have squeezed supplies of more than a dozen chemotherapy drugs. The shortage is hurting treatment for breast, bladder and gynecological cancers. Kyla Bidne, an oncology pharmacist at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission Cancer Center, says its drug shipments are sporadic, and doctors are cutting patients’ chemo doses by up to 10% to stretch supplies. “I lose sleep over this," she said. "These drugs are part of so many different cancer treatments, so it’s a very dire shortage.” She says doctors could need to delay some treatments if the problem continues.

Bidne says the shortage is the worst she’s seen in her 20 years as an oncology pharmacist. “One of the biggest issues is we really don’t know from day to day when we’re going to receive a drug or if we’re going to receive drug, so we have to plan for the worst and hope for the best," she said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering temporarily importing drugs from unauthorized overseas manufacturers to help mitigate the shortage. (Read more.)

==========

Agents Arrest 3 KC Men, Seize Machine Guns, Other Firearms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Federal agents seized dozens of firearms, including machine guns, during the arrest of three Kansas City-area men last week. Authorities say the three men are now charged with conspiracy to traffic firearms and drugs. Prosecutors say an informant told investigators that the men operated several stash houses in the metro where they stored weapons and illegal drugs. Court documents show firearms were sold to an undercover officer or a confidential informant. The weapons included machine guns and automatic pistols, some with missing serial numbers. WDAF TV reports that 23-year-old Alejandro Zavala and 30-year-old Cody Bonhomme, both of Kansas City, and 22-year-old Kaleb Acuna, of Independence, Missouri are all charged with conspiracy to traffic firearms and drugs. The three men are currently held in federal custody after making initial court appearances last week.

==========

Chiefs Superfan Placed on KC's Most Wanted List After Alleged Bank Robbery, Ankle Monitor Removal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Fox News) — A Chiefs superfan is listed as the Kansas City area's fifth-most wanted fugitive. Fox News reports that Xavier "ChiefsAholic" Babudar, better known to Chiefs fans as the guy who wears a KC Wolf costume to home games, is accused of robbing an Oklahoma bank in December. Babudar is allegedly on the run after removing his ankle monitor ahead of a court appearance in March. If Babudar is found, he will be held on $1 million bail because he's accused of removing his ankle monitor.

The KC Crime Stoppers' website says Babudar is on the list for "failure to appear in court, warrant for bank robbery." Babudar was scheduled to make a court appearance in Bixby, Oklahoma, to be arraigned on charges from the robbery but failed to appear in court. The superfan was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank in Bixby but pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bond in February. According to ESPN, Babudar wasn’t at the Tulsa hotel where he was staying, and his monitoring device was found in the woods nearby.

==========

