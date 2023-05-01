Headlines for Monday, May 1, 2023

Kansas Lawmakers Pass School Spending Bill, but Will Governor Sign It?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas lawmakers have approved a school spending bill that expands a tax-credit scholarship program for private schools. A bill on its way to Governor Laura Kelly’s desk spends about $6.3 billion on public schools, and it lets more families use state tax dollars to pay for private or home schools. The bill falls short of what Kelly proposed for special education. Democrats and public school district officials say the expansion of tax credits also undermines public schools. Republican Senator Renee Erickson says recent test scores show that public schools are failing low-income students, leaving them behind. “Is the money we’re allocating doing the job that we’re intending it to do? But we don’t ever talk about that," she said. The bill also lets private or homeschool students play sports in public schools.

Under the measure passed Friday, more families could use tax dollars to pay for private schools. Lawmakers voted to expand the state’s tax-credit scholarship program. The program lets donors fund scholarships to private or religious schools in exchange for tax breaks. The bill includes $7.5 million in additional funding for special education. Democratic Senator Cindy Holscher says that falls short of what’s required by state law. “We’re still gonna have issues with the underfunding of special education, because local budgets will have to go to that area," she said. The bill also gives the Legislature the right of first refusal to acquire any property sold by a school district.

==========

Kansas Legislature Passes Bill to Limit Power of Health Officials

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Kansas lawmakers have passed a bill that would limit the powers of state health officials. The measure now heads to Governor Laura Kelly. KSNT reports that he bill includes provisions that would prohibit the state health secretary from requiring COVID-19 vaccines to attend child care or school. It would also remove the requirement for enforcement of isolation and quarantine orders by law enforcement, provide employment protection for employees who isolate or quarantine and address orders for school closure during a disaster. The governor has ten days to consider whether to veto, sign the bill or let it become law without her signature.

==========

Compromise Reached on Legality of Fentanyl Test Strips Use in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Fentanyl test strips could soon be legal to possess after Kansas lawmakers reached a compromise to allow the product. Test strips are currently defined as drug paraphernalia. But a bill headed to the governor's desk would make it legal to possess them. Lawmakers hope that people will test drugs before using them and avoid taking fatal doses. Republican state representative Ken Collins supported the bill. “Fentanyl and drug overdoses deaths are a very real thing right now in Kansas. I know of two people near me – in just a matter of a few months – died of overdoses," he said. Overdose deaths have skyrocketed in Kansas. The state had one of the sharpest increases in overdose deaths in 2021. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is expected to sign the bill into law.

==========

KU Student Found Dead in Sorority House; No Foul Play Suspected

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — A 19-year-old University of Kansas student was found dead at a sorority house over the weekend. Lawrence police say no foul play is suspected. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to Alpha Chi Omega sorority at 10:30 am Saturday, where they found the student deceased in her bed. Investigators say the death did not appear suspicious. Police did not release the identity of the student because her family had not yet been notified.

==========

A Veto and a Switch: Kansas to See No Big Tax Cuts this Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — No big tax cuts are coming for Kansas residents even though the state treasury is bulging with surplus cash and the Democratic governor and top Republican lawmakers both said over and over that families need relief from inflation. Republican leaders went into the final days of the GOP-controlled Legislature's annual session hoping to override Governor Laura Kelly's veto of a bill cutting taxes nearly $1.4 billion over the next three years. Instead, a Republican senator helped kill the GOP bill after voting for it the day before — and promptly lost his committee chairmanship.

Legislators adjourned Friday night without overturning Kelly's veto or passing another bill. The state now expects to have a surplus of nearly $2.6 billion at the end of June 2024, on top of $1.6 billion socked away in a separate rainy day fund, when annual tax collections are roughly $10 billion. "Everybody's going to be frustrated — business owners, families, households," said Kansas House tax committee Chair Adam Smith, a Republican from far western Kansas.

Tax debates in Kansas have been fraught ever since a 2012-13 experiment in slashing income taxes under then-GOP Gov. Sam Brownback went sour as big, persistent budget shortfalls followed.

The governor's main beef this year was GOP leaders' plan to move Kansas to a single-rate "flat" income tax for individuals and abandon a three-rate system requiring higher earners to pay a higher rate. The new tax rate would have been 5.15%, while the top rate now is 5.7%. Republicans said that when Kelly announced her veto Monday, it already was too late to start on a new bill. But even on Thursday, Kelly told reporters, "They still have time." "They're not gone yet," Kelly said. "If they wanted to do something, they could do it." The GOP tax plan also included bipartisan ideas for reducing taxes on homes, groceries and Social Security income. But Kelly called the GOP's income tax proposal "reckless and unreasonable," predicting it would tank the budget in future years. The governor floated two alternatives. The first was a $450 income tax rebate for each Kansas individual filer, which Republican leaders dismissed as a gimmick. The second was a broader plan for $1.1 billion in cuts over the next three years, but aides said top GOP lawmakers never saw it.

==========

Health Officials: Bird Flu Spreading to Pets

UNDATED (HPM) — Bird flu is spilling over to dogs and cats. But so far, only in rare cases. Harvest Public Media reports that the disease has killed about 60 million chickens and turkeys nationwide since last year. Animal ecologist Nichola Hill says it’s not a huge surprise to see it cross over to pets. “Maybe we were waiting for this moment to happen," Hill said. "So, there have been documented cases in domestic cats and domestic dogs now, that have been linked to predation on dead birds, as tends to be the habit of dogs and cats, they’re predators too." The infections happen when the pets eat infected wild birds. There’s only been a handful of reported cases, but those have been fatal. Hill recommends keeping dogs on leashes and keeping cats inside to prevent them from finding wild birds.

==========

Feds: Kansas, Missouri Hospitals Broke the Law When They Denied Provision of Emergency Abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — A first-of-its-kind federal investigation has found two hospitals put a pregnant woman's life in jeopardy and violated federal law by refusing to provide an emergency abortion when she experienced premature labor at 17 weeks. The findings are revealed in documents obtained by The Associated Press. The findings serve as a warning to hospitals around the country as they struggle to reconcile new state laws banning or severely restricting abortion with a federal mandate for doctors to provide abortions when a woman's health is at risk. The hospitals in question are in Missouri and Kansas. The hospitals haven't responded to requests for comment.

The competing edicts have been rolled out since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion last year. But federal law, which requires doctors to treat patients in emergency situations, trumps those state laws, the nation's top health official said in a statement. "Fortunately, this patient survived. But she never should have gone through the terrifying ordeal she experienced in the first place," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said. "We want her, and every patient out there like her, to know that we will do everything we can to protect their lives and health, and to investigate and enforce the law to the fullest extent of our legal authority, in accordance with orders from the courts."

The federal agency's investigation centers on two hospitals — Freeman Health System in Joplin, Missouri, and University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas — that in August refused to provide an abortion to a Missouri woman whose water broke early at 17 weeks of pregnancy. Doctors at both hospitals told Mylissa Farmer that her fetus would not survive, that her amniotic fluid had emptied and that she was at risk for serious infection or losing her uterus, but they would not terminate the pregnancy because a fetal heartbeat was still detectable. Ultimately, Farmer had to travel to an abortion clinic in Illinois. "It was dehumanizing. It was terrifying. It was horrible not to get the care to save your life," Farmer, who lives in Joplin, said of her experience. "I felt like I was responsible to do something, to say something, to not have this happen again to another woman. It was bad enough to be so powerless."

Farmer's complaints launched the first investigations that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, has publicly acknowledged since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year. Across the country, women have reported being turned away from hospitals for abortions, despite doctors telling them that this puts them at further risk for infection or even death.

President Joe Biden's administration has prodded hospitals not to turn away patients in those situations, even when state law forbids abortions. Weeks after the Supreme Court's ruling, the Democratic administration reminded hospitals that federal law requires them to offer an abortion when a pregnant woman is at risk for an emergency medical condition. The federal government can investigate hospitals that receive Medicare and Medicaid money — which encompasses most facilities in the U.S. — for violations of the law.

CMS has not announced any fines or other penalties against the two hospitals in its investigation, but it did send them notices warning that they were in violation of the law and asking them to correct the problems that led to Farmer being turned away. Federal Medicare investigators will follow up with the hospitals before closing the case.

Abortions are largely banned in Missouri, but there are exceptions for medical emergencies. In Kansas, when Farmer visited the hospital, abortions were still legal up to 22 weeks. It's unclear why University of Kansas Health refused to offer Farmer one. Neither hospital responded immediately to a request for comment on the case.

Nationwide, doctors have reported uncertainty around how to provide care to pregnant women, especially in the nearly 20 states where new laws have banned or limited the care. Doctors face criminal and civil penalties in some states for aborting a pregnancy.

But in a letter sent Monday to hospital and doctors associations that highlights the investigations, Becerra said he hopes the investigations clarify that the organizations must follow the federal law, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA.

"While many state laws have recently changed," Becerra wrote, "it's important to know that the federal EMTALA requirements have not changed, and continue to require that health care professionals offer treatment, including abortion care, that the provider reasonably determines is necessary to stabilize the patient's emergency medical condition."

==========

Wrongfully Convicted Kansas Man to Get $7.5 Million Payment

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who spent 16 years in prison for a rape and murder he didn't commit will receive $7.5 million from the county where he was arrested and convicted of the crime. Jefferson County commissioners approved the settlement last week with Floyd Bledsoe, who was released from prison in 2015 after DNA evidence showed he could not have been the killer of 14-year-old Camille Arfmann in Oskaloosa. Bledsoe will receive $1.5 million initially, with the rest to be paid over the next 10 years, The Kansas City Star reported. Bledsoe, who is now 46, was 23 when he was convicted in 2000 of killing the girl. He was arrested even though his brother, Tom, confessed to the killing in 1999, turned himself in and led authorities to the girl's body. According to a lawsuit Floyd Bledsoe filed in 2016, Jefferson County authorities persuaded Tom Bledsoe to recant his confession and "framed" his brother by hiding evidence of his innocence.

In 2015, DNA testing revealed Tom Bledsoe was the likely source of sperm found in the victim. Tom Bledsoe died by suicide that year after writing a note again confessing to killing Arfmann. The charges against Floyd Bledsoe were dismissed and he was freed from prison that year. One of Bledsoe's attorneys, Russell Ainsworth of Loevy & Loevy in Chicago, said Jefferson County was facing up to $40 million in liability if the case went to trial. Jefferson County Commissioner Richard Malm said the county's annual budget is about $20 million and the commission would have had to propose a bond if Bledsoe had not agreed to have the payment spread over 10 years. In 2019, the state agreed to pay Bledsoe $1.03 million under a mistaken conviction law.

==========

Nearly 5-Hour Consecration Ceremony Set for New $40 Million Church in Northeast Kansas

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT/KPR) – After waiting for several years, celebrants of the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) will host a consecration ceremony for their new Immaculata church in St. Marys. KSNT reports that the consecration is set for May 3, 2023, for what will be one of the largest churches in Kansas. With a seating capacity for more than 1,500 people, this church will be the largest SSPX church in the world. The four-and-a-half-hour-long ceremony will conclude with an open house. The new Immaculata replaces the original building destroyed by fire. The new church began in 2020 thanks to millions of dollars in funding from donors. The Immaculata will conduct traditional Latin mass and other sacraments according to the traditional rites of the Catholic Church.

The Society of Saint Pius X is an international fraternity of traditionalist Catholic priests founded in 1970. The society is named after Pope Pius X, whose anti-Modernist stance is embraced by the society. Tensions remain between the society and the pope in Rome. In the 1980s, Pope John Paul II excommunicated some of the society's bishops. While the excommunications were lifted, the society's relationship with the Vatican remains unresolved.

==========

80+ Years After Death at Pearl Harbor, Kansas Sailor's Remains Return Home

Douglass, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 80 years after his death aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor, one Kansas sailor will finally be returned and buried in his home state. WIBW TV reports that 20-year-old Seaman 2nd Class Floyd Clifford, of Mulvane, died December 7, 1941 during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Now, his remains have been returned to his home state. Clifford will be laid to rest May 2nd in the town of Douglass, where full military graveside honors will be given. (Burial is scheduled for at 2 pm, May 2, in Richmond Cemetery, in rural Douglass.)

==========

When States Limit Care, Some Trans People Try DIY Treatments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Transgender and non-binary Missourians are turning to do-it-yourself treatments as Republicans across the nation move to restrict gender-affirming health care. Missouri resident Erin Stille says she bought hormones online from a Taiwan-based supplier over concerns that she might lose what she describes as life-saving medicine. As she waited for her package to arrive, the state's Republican attorney general rolled out a rule with strict regulations on puberty blockers, hormones and other gender-affirming treatments for both minors and adults. Physicians say DIY treatments are risky. But Stille and others say the risks are worth it.

==========

Chiefs Address Biggest Needs During Hometown NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs addressed their three biggest needs on the first two days of their hometown NFL draft, then spent Saturday adding some much-needed depth at other positions. The haul began with the selection of local boy Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a pass rusher from Kansas State, in Thursday night's opening round. SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice and Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris filled two more needs on Friday. The final day saw the Chiefs add Virginia Tech safety Chamarri Conner to help replace Juan Thornhill along with some other pieces that provide depth across the board.

Brett Veach knew he was utilizing the NFL draft's biggest cliche at the scouting combine in February, when the Chiefs general manager insisted that the Super Bowl champions would take "the best player available" when they were on the clock. How fortuitous they must have been. The best player available wound up matching their biggest needs over three days of selections. Anudike-Uzomah grew up in Kansas City before turning into the Big 12's defensive player of the year at Kansas State.

==========

Southwest Kansas Town Named Best Summer Vacation Destination in the State

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KPR) — At least one website ranks a city in southwest Kansas as the best summer vacation spot in the whole state. According to the website TripsToDiscover.com, Dodge City is the best summer vacation destination in Kansas. The online travel website likes the fact that, in Dodge City, visitors have the "opportunity to watch gunfights at high noon, grab a drink in a real saloon and attend a top-notch community festival." The website named the following cities as the top places to visit in neighboring states:

Estes Park, Colorado

Lake McConaughy in Ogallala, Nebraska

Lake of the Ozarks and Osage Beach, Missouri

Tulsa, Oklahoma

See the best summer vacation destinations in other states.

==========

