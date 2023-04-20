Headlines for Thursday, April 20, 2023

Tornadoes, High Winds and Hail Hammer Eastern Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - As many as five Tornado Warnings were issued for northeast Kansas Wednesday night, affecting a number of counties. The National Weather Service says Tornado Warnings were issued for Lyon, Morris, Chase, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Clay, Marshal and Nemaha counties. There have been no reports of injury but emergency management crews will fan out today (THUR) to survey any damage. Matt Flanagan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Topeka, says Chase County may have sustained the most storm damage because a confirmed tornado touched down there, near Strong City and Cottonwood Falls.

Kansas seems to have escaped major damage from Wednesday night's storms. Oklahoma was not as lucky. At least two people were killed when tornadoes touched down near Cole, Oklahoma, and officials say that death toll could climb. More than half a dozen confirmed tornadoes rolled across three states in the central U.S. Wednesday night: Kansas, Oklahoma and Iowa.

Residents of Lawrence were awakened early Thursday morning by the sound of large hail hitting their roofs. Flanagan says one-inch size hail moved through Lawrence around 3:30 am.

Tornadoes Kill 2 in Oklahoma; More Storms Possible in Central U.S. Thursday

COLE, Okla. (AP/KPR) — Strong storms with tornadoes and hail have killed at least two people in the central United States. The National Weather Service began issuing tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday evening in Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. Central Oklahoma saw tornadoes with two deaths and several injuries reported in the town of Cole. Homes and other buildings were badly damaged or destroyed. KFOR-TV reports that two people in Cole rode out the storm in a manhole and were not hurt. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center says an additional round of tornado-producing storms is expected Thursday night in the region.

Tornadoes tore through central Oklahoma, including the one that raced through the communities of Shawnee and Cole, about 25 miles south of Oklahoma City. There also were injuries ranging from cuts and bruises to some requiring hospitalization, although the numbers weren't immediately clear as hundreds of people fanned out in search operations. "It is reasonable to expect possibly more based on the damage that we've seen," McClain County Deputy Sheriff Scott Gibbons said on NBC's "Today Show" of the potential for additional deaths to be confirmed. Power lines also were torn down, trees toppled, and homes and other buildings badly damaged or destroyed. Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee and an airport were damaged before the tornado moved away and weakened. "We do not have a number of homes or businesses damaged, but we do know that significant damage occurred," Benny Fulkerson, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, said in a statement late Wednesday.

At the peak of the severe weather, more than 23,000 customers were without electricity throughout Oklahoma, according to PowerOutage.us. KFOR-TV reported that residents south of Oklahoma City said they were trapped in their underground shelters, mailboxes were blown away, and emergency crews used GPS to find addresses, according to the McClain County sheriff.

More storms with a chance of producing tornadoes were forecast for Thursday night from Texas to Wisconsin by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. "A mix of supercells and storm clusters is expected" with possible tornadoes across eastern Texas before the storm moves northward across Arkansas and into Missouri. "Large hail, and possibly a tornado or two" could occur from eastern Missouri, across Illinois into Wisconsin, according to the prediction center.

Storms this spring have spawned tornadoes in the South, Midwest and Northeast, killing dozens of people. An April 1 storm produced tornadoes that killed at least 32 people from Arkansas to Delaware, and days later a tornado left five dead in Missouri. At least 26 died in Mississippi and Alabama when tornadoes during late March storm carved a path of destruction through the Deep South.

Kansas Governor Vetoes Abortion Medication Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that would require doctors to tell patients that abortion pills may be reversible. Kelly said the bill is based on dubious science. Anti-abortion groups pushed for the measure, saying it ensures women are informed about all their options if they regret starting a medication abortion. Some doctors say women may be able to continue their pregnancy after taking the first of two abortion-inducing drugs if they receive a high dose of hormones. But mainstream medical groups say the treatment is unproven and potentially dangerous. Republican lawmakers vowed to override Kelly’s veto. It’s unclear if they have the votes to do so.

Kansas Governor Vetoes Bill Loosening Child Care Requirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that would have loosened child care regulations in the state. The bill would decrease training requirements for teachers and other employees in child care facilities. It also would increase the maximum child-to-adult ratio. Kelly says the bill would reverse progress that made child care safer. Supporters say the measure would increase access to child care by reducing red tape for providers. Lawmakers narrowly approved the bill and may not have the votes needed to override Kelly's veto.

Kansas Governor Vetoes Advance Mail Ballot Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that eliminates the three-day grace period to count Kansas ballots returned by mail. The bill would have only allowed mail ballots in Kansas to be counted if they arrive by 7 pm on Election Day. Currently, ballots returned through the mail may be counted if they are postmarked by Election Day and received within three days after polls close. Kelly says the bill would disenfranchise military voters stationed overseas who rely on the mail to vote. The bill fell short of a veto-proof majority in both the House and Senate, making an override attempt unlikely.

No Mandatory Jail Time for Kansans with Suspended, Revoked Driver's Licenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill to remove mandatory jail time for Kansans caught driving with a suspended or revoked license. People can lose their licenses because of issues like unpaid fines. If they’re caught driving without a valid license, judges will now be able to decide if a first-time offender should serve jail time. Prior Kansas law had a mandatory five-day sentence. Supporters of the change argue the five-day sentence was excessive and can keep people in a cycle of poverty. This is the latest reform in Kansas around suspended drivers licenses. Previous changes allow waiving court fees and reinstating licenses more quickly.

Kansas Law Classifies Uber Drivers as Independent Contractors

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill into law that classifies Uber and Lyft drivers as independent contractors and not employees. The bill was introduced this session on behalf of Uber. A spokesperson for the ride-share company says it already views its drivers as independent contractors, and the new law simply clarifies that. The spokesperson says Uber drivers furnish their own vehicles, and provide their own gas. They also don’t work set hours and are free to drive for other companies. Some labor unions in the state oppose the new law. They say it will provide Uber and Lyft an unfair advantage against their competitors, which have to pay into programs like Medicare and unemployment insurance. States like Florida and Michigan have recently passed laws with similar language. Some other states, like California, have seen movements to classify Uber and Lyft drivers as regular employees.

Derby High Principal Resigns After Sparring with School Board

DERBY, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - A Kansas principal has resigned after sparring with school board members who challenged his anti-racism efforts at Derby High School. Tim Hamblin, a longtime principal of Derby High School, south of Wichita, announced in an email that he will leave the district at the end of this school year. About a year ago, Hamblin showed students and teachers a video by Black author Joy DeGruy, in which she talks about being treated differently at a store, and how a relative spoke up for her. A Derby school board member called the video divisive and directed Hamblin to apologize for showing it. That launched a series of actions by the board to oppose efforts focused on diversity and inclusion. Hamblin has accepted a district-level position with Wichita public schools.

Schools in Kansas and Across the Country Race to Catch Up Kids On Reading

UNDATED (AP/KPR) - Third graders across the country face a looming crisis. The majority will move on to fourth grade next year and will be expected to read well. But many haven't received adequate instruction because of pandemic-fueled school interruptions and reliance in some places on ineffective teaching methods.

From their first days in school until the end of third grade, students receive support from their teachers to perfect their reading and comprehension. Starting in fourth grade, students are expected to read class instructions, math problems and books by themselves and to improve their reading on their own. Research shows students who do not read proficiently by the end of the third grade are four times more likely to drop out of school or not finish high school on time.

Experts believe one of the most effective ways to help students catch up is with so-called "high dosage tutoring," essentially small-group or one-on-one tutoring with a skilled teacher multiple times a week. Some districts have used COVID relief money to pay for this expensive help, while others have struggled to find the staff to offer intensive support. Just as districts try to make up for pandemic interruptions to learning, many also are shifting the way they teach young children to read. More educators are embracing phonics-based lessons in line with scientific research showing many students need to learn this systematic approach to decoding words.

Reading scores reflected historic learning setbacks after the pandemic disrupted U.S. schools. In the fall, the National Assessment of Educational Progress — known as the "Nation's Report Card" — released 2022 scores from hundreds of thousands of fourth and eighth graders across the country. No region was spared. (See how Kansas students fared.)

The test didn't measure this year's third grade class, where the losses may be even more profound. One of the nation's major test makers, NWEA, released a study in December that found third graders are currently suffering the largest pandemic-related learning losses in reading, compared with older students in grades four to eight. Third graders also are not readily recovering, NWEA found.

Kansas Creates a New State Park in Allen County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas has created a new state park in Allen County that includes 12 miles of trails, an abandoned quarry, a lake and a 300-foot-long cave. Governor Laura Kelly signed off on the bill creating the state’s 28th state park. The measure establishes the Lehigh Portland Trails in Allen County. KSNT reports that measure also provides disabled veterans with free permanent hunting and fishing licenses in Kansas.

Top Missouri Lawmaker Unveils $2.8 Billion Plan to Expand I-70

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A powerful Missouri state senator has unveiled a $2.8 billion plan to widen Interstate 70 to at least three lanes across the state. This week, the Senate Appropriations Committee chairman proposed paying for half of the project with bonds. Missouri Governor Mike Parson earlier this year asked lawmakers for $860 million to expand the interstate in the most congested areas. Republican state Senator Lincoln Hough wants to go even further by setting aside money to complete the expansion of I-70 across the state. He says the state currently has little debt and the project could be transformative.

House lawmakers initially balked at the request but on Tuesday gave initial approval to another budget bill that includes $860 million for the interstate. The House also on Tuesday voted to spend $28 million on Interstate 44 improvements, along with a $20 million environmental impact study that's needed before more expansive work can be done on the roadway. Proposals have existed for years to widen I-70 from two to three lanes in each direction across the entire state, but Missouri has never had the money to do it.

Lawmakers now have an opportunity to tap into the state's historic budget surplus to make that happen. Hough urged fellow lawmakers to pump more money into I-70, citing current rates on government bonds and Missouri's few outstanding debts. "The infrastructure improvements that we can make right now given the cash balances we have are transformative," Hough said.

An Associated Press request for comment to Parson's office was not immediately returned Tuesday. The committee and the full Senate still need to vote on Hough's plan. If passed the budget bill would head back to the House for another vote before it could go to Parson's desk for approval. Lawmakers face a May 5 constitutional deadline to pass a budget.

‘Ring of Fire’ Eclipse to Appear Above Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Later this year, Kansans can catch a glimpse of a "Ring of Fire" in the sky. KSNT reports that Kansans are set to experience an annular solar eclipse this fall when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun while the moon is at its farthest point from Earth. According to NASA, the eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire,” will cross over North, Central and South America October 14 and be partially visible to residents of the Sunflower State. Kansans should able to see 60-80% of it when it occurs, depending on where they live in the state.

U.S. Traffic Deaths Drop Slightly in 2022 but Still a "Crisis"

DETROIT (AP) — The number of people killed on U.S. roadways decreased slightly last year, but government officials said the 42,795 people who died is still a national crisis. Estimates by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that the number of fatalities dropped 0.3% from the 42,939 killed in 2021. Traffic deaths declined slightly in the fourth quarter, the third straight quarterly decline. But they're still close to 2021 numbers, which were the highest in 16 years. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement that the nation continues to face a national crisis on its roadways. The department says it has adopted a national safe systems strategy to reduce the deaths, including more than $800 million in grants to help communities with projects in high-crash areas.

In releasing statistics for 2021 earlier this month, NHTSA said speeding and impaired or distracted driving are on the rise. Data showed a 12% increase in fatal crashes involving at least one distracted driver, with 3,522 people killed. That prompted the agency to kick off a $5 million advertising campaign in an effort to keep drivers focused on the road. Agency officials said such cases likely are under-reported by police.

The number of pedestrians killed rose 13%, and cyclist fatalities were up 2% for the year. The number of unbelted passengers killed rose 8.1%, while fatalities involving alcohol-impaired driving were up 14%. Speeding-related deaths increased 7.9%, while crash deaths involving large trucks weighing over 10,000 pounds were up 17%, the agency said. People are driving more as the coronavirus pandemic waned, with miles traveled increasing almost 1% over 2021.

