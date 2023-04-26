Headlines for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

School Funding Fight Looms at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - The Kansas Legislature is gearing up for another battle over school funding. Some legislators say they want to keep controversial policies out of the discussion. For the past several years, lawmakers have tied K-12 funding to accountability measures or provisions such as vouchers and parental rights. Democrats say they want a straightforward school spending bill. They tried to boost special education funding as part of the Legislature’s overall budget package, but that measure failed in committee. Republican Rep. Kristey Williams says school spending comprises half the state’s budget, so lawmakers should look at structural issues. “There’s a lot more to this, and just giving $72 million does not answer the question and does not fix the problem," she said. The current school funding bill would allow some families to use state tax money to pay for private school or homeschools.

Democrats in the House Appropriations Committee tried and failed to boost funding for special education without tying it to policy changes. For the past several years, lawmakers have combined K-12 funding with provisions such as vouchers and parental rights legislation. Representative Mari-Lynn Poskin says schools just need the money. “We have already seen that the policy that is attached to the special education funding is not popular, and we don’t want to perhaps have it go down again," she said. Republican lawmakers say special education funding isn’t equitable across the state. They want to address that formula in the spending bill.

==========

Kansas Governor Vetoes Bill Targeting Illegal Immigration, Human Trafficking

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) - Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a measure that she said could have meant prison terms for people who help immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. Republicans say the bill would have fought human smuggling. The bill makes it a felony to transport, harbor or conceal a person in the country illegally but would only apply when someone knows -- or should know -- that a person is in the U.S. illegally and "is likely to be exploited" for another person's financial gain. The measure cleared the Legislature with large, bipartisan super-majorities.

==========

With the Kansas Legislative Session Winding Down, Action on Medical Marijuana Remains Unlikely

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector/KPR) - Kansas lawmakers are unlikely to take up marijuana-related legislation as the 2023 session draws to a close. This is upsetting to many Democratic lawmakers who say the state is losing business to neighboring states, like Missouri, Colorado and Oklahoma, where marijuana has been legalized to one extent or another. The Kansas House approved medical marijuana legalization in 2021. But a similar bill in the Senate died in committee during the last legislative session. Marijuana legislation seems likely to meet a similar fate this year. Kansas is one of three states where possession of cannabis for any purpose remains illegal. The other two states are Nebraska and Idaho.

The Kansas Reflector reports that House Minority Leader Vic Miller, a Topeka Democrat, has renewed his push for a cannabis amnesty bill. The measure would release those convicted for marijuana-related offenses from their sentences and allow expungement of their records — essentially decriminalizing marijuana statewide. Miller says Kansans shouldn’t be punished for marijuana use. “We’re stuck in the dark ages, still spending taxpayer money to imprison people for eating pot brownies and smoking a joint,” Miller said.

“Given the negative consequences other states are experiencing and the resounding rejection of recreational marijuana by Oklahoma voters, the momentum for legalized marijuana appears to be losing steam," said Senate President Ty Masterson, a Republican from Andover. “While the discussions about legitimate medical marijuana will continue in future sessions, Kansas is wise to learn from the mistakes of other states and instead proceed with caution on this understandably emotional topic.”

==========

Kansas Governor Wants to Upgrade Sporting KC Stadium

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is proposing $10 million for upgrades to the Sporting KC soccer stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The World Cup matches will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, but Children’s Mercy Park in Wyandotte County will be a practice site. The governor's office says the upgrades to the stadium and surrounding area would help promote economic activity long after the World Cup is over. But some lawmakers, including Republican Representative Ken Rahjes, say the money could be better spent elsewhere. The money is part of a new slate of funding proposals lawmakers are considering when they return to the Statehouse this week.

==========

$50 Million in Infrastructure Grants Awarded Across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - Local governments, private developers and other groups across Kansas are getting state money for economic development projects delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kansas Department of Commerce announced $50 million dollars in new grants for 39 projects in 31 counties. They range from housing development in Olathe, to dairy farming in Thomas County, to a kid’s playscape at Wichita’s Exploration Place. Recipients will have two years to use the funds and must provide a 25% matching investment. It’s the second round of funding in the state’s Building a Stronger Economy program, an effort to use federal pandemic relief money to attract business development to Kansas.

==========

Kansas Rural Housing Program Expanded to All Communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - The Kansas Legislature has successfully expanded an affordable housing incentive program to include the state’s larger cities like Wichita. The incentive allows cities to issue bonds to pay for the development of up to 100 residential starter homes a year. As the value of the homes grow, the new property tax generated is used to pay off the bonds. Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill to expand the program from rural cities with less than 60,000 people to all cities in Kansas. Affordable housing across the state is limited, including in Wichita. A 2021 statewide housing assessment found about one in four renters in Sedgwick County spends more than the recommended 30 percent of their income on housing costs.

==========

Evergy Electric Bills to Increase by $14 Per Month for Some Kansas Residents

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Evergy customers could see a marked increase in their monthly bill if a request by the energy company is approved. Evergy has filed a request with the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) to recover investments made to improve service to customers. These improvements include a more reliable and resilient power grid and updated customer service systems. KSNT reports that Evergy has requested a net revenue increase of $204 million, or a 9.77% overall rate increase, for customers in the company's central Kansas service area. Around 736,000 customers of Evergy reside in the area in cities like Topeka, Pittsburg, Wichita, Emporia, Manhattan and Hutchinson.

Another rate increase has been requested for customers in the Kansas City metro service area of $14 million or a 1.95% overall rate increase. If approved, customers in this area could see an additional $3.47 added to their monthly Evergy bill. This would impact around 273,000 customers in the greater Kansas City metro, including Lenexa and Overland Park. This request comes shortly after Evergy announced that it would be increasing utility rates for Kansas customers in April. A monthly increase of $2.82 for two years is to be expected for residents in the central Kansas area.

==========

Teen Gets Probation for Shooting at Pedestrians in Downtown Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - A Lawrence teenager has been sentenced to probation for firing a gun at two pedestrians in downtown Lawrence in an incident that was caught on camera by a police patrol car. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 19-year-old Treyvon D. Johnson pleaded no contest in February to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges relate to an incident on August 28, 2022, when Johnson was hanging out of the passenger window of a car near 11th and Vermont streets and fired at two pedestrians with whom he had been arguing. While Johnson was firing the gun, a Lawrence police officer was across the street in a parking lot and recorded the incident on his dash camera.

Johnson’s defense attorney said that as part of Johnson’s plea agreement, Johnson would be undertaking anger management courses. Kansas law requires that anyone who commits a felony with a gun is to serve prison time unless a judge finds a compelling reason for that person not to go to prison. Judge Stacey Donovan sentenced Johnson to 12 months in prison on each count of assault and ordered those sentences to run consecutively for a total of two years in prison. She then suspended that sentence to two years of probation and ordered Johnson to register as a violent offender for 15 years. Donovan said Johnson’s lack of criminal history and the DA supporting the deal were compelling reasons to grant probation.

==========

Former Kansas Corrections Officer Charged with Killing Baby Son

ELDORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - A former corrections officer at the El Dorado Correctional Facility has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his son. A jury found Kaleb Hogan guilty of child abuse and first-degree murder in the death of his three-month-old son, Malykai. The Butler County Attorney’s Office says Hogan was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years. KWCH TV reports that in March, 2021, Malykai was found unresponsive, inside a home in Augusta. He died three days later at a Wichita hospital.

==========

Crash Causes Train Derailment in Woodson County

WOODSON COUNTY, Kan. (KOAM/KPR) - A semi-trailer failed to yield, causing a crash and train derailment in Woodson County. Two dozen rail cars and five locomotives were knocked off the tracks. No one was injured. Sheriff Jeffrey McCullough tells KOAM TV that the 63-year-old driver of the 18-wheeler -- Gregory Lewis, of Leon, Kansas, -- suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Union Pacific says none of its employees were hurt. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the semi failed to yield at a stop sign before crossing the railroad tracks. Most of the derailed cars were empty, but some were carrying cottonseed, plastic pellets and fertilizer.

==========

Report: Clean Air Act Helps but Pollution Remains a Problem in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - A new report says the federal Clean Air Act has helped reduce high ozone days in the Kansas City, Wichita and Topeka areas. Ozone can cause long-term lung conditions that shorten lives. But air pollution remains a problem, according to Sara Prem, director of advocacy for the American Lung Association in Kansas and Greater Kansas City. “So, if you’re someone who already has impaired breathing, being outside on a day when the air quality is poor is tiring and could really cause you significant health issues – breathing issues," she said. The annual number of high ozone days has decreased in the Kansas City, Wichita and Topeka areas in recent decades. But experts say air pollution remains a problem. The report says spikes in particulate matter have worsened in recent years in Kansas City, Topeka and Wichita. Such fine particles can penetrate lungs and blood streams and can also cut lives short.

==========

NFL Draft a Boon for Cities, Teams Since It Hit the Road

UNDATED (AP/KPR) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will step to the podium on Thursday on a giant stage in front of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, to announce the No. 1 pick. It'll make it the ninth draft since it left New York, and the event is becoming a major boon for the league, teams and host cities.

So far, the draft has been held in Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland and Las Vegas. Detroit is up in 2024. The Kansas City Chiefs just celebrated another Super Bowl win with a parade, and will welcome even more football fans to the city for the draft, which gets underway Thursday at Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Once a fixture at Radio City Music Hall, the NFL draft has been an even bigger hit since it took to the road.

When NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell steps to the podium on the giant stage in front of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, and announces the No. 1 pick on Thursday night, it'll be ninth draft since it left New York — and it's becoming a major boon for the league, teams and host cities.

"It's the second-biggest thing that we do and it's smack dab in the heart of our 'offseason.' There is no offseason," said Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's executive vice president, club business, major events and international. "And that's a testament to our fans and they're the ones who made the draft so much bigger and more special."

The NFL draft was in New York from 1965 to 2014. Radio City Music Hall, which hosted the draft nine times, saw the Rockettes' spring spectacular push the NFL draft into May in 2014. The league decided it wouldn't be kicked around again in 2015, so it moved the draft to Chicago for two years and saw tremendous results.

Philadelphia hosted the draft at the Art Museum in 2017, and Jerry's Palace in Dallas (aka AT&T Stadium) became the first stadium site in 2018. Nashville and its honky tonks on Broadway drew a record crowd of 600,000 people over three days in 2019.

After COVID-19 postponed the 2020 draft, Cleveland had its turn to shine in 2021 and the party was on in Las Vegas in 2022. Next year, it'll be in Detroit, and the 2025 location will be decided at the league's spring meetings in May. "We're most proud of the fact that we've been able to reach a lot more fans in different parts of the country, in many markets that have that aren't necessarily going to host a Super Bowl," O'Reilly said. "That opportunity to reach more fans and create this, without overstating it, this pilgrimage of fans, you see it every year." O'Reilly also said that the drafts aren't "formulaic. You kind of start fresh every year because you get a new canvas and a new city."

The league uses iconic local settings and fan festivals in each city to enhance the draft's profile and boost the size of the crowds. There will be plenty of Kansas City's signature barbecue available — from food trucks — for people who come to the NFL draft and fan events being held at Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

The Chiefs just celebrated another Super Bowl victory with a championship parade two months ago and now red-and-clad fans will be joined by thousands of people from all over for a three-day extravaganza.

"I'm excited for the city," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "Obviously, all these people that are coming in for this are excited to be in Kansas City. You better get the barbecue fired up and ready to go because we'll have a lot of folks here."

The first draft was held in a hotel in Philadelphia over two days in February 1936 after Eagles owner Bert Bell convinced the league's other eight owners that teams should select players from college in reverse order of finish rather than sign them as free agents.

Eighty-one players were selected in the first one. Compare that to a record of 487 players chosen in 1976, when the draft was 17 rounds. Four years later, ESPN started broadcasting the draft. It's down to seven rounds now and has been spread over three days since moving into prime-time in 2010.

==========

Alabama Stops Recruiting Wichita State Transfer After Arrest

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former Wichita State player Jaykwon Walton, who had previously announced plans to transfer to Alabama, has been arrested on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana. Walton had announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide in March, but coach Nate Oats said that won’t happen now. Oats says Walton won't play for Alabama. Walton averaged nearly 14 points for Wichita State last season.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day. These ad-free headlines are made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.

