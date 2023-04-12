Headlines for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Kansas Man Convicted of Murder in Child's Malnutrition Death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — A Kansas man has been convicted of murder after his 2-year-old daughter died of malnutrition while the man was passed out for days from intoxication. Prosecutors say Jeffrey J. Exon was convicted Monday in the death of Aurora Exon at their home in Topeka. According to the Topeka Capital Journal, investigators found that Exon would not feed or attend to his children for days because of his addiction issues. Exon's 6-year-old son, who was 4 when his sister died, testified at trial that his dad locked them in their rooms for several days without food while he "slept." Jeffrey Exon called authorities to the home on January 5, 2021, when Aurora was found dead. Five empty liquor bottles were found in his bedroom, investigators said.

Exon was convicted of aggravated child endangerment, first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, reckless but unintentional second-degree murder and failure by a parent to report the death of a child. Seonaid Nichols, the children's mother, said she agreed to give James Exon custody of the children because her living conditions didn't allow her to take care of them. Exon is scheduled to be sentenced July 28.

Former Kansas Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Sex Assaults

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas police officer has pleaded guilty to a series of sexual assaults that prosecutors say occurred when he stopped his victims claiming to want to question them about drugs. The Hutchinson News reports that Todd W. Allen entered the guilty pleas Monday to 12 felony sex charges and five breach of privacy charges under a plea deal in which he must serve at least 20 years in prison and no more than 23 1/2 years. Allen is free on $250,000 bond and must wear an ankle monitor while he awaits sentencing in May. He waived his right to a jury trial and must registered as a sex offender as part of the plea deal. Allen was arrested in August 2022 and originally charged with 17 felonies, including rape, sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child between the ages of 14 or 15. The assaults occurred between 2012 and 2018, while Allen was a Hutchinson police officer.

He also was charged with five misdemeanors of breach of privacy, which occurred after he resigned from the police force in 2019 and became a security guard at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Court documents say there were 10 sexual assault victims. Prosecutors said most of the victims were in cars with a friend, brother or boyfriend when Allen would ask the females to get out of the car. The assaults occurred while Allen questioned the victims about drugs, they said. Allen was caught after he was seen on a citizen's security tape looking over a fence. He had looked into windows on several prior occasions, according to court records. Reno County District Attorney Thomas Stanton said Allen was not on duty during the sexual assaults.

Kansas Senator: Secure Southern Border Before Sending More Money to Ukraine

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) - Kansas Senator Roger Marshall doesn’t want any more federal money sent to fight the war in Ukraine until the Biden Administration secures the southern border. The Great Bend Republican made the remarks during a chamber of commerce event Tuesday in Wichita. The U.S. has provided more than $113 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded last year. Marshall says the U.S. should prioritize spending on domestic issues, like the southern border before trying to secure the border of a foreign country. "We should not be spending any more money in Ukraine until we secure our own border. Our open southern border is the number one most immediate national security threat to this nation," he said.

Republicans are split on the issue of funding. A group of conservatives in Congress introduced a resolution last February to end aid to Ukraine. Marshall was not part of the group, but he did oppose a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine last May. His counterpart, Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, voted for the funding. "This is turning into a proxy war between the United States and Russia," Marshall said. "I’m not happy with the situation right now."

Federal Judge's Ban on Abortion Pills Could Affect Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - A federal court ruling revoking the FDA’s authorization of a key abortion drug won’t immediately shut down its use in Kansas. But the Kansas News Service reports that could change by the end of the week. A nationwide ban on the abortion pill mifepristone will take effect this Friday, unless a federal appeals court intervenes. Until then, Kansas clinics say they’ll continue prescribing the drug. But after that, it's anyone's guess. “I think nobody really knows quite what it means yet," said Attorney Teresa Woody, who has represented Kansas abortion providers. If mifepristone becomes unavailable, some clinics say they’ll pivot to a different medication abortion regimen that relies on a drug called misoprostol. Medication abortion accounts for more than two-thirds of abortions in Kansas.

Kansas Raises Minimum Smoking Age to 21

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — Kansas will have to be 21 or older to legally buy tobacco products starting July 1. Governor Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that she had signed the bill raising the age to buy cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21. The bill received bipartisan support in the Legislature. The federal government raised its age to 21 in 2019 and Kansas could have lost federal funds for substance abuse programs if it did not also raise the age. Kansas joins 41 other states that have increased the age for legal tobacco buying to 21. Public health officials argue that raising the age to purchase tobacco products will reduce their use and result in lower health care costs.

Bodies of Missing KC Musician, Son Recovered from Arkansas Lake

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP/KPR) — Authorities say the bodies of a Kansas City area musician and his son have been recovered from an Arkansas lake more than three weeks after the two went missing during a kayaking trip. Lt. Shannon Jenkins, of the Benton County Sheriff's Office, said Sunday that the bodies had been identified as those of 47-year-old Chuck Morris and his 20-year-old son, Charley Morris. The two men had last been seen on March 16 while on a kayaking trip to Beaver Lake in Arkansas. Chuck Morris was a percussionist who for more than two decades had been a member of the instrumental jam band Lotus.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that a search crew found their bodies over the weekend while searching the lake with an underwater drone. The band Lotus posted a statement from the Morris family on its Facebook page saying relatives had spoken with Arkansas authorities and were told the men drowned. A Facebook statement from the band said proceeds from upcoming concerts in Denver; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Port Chester, New York, will go to benefit the Morris family. "Thank you all for the outpouring of support from around the world — we feel it and love you just as much," the band posted.

Woman Charged After Flight Diverted to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman is facing federal charges after she allegedly created a disturbance that forced a fight to be diverted to Kansas City. Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Chloe DaSilva is charged with interfering with a flight attendant. DaSilva was a passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight from San Francisco to Chicago’s O’Hare International on Friday. Passengers told investigators that DaSilva, whose hometown was not available, became abusive toward a flight attendant and threatened to kill him. She was eventually restrained with zip ties. The pilot told investigators he decided to divert the plane to Kansas City International Airport out of concern for passenger safety.

Kansas City Gears Up to Host NFL, 300,000 People Expected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NBC) - Kansas City expects about 300,000 fans when it hosts the NFL draft later this month. NBC News reports that favorable weather conditions could push the number even higher, possibly challenging the record of 600,000 in Nashville from 2019. The outdoor event runs from April 27 to 29. Forbes.com predicts the three-day event is expected to have a $100 million impact on the city, from hotels to restaurants to the various other ways money changes hands. Organizers say the NFL draft is probably the largest sporting event Kansas City has ever hosted. Six years ago during the NZFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected a young quarterback named Patrick Mahomes.

Douglas County DA Asking College Students to Join Sexual Assault Task Force

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office is accepting applications from area college students to take part in a new sexual assault task force. The Lawrence Journal World reports that the new task force will help the DA’s office improve sexual assault education and prevention efforts. Two students will be selected from each of three area schools: the University of Kansas, Haskell Indian Nations University and Baker University. The office is currently accepting applications for the task force for the 2023-2024 school year. Interested students should contact the Douglas County DA's Office

Wildfire Training Underway in Kansas

SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. (HPPR/KNS) - April is typically the windiest month in Kansas, and that can make this the toughest time of the year for wildland firefighters. But real-world training efforts are helping more firefighters get prepared. There’s not much firefighters can do to limit the spring winds that make this time of year so dangerous for wildfires in western Kansas. But training the next generation of firefighters about taking proactive steps, such as removing dry brush with chainsaws and clearing land with prescribed fires, can limit the damage wildfires inflict.

Logan Branam is one of more than two dozen Hutchinson Community College fire science students who participated in a recent Kansas Forest Service training at Lake Scott. He says this hands-on experience is preparing him for his summer job on a wildland fire crew. “This is way different. I feel like I've learned more here in the past few days than I do in classrooms," he said. The event also trained personnel from local fire departments in western and central Kansas and from the National Guard.

Billionaires Quietly Amassing Farmland; What Could This Mean for The Future of Agriculture?

UNDATED (AP) - No, Bill Gates does not own 80% of all U.S. farmland. The billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft founder recently cleared the air on his 11th Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit. In response to a question, "Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionately acquire?" Bill Gates responded, "My investment team bought the farmland. (But,) It is less than .1% of all U.S. farmland because the ownership is so diverse. We invest in the farms to raise productivity. Some are near cities and might end up having other uses." The purchase of over two thousand acres of prime North Dakota farmland by a group connected to Bill Gates has evoked strong feelings regarding laws from the Great Depression era created to safeguard family farms and has raised questions about the billionaire's motives.

Farmland as an Investment

Farmland investing has a long history of producing stable returns. The returns are due to increasing farmland values and the profit from the cash crops.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City published its report titled "Growth in Farmland Values Slows Amid Higher Interest Rates." The report highlights that farm real estate values increased considerably in 2022 but showed signs of softening during the final months of 2022 as interest rates rose sharply.

Elevated commodity prices continued to support profit opportunities for many producers across the farm sector, but concerns about operating expenses, higher interest rates, and intense drought persisted.

According to the USDA, inflation-adjusted net farm income is forecast to be $167.3 billion in 2022. It represents an 8.3-percent increase from 2021 and the highest level since 1973.

The global population has been increasing, and the demand for food has been steadily growing. A meta-analysis of projected global food demand by Nature indicates the total global food demand is expected to increase by 35% to 56% between 2010 and 2050. It will have a significant impact on agricultural markets. Farmers worldwide need to boost crop production somehow by expanding the amount of farmland devoted to agriculture or by increasing productivity on existing agricultural properties.

Currently, investors are attracted to farmland due to its low correlation with the stock market's volatility. This makes it an exceptional tool for diversifying portfolios.

Farmers have pricing power for their crops. Food is not a discretionary item on any budget. Farmland increases in value when agricultural products increase since the underlying land becomes more valuable. It makes farmland well-suited to retain value over time, even during recessions or inflationary environments.

The Lure of Alternative Assets

Billionaires and high-net-worth endowment funds have always diversified their investments from stocks and bonds into alternative assets.

Although Bill Gates is the largest private farmland owner in the U.S., other billionaires are also landowners. The billionaire media mogul Ted Turner owns 2 million acres, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has amassed 420,000 acres. In a 2014 letter to investors, Warren Buffet described farmland as an investment with "no downside and potentially substantial upside." Large institutional investors have favored farmland for a long time. The top U.S. university endowment funds have invested billions in cropland and other real estate investments.

The tax exemptions granted to pension funds and endowments in the United States undoubtedly bolster the financialization of farmland.

Federal tax regulations stipulate that most private foundations must spend a minimum of 5 percent of their net assets annually to maintain their tax-exempt status. Universities are excluded from this mandate, and their investments' income does not face the 15 percent federal capital gains tax.

Examining The Impact of Financialization on Agriculture

The way farmland is utilized as a part of the multi-billion-dollar portfolios for wealthy institutions and billionaires should not be overlooked. Not only does it signify an ever-growing concentration of wealth at the top, but this especially holds tremendous relevance due to controlling a vital food source.

As early as 1980, concerns over the implications for American agriculture due to the investment of pension funds in farmland led to U.S. Senate hearings. Senator Gaylord Nelson worried about the escalating price of farmland, making it almost impossible to start farming.

He said, "We will then replace the system of dispersed ownership of farmland by those who till the soil and plan to hand it on to their children with ownership by investors, speculators, and institutions interested in maximizing their economic gain."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted funds to Madeleine Fairbairn for studying "farmland financialization."

Her research concluded that land allows institutional investors to diversify their risk while earning a respectable profit. However, to the small farmers, it's their very livelihood. The land is essential to farmers, indigenous peoples, and rural communities - it provides them with food security, pride, and cultural identity.

Although Bill Gates does not own 80% of the American farmland, the high ownership level raises concern. With time, as more and more investors regard farmland as a regular financial asset class, the price of farmland might fluctuate dramatically. We cannot allow these precious resources to become tools in an investment arsenal; used by wealthy institutions without a thought for those whose lives depend upon it.

