Headlines for Wednesday, May 10, 2023

How a Fed Interest Rate Increase Affects Credit Card Debt, Auto Loans

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate yet again in its drive to cool inflation, a move that will directly affect most Americans. On Wednesday, the central bank boosted its benchmark rate by a quarter-point to 5.1%. Rates on credit cards, mortgages and auto loans, which have been surging since the Fed began raising rates last year, all stand to rise even more. The result will be more burdensome loan costs for both consumers and businesses. On the other hand, many banks are now offering higher rates on savings accounts, giving savers the opportunity to earn more interest. Economists worry, though, that the Fed's streak of 10 rate hikes since March 2022 could eventually cause the economy to slow too much and cause a recession. Here's what to know:

WHAT'S PROMPTING THE RATE INCREASES?

The short answer: inflation. Inflation has been slowing in recent months, but it's still high. Measured over a year earlier, consumer prices were up 5% in March, down sharply from February's 6% year-over-year increase. The Fed's goal is to slow consumer spending, thereby reducing demand for homes, cars and other goods and services, eventually cooling the economy and lowering prices. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has acknowledged in the past that aggressively raising rates would bring "some pain" for households but said that doing so is necessary to crush high inflation.

WHO IS MOST AFFECTED?

Anyone borrowing money to make a large purchase, such as a home, car or large appliance, will likely take a hit. The new rate will also increase monthly payments and costs for any consumer who is already paying interest on credit card debt. "Consumers should focus on building up emergency savings and paying down debt," said Greg McBride, Bankrate.com's chief financial analyst. "Even if this proves to be the final Fed rate hike, interest rates are still high and will remain that way."

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH CREDIT CARDS?

Even before the Fed's latest move, credit card borrowing had reached the highest level since 1996, according to Bankrate.com. The most recent data available showed that 46% of people were carrying debt from month to month, up from 39% a year ago. Total credit card balances were $986 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the Fed, a record high, though that amount isn't adjusted for inflation. For those who don't qualify for low-rate credit cards because of weak credit scores, the higher interest rates are already affecting their balances.

HOW WILL AN INCREASE AFFECT CREDIT CARD RATES?

The Fed doesn't directly dictate how much interest you pay on your credit card debt. But the Fed's rate is the basis for your bank's prime rate. In combination with other factors, such as your credit score, the prime rate helps determine the Annual Percentage Rate, or APR, on your credit card. The latest increase will likely raise the APR on your credit card 0.25%. So, if you have a 20.9% rate, which is the average according to the Fed's data, it might increase to 21.15%. If you don't carry a balance from month to month, the APR is less important. But suppose you have a $4,000 credit balance and your interest rate is 20%. If you made only a fixed payment of $110 per month, it would take you a bit under five years to pay off your credit card debt, and you would pay about $2,200 in interest. If your APR increased by a percentage point, paying off your balance would take two months longer and cost an additional $215.

WHAT IF I HAVE MONEY TO SAVE?

After years of paying low rates for savers, some banks are finally offering better interest on deposits. Though the increases may seem small, compounding interest adds up over the years. Interest on savings accounts doesn't always track what the Fed does. But as rates have continued to rise, some banks have improved their terms for savers as well. Even if you're only keeping modest savings in your bank account, you could make more significant gains over the long term by finding an account with a better rate. While the biggest national banks have yet to dramatically change the rates on their savings accounts (clocking in at an average of just 0.23%, according to Bankrate), some mid-size and smaller banks have made changes more in line with the Fed's moves. Online banks in particular — which save money by not having brick-and-mortar branches and associated expenses — are now offering savings accounts with annual percentage yields of between 3% and 4%, or even higher, as well as 4% or higher on one-year Certificates of Deposit (CDs). Some promotional rates can reach as high as 5%.

WILL THIS AFFECT HOME OWNERSHIP?

Last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage edged up to 6.43% from 6.39% the week prior. A year ago, the average rate was lower: 5.10%. Higher rates can add hundreds of dollars a month to mortgage payments. Rates for 30-year mortgages usually track the moves in the 10-year Treasury yield. Rates can also be influenced by investors' expectations for future inflation, global demand for U.S. Treasuries and what the Fed does. Most mortgages last for decades, so if you already have a mortgage, you won't be impacted. But if you're looking to buy and already paying more for food, gas and other necessities, a higher mortgage rate could put home ownership out of reach.

WHAT IF I WANT TO BUY A CAR?

With shortages of computer chips and other parts easing, automakers are producing more vehicles. Many are even reducing prices or offering limited discounts. But rising loan rates and lower used-vehicle trade-in values have erased much of the savings on monthly payments. Since the Fed began raising rates in March 2022, the average new-vehicle loan rate has jumped from 4.5% to 7%, according to Edmunds data. Used vehicle loans dropped slightly to 11.1%. Loan durations average around 70 months — nearly six years — for new and used vehicles. Largely because of rate increases, the average monthly payment for both new and used vehicles has risen since March 2022, Edmunds says. The average new vehicle payment is up $72 to $729, Edmunds says. For used vehicles, the payment rose $20 a month to $546. The higher rates will keep out of the market people who have the ability to wait for more favorable terms, said Joseph Yoon, Edmunds' consumer insights analyst.

"But with inventory levels improving, it's a matter of time before discounts and incentives start coming back into the equation," attracting more buyers, Yoon said. New vehicle average prices are down from the end of last year to $47,749. But they're still high compared with even a year ago. The average used vehicle price dropped 7% from last May's peak, to $28,729, but prices are edging back up. Financing a new vehicle now costs $8,655 in interest. Analysts say that's enough to chase many out of the auto market. Any Fed rate increase is typically passed through to auto borrowers, though it will be offset a bit by subsidized rates from manufacturers.

WHAT ABOUT MY JOB?

The nation's employers kept hiring in March, adding a healthy 236,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, just above the 53-year low of 3.4% set in January. At the same time, the report from the Labor Department suggested a slowdown, with pay growth also easing. Some economists argue that layoffs could help slow rising prices, and that a tight labor market fuels wage growth and higher inflation. Economists expect the unemployment rate to go up to 3.6% in April, a slight increase from January's half-century low of 3.4%.

WILL THIS AFFECT STUDENT LOANS?

Borrowers who take out new private student loans should prepare to pay more as as rates increase. The current range for federal loans is between about 5% and 7.5%. That said, payments on federal student loans are suspended with zero interest until summer 2023 as part of an emergency measure put in place early in the pandemic. President Joe Biden has also announced some loan forgiveness, of up to $10,000 for most borrowers, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients — a policy that's now being challenged in the courts.

==========

DEA Confiscates Drugs, Arrests 72 in Kansas and Missouri Following Year-long Drug Operation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has announced the results of a year-long operation targeting two Mexico-based drug cartels. KSHB TV reports that "Operation Last Mile" ran from May 1, 2022 to May 1 of this year. It targeted operatives working with the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels. The DEA says the two cartels are responsible for the vast majority of fentanyl and meth brought into the U.S. The DEA says it worked with state and local authorities to arrest 72 people in Kansas and Missouri. The agency says it confiscated a total of 1.3 million fentanyl pills, 100 pounds of fentanyl powder, 200 pounds of meth, 400 guns and nearly $500,000 in cash.

==========

2 Parsons Residents Arrested Following Discovery of Missing Man's Body

PARSONS, Kan. (Montgomery County Chronicle) — Two Parsons residents have been arrested near Branson, Missouri, in connection with the death of a missing southeast Kansas man. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the discovery of the body of 23-year-old Dakota A. Patton, of Labette County, who had been missing since April 25. The Montgomery County Chronicle reports that Patton’s body was found in a rural field northeast of Parsons on Monday. The KBI also said that two people were arrested in Hollister, Missouri, which is near Branson, in connection with Patton’s death. Authorities arrested 32-year-old Clint W. Nibarger and 47-year-old Kimberly J. Thomas, both of Parsons. The two were arrested by the Taney County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department around 6 pm Monday. Nibarger and Thomas were booked into the Taney County Jail and await extradition to Kansas. The investigation continues.

==========

Kansas Physician Admits to Role in Telemedicine Fraud Scheme

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A doctor from Kansas has admitted to a role in a telemedicine fraud scheme for unnecessarily ordering genetic testing and orthotic braces, defrauding Medicare of about $16 million. Gautam Jayaswal, of Overland Park, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He could face up to five years in prison and must repay the money. Federal prosecutors say Jayaswal contracted with several companies and fraudulently ordered orthotic braces for 1,433 patients. The plea agreement says companies he worked for used those orders to defraud Medicare of nearly $1.4 million. He also signed orders for medically unnecessary genetic tests for 2,061 patients, costing Medicare Part B about $14.7 million.

==========

Video Shows Missouri Police Officer Punch Man on Ground 5 Times

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Two Missouri police officers are under investigation after a video was posted online showing one of them repeatedly punching a man who was pinned to the ground. Columbia police Chief Geoff Jones said Monday that he asked the Boone County Sheriff's Department to investigate his officers' actions early Sunday morning. The Columbia Police Department is also conducting an internal investigation. The video clip is about 9 seconds. It shows a man being pinned to the ground by one officer. A second officer punches the man in the face five times, causing the man to bleed. Jones said "police use of force must be reasonable."

In the background, someone can be heard saying, "He's punching him in the face. Oh my God." Jones said he is thankful that someone brought the officers' conduct to his attention. "We have a high expectation that officers act appropriately when using force, and they are expected to intervene when they observe force that is not to these standards. I will enforce that expectation." A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a call Monday from The Associated Press.

==========

Ban on Trans Health Care for Kids Heads to Missouri Governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Transgender minors won't have access to puberty blockers, hormones or surgery under legislation passed in Missouri. Lawmakers approved the ban Wednesday, sending it to Republican Governor Mike Parson for his signature. Parson had warned lawmakers to pass the bill or he'd make them keep working past the normal end of their session. The prohibition would take effect August 28 and expire four years later. Minors already receiving gender-affirming care will be exempt. The ban also affects some adults. Medicaid will no longer cover gender-affirming care in Missouri, and transgender and non-binary prisoners and inmates would no longer be able to get surgeries.

The ban includes exceptions for minors already getting such treatments. Missouri's legislative leaders vowed to stop minors from accessing puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries. And Missouri's Republican attorney general, Andrew Bailey, took up the charge after Parson appointed him to fill the vacant position in January.

In response, the Kansas City Council was considering a resolution Wednesday to make Missouri's largest city a sanctuary for people seeking such medical care.

==========

Kansas City Considers Becoming LGBTQ Sanctuary City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A city council committee will hear public testimony on a proposal to designate Kansas City as a sanctuary city for transgender people seeking gender-affirming care. The Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee will consider a resolution Wednesday that says the city will not criminally prosecute or fine any person or organization that seeks, provides, receives or helps a person receive gender-affirming care. The debate comes amid controversy over a rule proposed by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey that would require adults and children to undergo more than a year of therapy and fulfill other requirements before receiving gender-affirming treatments.

If the council's Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee passes the resolution, it could go before the Kansas City Council on Thursday. Council member Andrea Bough, who co-sponsored the resolution with Mayor Quinton Lucas and councilman Eric Bunch, said that Bailey's proposed rule is part of a larger effort by Republican-controlled legislatures across the country to pass bills restricting the rights of LGBTQ residents, particularly transgender people. Bough said members of the city's LGBTQ Commission reached out to supporters in city government for some type of response to several anti-LGBTQ proposals in this year's Missouri Legislature.

==========

Audit Finds Systemic Failings Regarding Sexual Abuse Cases Reported at Hesston College

HESSTON, Kan. (Kansas Reflector/KPR) — An audit of a small Mennonite college in rural Kansas has found systemic failings when it comes to sexual abuse reports. The audit found that in some cases, those who reported sexual abuse were pressured to meet their alleged abusers face-to-face and “forgive and forget” the abuse. The Kansas Reflector reports that Hesston College commissioned an international law firm last year to review legal compliance and make recommendations about the college’s policies. In the 64-page report released in April, reviewers found frequent violations, including cases in which administrators failed to adequately respond to reports and failed to give the person reporting abuse access to support and resources.

Due to the small size and religious nature of the campus community, which has about 325 students, the audit posited that reporting was made more difficult. Several report filers said the college’s religious values put pressure on survivors to forgive those accused of abuse. Students told the auditors that they felt blamed by college administrators for sexual harassment, including employees telling students not to go out late or wear “flashy things.”

Advocacy groups such as Into Account have said sexual misconduct and assault has been a systemic issue at Hesston since the college’s beginning. Daniel Bender, the Mennonite bishop who founded the college in 1909, confessed to repeatedly sexually abusing his daughter. The latest review, conducted in November 2022, was the result of multiple student complaints about mishandled sexual misconduct reports and a student campus protest demanding action. Students also demanded that Bender’s portrait be removed from the college’s administration building, or a plaque be put up explaining his abuse. The portrait was removed months later, following the audit’s publication. The audit recommended more professional training, student outreach and oversight of the campus Title IX office, along with changing the college’s approach to having survivors reconcile with their abusers.

==========

Abortion Clinics in 3 States Sue to Protect Pill Access

UNDATED (AP/KPR) — Abortion providers in three states filed a lawsuit Monday aimed at preserving access to the widely used abortion pill mifepristone. The lawsuit comes as the drug's approval is threatened by a separate Texas lawsuit winding its way through U.S. court system. Mifepristone is part of a two-drug regimen used in medication abortion, the most common method for ending pregnancy in the U.S. The lawsuit filed by clinics in Kansas, Virginia and Montana is the latest legal action over the decades-old pill. The providers are suing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over several longstanding restrictions on the drug's use. But the groups said they hope to secure a court order preserving access in their states.

A federal judge in Texas issued a ruling last month that would have revoked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's longstanding approval of the pill, an unprecedented challenge to the federal drug regulator. But the Supreme Court blocked that decision and other limits from a lower court from taking effect while the lawsuit continues. Abortion-rights advocates and their opponents continue jostling for a legal foothold on the issue across the country.

The clinics in Kansas, Virginia and Montana sued the FDA in federal court to force the agency to drop several longstanding restrictions on how mifepristone can be prescribed.

But from a practical standpoint, the groups said they are seeking a court order that would shield mifepristone access in their states as the litigation over the drug proceeds. That is what 18 liberal states achieved last month when a federal judge in Washington state issued a ruling ordering the FDA to preserve access to mifepristone in those states, regardless of any conflicting court decisions. The ruling came shortly after the Texas decision, creating confusion for abortion providers and their patients. The plaintiffs in Monday's lawsuit said they hope to prevent similar chaos as the legal battle over mifepristone accelerates. An appeals court in New Orleans is set to hear arguments in the Texas case later this month.

"Plaintiffs cannot retool their practices overnight with no notice — healthcare has no on-off switch. They and their patients require clarity around their continued provision of mifepristone," states the lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of the clinics by the Center for Reproductive Rights, a New York-based legal and advocacy group that works to ensure access to abortion.

The group said it included abortion providers in Kansas, Virginia and Montana in the lawsuit because those states are not parties to either the Texas or Washington cases, but they have many lawmakers who are hostile to abortion access and "are caught in the middle of this maelstrom."

In recent years, the FDA has made mifepristone easier to get, dropping a two-decade-old requirement that women pick up the pill in person. But the FDA has repeatedly concluded that the remaining requirements — including prescriber certification and patient forms — are necessary. In their lawsuit, the clinics argue that these restrictions "stigmatize and undermine access to medication abortion."

The abortion providers who are suing include the group Trust Women, which operates abortion clinics in Wichita, Kansas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

==========

Toxic Algae Blooms Return to Kansas Waterways for the Spring and Summer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) — Toxic algae blooms have returned to Kansas waterways for the spring and summer. Ted Harris is an assistant research professor at the Kansas Biological Survey. He says blue-green algae blooms are getting worse, and that appears to be fueled by climate change. “Around the year 2000 in lakes like Marion, Milford (and) Perry – some of our lakes that are the worst bloomers in the state – we saw a rapid expansion," he said. "And so what that attributes to is longer blooms, more intense blooms.” Blue-green algae are currently blooming at Melvern Lake, south of Topeka. The blooms are sometimes toxic, so people should stay out of the water and keep pets away.

==========

Our Love Affair with Uniform Landscapes Kills Trees. So, Kansas and Missouri are Going for Variety

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) — Communities in Kansas and Missouri are starting to diversify the types of trees they plant. Houses sell for more money in neighborhoods with big, leafy, mature tree canopies. So, pests that can kill many trees quickly can pose real economic dangers. When cities find they have too many of the same kind of trees, those trees become extra vulnerable to pests and disease. Now, communities in both states are hedging their arboreal bets by diversifying their tree populations. (Learn more.)

What are the best trees for Kansas and Missouri homes? Here's what experts recommend.

==========

Man Dressed Like a Bud Light Can Pulled over in Kansas for DUI

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KC Star) — A Franklin County sheriff's deputy pulled over a suspected drunk driver on Cinco de Mayo. Nothing too unusual there but in this case, the driver was dressed like a can of Bud Light. The Kansas City Star reports that the driver was headed northbound on I-35 when he was pulled over last Friday. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

==========

Kansas State Employee Virtual Job Fair Set for May 17

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The state of Kansas is hiring. Job-seekers are invited to attend the State of Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair Wednesday, May 17 (8:00 am to 5:00 pm). This virtual fair, which is hosted by KANSASWORKS, will focus on highlighting employment opportunities within many of the state’s 98 government agencies.

Registration is required to participate in the event, regardless of previous participation . The Virtual Job Fair portal features a job-seeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Job-seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers might request to engage in a video interview. Candidates can participate via any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Click here to register for the May 17 State of Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair.

KANSASWORKS links businesses, job candidates and educational institutions to ensure that employers can find skilled workers. Services are provided to employers and job candidates through the state’s 27 workforce centers. KANSASWORKS is free for all Kansans to use. State employment opportunities can be found at jobs.ks.gov.

==========

Kansas Angler Receives Multiple Citations After Attempting to Fish with Handgun

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) — An angler in Kansas received multiple citations after he attempted to fish in Garden City with a 9 mm handgun. According to WIBW TV, game wardens, with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, say that Finney County officials seized a 9 mm handgun that had been used to take fish in Garden City. Authorities noted that it is illegal to use firearms to catch a fish.

==========

Chase County Featured in Kansas Ghost Towns Documentary on PBS

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (Emporia Gazette) — Humanities Kansas recently awarded a $10,000 grant to PBS Kansas, based in Wichita, to support the “Kansas Ghost Towns Documentary, Part 2.” The Emporia Gazette reports that the documentary is part of a continuing exploration of towns that have disappeared across the state. Humanities Kansas is an independent nonprofit spearheading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities and our democracy. “The humanities connect people to place over time and across generations,” shared Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas Executive Director. “This documentary will create a space for important conversations that will help us see more clearly our past and plan for our future.” “Kansas Ghost Towns, Part 2” features insightful interviews with expert scholars including author Sandra Wiechert; Jay Price, Wichita State University History Professor; and others. Part 1 of Kansas Ghost Towns premiered in September 2022, and viewers requested a sequel. The documentary is scheduled for broadcast during the station’s Summerfest membership drive. It will premiere on Thursday, August 31 at 7 pm.

==========

What is Title 42 and How Has the US. Used It to Curb Massive Migration?

WASHINGTON (AP/KPR) — This week marks the end of coronavirus restrictions on asylum that have allowed the U.S. to quickly expel migrants at the southern border for the last three years. The restrictions are often referred to as Title 42, because the authority comes from Title 42 of a 1944 public health law that allows curbs on migration in the name of protecting public health. The end of Title 42's use has raised questions about what will happen with immigration - illegal and otherwise -- at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration is preparing for a large increase in migrants. Here's a look at what Title 42 is and why it matters:

HOW DID IT START?

In March 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order limiting migration, saying it was necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Schools and businesses were closing their doors and hospitals were filling with patients. President Donald Trump was looking for ways to curtail illegal immigration — one of his signatures political issues. The order authorized Customs and Border Protection to immediately remove migrants, including people seeking asylum. The order said areas where migrants were held often weren't designed to quarantine people or for social distancing.

The Biden administration initially continued the policy. While many Democrats pushed President Joe Biden to overturn it, some — especially in border states — have advocated keeping Title 42 in place, saying the U.S. is unprepared for a massive increase in asylum-seekers. Title 42 has been used more than 2.8 million times to expel migrants since its implementation. However, children traveling alone were exempt. Also, it has been unevenly enforced by nationality, partly because it's harder to expel people to some countries, including Venezuela and Cuba.

WHY IS IT ENDING?

The Biden administration announced in January that it was ending the national emergencies linked to the pandemic. That also spelled the end of using Title 42 to deal with immigration. Thursday is the last day Title 42 is expected to be used. This isn't the first time its use has come close to expiring. The CDC announced in April 2022 that the rule was no longer needed because vaccines and treatments were more widespread. Republican-leaning states sued to keep it in place. While it seems likely that Title 42 will go away this week, last-minute legal maneuverings that keep it in place are always possible.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Starting Friday, asylum-seekers will be interviewed by immigration officers. Those who are found to have a "credible fear" of being persecuted in their home countries can stay in the U.S. until a final determination is made. That can take years. While some people are detained while their asylum process plays out, the vast majority are freed into the United States with notices to appear in immigration court or report to immigration authorities.

One key concern is that migrants might feel they have a greater chance now to get asylum in the U.S. so more will attempt to enter and overwhelm authorities' ability to care for and process them. That could take U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents away from other responsibilities such as looking for smugglers and facilitating the billions of dollars of trade that crosses the southern border.

Already some locations along the U.S.-Mexico border are seeing greater numbers of migrants. U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said on Twitter on Monday that his agents had stopped about 8,800 migrants a day over a three-day period. That was up from about 5,200 a day in March and at a clip to smash the December tally, the highest month on record. Others have argued that no one really knows how many people will try to enter the U.S. They note that people expelled under Title 42 face no consequences, so some have tried to enter repeatedly.

DOES THE U.S. HAVE A PLAN?

The Biden Administration says yes. Critics say no. The federal government has said that it has spent more than a year getting ready. It expects more migrants will be coming initially. The Biden administration's strategy has hinged on providing more legal pathways for migrants to get to the U.S. without coming directly to the border. That includes setting up centers in foreign countries where migrants can apply to emigrate as well as a humanitarian parole process already in place with 30,000 slots a month for people from four countries to come to the U.S.

The U.S. is expanding appointments available through an app called CBP One, which allows migrants to schedule a time to present themselves at a border crossing to request permission to enter. There also are consequences. The U.S. is proposing a rule that would generally deny asylum to migrants who first travel through another country. It also wants to quickly screen migrants seeking asylum at the border and deport those deemed not qualified, and deny reentry for five years for those who are deported. Republicans have lambasted the administration, saying the U.S. isn't doing enough to secure the border. On Monday, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs called on the White House to deliver more funds for border communities as well as a satisfactory plan to deal with any increase in migrants. Hobbs is a Democrat, like the president.

Civil rights groups have other concerns. They have compared the severe limits on migrants who come through a third country to actions taken by Trump, the first president in decades to make it a priority to secure the southern border. Under Trump, illegal immigration fell to record low levels. Critics contend the Biden plan to process asylum claims quickly at the border is not fair to migrants who have just arrived from a long, perilous journey.

==========

