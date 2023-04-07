Headlines for Friday, April 7, 2023

Kansas Approves Bill to End Gender-Affirming Surgery, Health Care for Minors

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas have approved a measure to end gender-affirming surgery and other gender-affirming medical care for minors who identify as transgender. Their action early Friday capped three days of intensifying efforts to roll back LGBTQ rights. The Kansas House voted 70-52 to pass a bill requiring the state's medical board to revoke the licenses of doctors who provide gender-affirming care to minors, even though many professionals who deal with transgender youth see such care as vital for preservation of mental health and to prevent suicides. The Senate then voted 23-12 to approve the measure, sending it to Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. The governor is expected to veto it.

Supporters do not have the two-thirds majorities in both chambers needed to override a veto. LGBTQ-rights advocates believe they're seeing a national effort to erase transgender, non-binary, gender non-conforming and gender fluid people from American society, at least legally. Dr. Beth Oller, a family physician in a small northwestern Kansas town who provides gender-affirming care, saw GOP lawmakers going "in search of a dog whistle" to unite their party. "This one was a winner because they found it palatable to strip rights from a population that was small and did not affect most of them," she said in an email Thursday night. "They delude themselves with groupthink so that they can pretend this isn't about hate but about protection, but we know the truth."

Thirteen other states have enacted laws against gender-affirming care for minors, though federal judges have blocked enforcement of them in Alabama and Arkansas. Republican lawmakers across the U.S. have pursued several hundred proposals this year pushing back on LGBTQ rights.

Supporters of the Kansas ban argue it's about protecting children from medical care that comes with side effects or cannot be reversed. They contend that only an adult — and not a minor's parent — can consent to the treatments. "We all know children change their minds," said Republican state Rep. Susan Humphries of Wichita . "How many children know what they want to be when they grow up?"

The care banned by the bill would include puberty-blocking drugs and hormone therapy. While the bill would not keep transgender youth from receiving counseling or psychiatric therapy, the measure applies to acts performed or "causing" acts "to affirm the child's perception of the child's sex" if it differs from their gender assigned at birth. "Where I kind of part ways with some of this is with surgical procedures," said state Rep. Steve Howe, a Republican from central Kansas. "I do agree that all kids have value, and that's why I'm going to support the bill."

==========

Abortion Pill Plan Clears Kansas Legislature; Veto Expected

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — Abortion opponents have pushed a bill through the Kansas Legislature to require providers to tell patients that a medication abortion can be "reversed" once it's started. The measure approved early Friday could face a state court challenge if its supporters can overcome the governor's expected veto. Republican lawmakers pursued the bill even though experts dispute claims about reversing medication abortions. Democrats argue the measure defies a statewide vote in August affirming abortion rights. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly vetoed a similar measure in 2019. The votes for the final version of the bill were 80-38 in the House and 26-11 in the Senate.

Kansas has been an outlier on abortion among states with GOP-controlled legislatures because its legal and political climate won't allow a ban on abortion, despite the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in June 2022 that states can outlaw abortion. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that access to abortion is a matter of bodily autonomy and a "fundamental" right under the state constitution, and last year's vote was to reject stripping out that protection.

"The people of Kansas have spoken," state Rep. Christina Haswood, a Democrat from the liberal community of Lawrence, home to the main University of Kansas campus, said during Friday's brief debate. "They do not want us touching anything on abortion."

Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion groups contend the vote last year doesn't preclude "reasonable" restrictions. They contend that the "abortion pill reversal" measure only ensures that patients have information.

"They need to be knowledgeable about what can happen," Republican state Rep. Susan Humphries, of Wichita, during a debate on the issue last week.

The votes for the final version of the bill were 80-38 in the House and 26-11 in the Senate. In both chambers, abortion opponents were short of the two-thirds majorities needed to override a veto but enough absent lawmakers might have voted "yes" for an override to be possible. But even then, the measure still could be challenged in court by providers who believe it would force them to give patients inaccurate information. Lawsuits have prevented Kansas from enforcing other abortion-related laws.

Meanwhile, legislators this week also approved a bill dealing with live deliveries during certain types of abortion procedures. Doctors could face criminal charges or lawsuits for monetary damages if they are accused of not providing reasonable care to an infant delivered alive during certain types of abortion procedures. And lawmakers have included $2 million in the next state budget for centers that provide free prenatal and post-birth counseling and other services as they seek to discourage women from having abortions.

==========

Kansas OKs Bill on Opting Kids out of LGBTQ-Themed Lessons

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers approved a bill Thursday aimed at helping parents opt their children out of public school lessons with LGBTQ-themed materials, as a Democratic lawmaker whose vote was crucial to banning transgender female athletes from girls' and women's sports faced calls to resign.

The Republican-controlled Kansas House voted 76-46 to approve a “parental rights” measure that would allow a parent to place their child in an alternative to a public K-12 school lesson or activity that “impairs the parent’s sincerely held beliefs, values or principles.” The GOP-dominated Senate approved the measure last week, so it goes next to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

“If there is one family who are denied their rights, we need to address it,” said Republican state Rep. Susan Estes, of Wichita.

While the measure covers lessons and materials dealing with race and possibly even evolution, it also is in line with the push by Republicans in statehouses across the U.S. to roll back LGBTQ rights, particularly transgender rights. State Rep. Heather Meyer, a Kansas City-area Democrat, called the measure a “perfect vehicle” for anti-LGBTQ discrimination. “We can see what’s been done in other states across the country where they have used this as a vehicle to attack the LGBTQ community,” said Meyer, who is bisexual and has a 13-year-old transgender son.

The Legislature on Tuesday approved a broad bathroom bill and on Wednesday voted to override Kelly's veto of the measure on transgender athletes. Kansas is the 20th state to enact such a sports ban, and its law applies to club and school sports from kindergarten through college starting July 1.

GOP lawmakers also hoped to pass a bill Thursday that would require Kansas public schools to keep transgender girls from rooming with cisgendered girls and transgender boys, with cisgendered boys, on overnight school trips. GOP conservatives also hadn’t given up on trying to pass a bill aimed at ending gender affirming care for minors.

Kelly vetoed a bill last year that would have made it easier for parents to try to remove classroom or library materials. Supporters of this year's bill still were short of the two-thirds majorities in both chambers necessary to override a veto.

“What we heard in committee were parents who not only went to their teacher, they went to their principal and higher up in their school district and did not have their concerns addressed,” Estes said.

Meanwhile, conservative Republicans were able to override Kelly's third veto of a bill on transgender athletes in three years because of the “yes” vote from a single Democrat, freshman Rep. Marvin Robinson, of Kansas City.

That Kansas vote came a day before President Joe Biden's administration announced a proposal to bar schools and colleges from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes but allow them to set some limits to preserve fairness.

Robinson represents a heavily Democratic district and replaced a retiring lawmaker who voted against overriding Kelly's veto in 2022. Kansas Young Democrats and the state Democratic Party's LGBTQ+ and Progressive caucuses demanded that he step down after Wednesday's vote. Robinson also supported the parents' rights measure. Kansas House Democratic Leader Vic Miller said he would be “pleased” if Robinson resigned. “Right now, he’s voting more with the other party than he is with ours," Miller said. “He ran as a Democrat, but he doesn’t seem to be serving as a Democrat.”

Robinson told a conservative Kansas City radio talk show Thursday morning that he thought he was “on the same page” as Kelly because of a television commercial she aired during her reelection campaign. In that ad, Kelly looked into the camera and said: “Of course men should not play girls’ sports. OK, we all agree there.” At the time, Republicans accused Kelly of lying about her record. LGBTQ-rights advocates interpreted her comment as saying men playing girl's sports wasn't an issue because transgender girls and women are female.

Robinson told The Associated Press that no one in the Democratic Party told him last year that he was expected to vote against bills on transgender athletes. He also said a female Democratic colleague that he declined to name “told me I should die.” He rejected criticism that his vote is "hurting people’s kids.” “Who could mistreat and look down on anybody?” he said. “You know, everybody is God’s creation.” He told the radio host that friends told him: “Man, you're up there with a bunch of demons.”

Meyer said “absolutely none" of Robinson's fellow Democrats would have told him after the vote that he should die. “We care about mental health and we care about our colleagues, even if we disagree,” Meyer said.

==========

3 Charged in Shooting of 3 Kansas Police Officers During Drug Probe

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Three men were charged Thursday with attempted capital murder after a shootout with Kansas City, Kansas, police officers during an attempted undercover drug buy, officials said. Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said Cornell Lance Jones Jr.; Samarion Ardel England; and Jaeveon Mitchell-Locke face possible life sentences if they are convicted. They range in age from 18 to 22.

Three officers were shot and two others were wounded by shrapnel in the shootout Wednesday in front of convenience store in Kansas City, Kansas. The three suspects were also shot. Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Karl Oakman said only one officer remained hospitalized Thursday and he was expected to be released soon. It was not clear if the suspects were hospitalized but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Oakman said undercover officers were trying to buy fentanyl from the defendants when the drug buy fell through. The officers who were injured responded to help arrest the men. The men are also charged with aggravated assault against an officer, aggravated child endangerment and fentanyl distribution, Dupree said. They are in custody on $250,000 bond. Dupree said three children and other adults were inside the store when the shooting occurred. None of them were injured although bullets did enter the store, he said.

==========

KC Police: Human Remains Identified as Woman Not Seen Since May 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) - Kansas City police say human remains found this past weekend have been identified as a 22-year-old woman who was last seen in Kansas City in May of 2022. WDAF TV reports that police officers responded to an area (of 95th and Blue River Road) Saturday in regard to the discovery of human remains. Those remains have now been identified as belonging to Abbi Schaeffer, who has been missing for nearly a year. The cause and manner of her death remain under investigation.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Look to COVID-19 Money to Boost Funding for Special Education

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers want to use federal COVID-19 relief money to increase funding for special education. A legislative conference committee has proposed boosting special ed funding by about $72 million this year. It’s part of a larger bill that would let families use state tax dollars to pay for private schools. Republican Senator Molly Baumgardner says the revised legislation uses pandemic relief dollars to make up for shortfalls. “It’s taking federal money to backfill, if you will, what the federal government is not providing in special education that they are obligated to provide," she said. By law, Kansas is supposed to fund 92% of special education costs that are not covered by federal funds. It is currently funded at only 76%. Federal relief money earmarked for schools will expire in the fall of 2024.

==========

Kansas City-Area Students Walk Out, Demand Stricter Gun Laws

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (WDAF) — Hundreds of Kansas City-area students participated in a nationwide school walkout day Wednesday, a week after a deadly mass school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. The shooting at a Christian school in Nashville left three students and three adults dead before police killed the shooter. WDAF TV reports that students who rallied at Shawnee Mission East High School demanded stricter gun laws. There were also walkouts at North Kansas City High School and Cross Roads Preparatory Academy. Some students wore orange, the color of gun violence prevention. Others held signs. Nationally, critics say tighter gun laws won’t prevent school shootings. Instead, they point to a need for better intervention for those with mental health concerns.

==========

Thousands of Kansans Prepare to Lose Medicaid Coverage

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Thousands of Kansans could lose their Medicaid coverage because of pandemic-era rules ending. The state is starting a 12-month process of reviewing all Medicaid recipients to check if they still qualify. Elizabeth Keever is the chief development officer at Heartland Community Health Center in Lawrence. Keever says Douglas County, where the center is located, has had a roughly 50% increase in Medicaid enrollment and increased demand for services. “It's really unfortunate to be faced with an opportunity where people are finally seeking those health care services that they were putting off during the pandemic, and now just to lose their potential coverage," she said. People removed from Medicaid can look for insurance through the federal marketplace, which can provide subsidized coverage plans.

==========

Families Plead with Kansas Lawmakers to Legalize Fentanyl Test Strips

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The number of drug overdoses in Kansas nearly doubled between 2019 and 2021, according to data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The powerful drug fentanyl is one of the reasons for the increase. A family from Olathe is asking state lawmakers to legalize fentanyl testing strips after previous proposals failed to advance. Crystal Tucker spoke at an event urging lawmakers to legalize the strips so people can find out if fentanyl has been added to other drugs. She says her son Lance died because he took a pill laced with fentanyl. “Would you want them to be able to have the ability to know that that pill was safe? Or do you want them to continue to play Russian roulette because that’s what it is?" she said. The House passed legislation to legalize the test strips, but the Senate later removed that from the bill. It’s currently in a conference committee being debated.

==========

Most of Kansas Seeing Low to Moderate Rates of New COVID-19 Cases

GREAT BEND, Kan. (Great Bend Tribune) - Statewide, the number of new COVID-19 cases and related deaths continues to drop, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). All but 14 Kansas counties had low or moderate new case rates for the week starting March 25 and ending March 31. For the weekly cumulative incidence rate, also known as the weekly new case rate, the most recent five days are not included as data is expected to be incomplete. The KDHE releases a weekly COVID-19 overview every Wednesday. The Great Bend Tribune reports that as of April 5, there were 1,006 new cases and 19 new deaths reported statewide since March 29. According to KDHE data, only four Kansas counties had a “high” new case rate of COVID-19: Rice, Clark, Marion and Chautauqua.

==========

Too Windy to Learn? Some Western Kansas Schools Closed this Week Due to High Winds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/KPR) — Numerous schools in southwest Kansas called off classes part of this week due to high winds. KSNW TV reports that public school districts in Morton, Stanton, Seward and Grant counties decided to cancel classes and other activities Tuesday. School officials said the move was a safety measure because the forecast predicted extremely high winds and blowing dust. More windy weather is expected the rest of the week. The ongoing drought in southwest Kansas has contributed to recent, massive dust storms reminiscent of the "Dirty Thirties." In the 1930s, this part of southwest Kansas was known as the Dust Bowl.

==========

Nearly 100 Head of Cattle Missing from Northwest Kansas Ranch

SHERIDAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW/KPR) — Nearly 100 head of cattle are missing in northwest Kansas. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the livestock that went missing from a ranch south of Hoxie. KSNW TV reports that the 80 missing cattle are described as black and a mixture of fall steers and heifers. The sheriff is working with the Livestock/Brand Investigation Unit of the Kansas Attorney General’s Office to recover the cattle. On its Facebook page, the sheriff's office also mentioned a possible reward for information on the presumably stolen cattle. Anyone with information on the missing cattle is asked to call (785) 675-3481.

==========

UConn vs. Kansas Highlights Big East / Big 12 Slate Next Season

UNDATED (AP) – The past two national champions will meet when Connecticut visits Kansas as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle next season. The announcement of the fifth year in the scheduling alliance comes four days after the Huskies beat San Diego State for the NCAA Tournament title. Kansas, the 2022 champ, lost in the second round in a record 33rd consecutive tournament appearance. The Huskies-Jayhawks meeting highlights the Dec. 1 slate of games. Texas and Oklahoma are part of the schedule in their final Big 12 season before joining the Southeastern Conference.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day. These ad-free headlines are made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.