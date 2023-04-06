Headlines for Thursday, April 6, 2023

KCK Police Officers, Drug Suspects Wounded in Shootout

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP/KPR) — Multiple police officers and suspects were shot Wednesday in a gun battle during an undercover fentanyl trafficking investigation in Kansas City, Kansas. All are expected to survive. KCK Police say three officers were wounded along with several suspects of the drug sting operation. Undercover investigators had previously bought fentanyl from the suspects and were trying to make another purchase but the deal fell through, and a shootout erupted between the agents and the heavily armed suspects. Police believe all the suspects are now in custody. KCK detectives have been investigating a fentanyl influx into the city for months, but the operation that resulted in the shootout began just a few days ago. The three officers were transported to the University of Kansas Health System hospital and all are in stable condition with injuries that were not life-threatening.

==========

Kansas Bans Transgender Athletes from Women's and Girls' Sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — Kansas is banning transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports from kindergarten through college. On Wednesday, the Legislature overrode Governor Laura Kelly’s third veto in three years of a bill that applies a ban to school teams and club sports. Nineteen other states have imposed such bans on transgender athletes, most recently Wyoming. The Kansas law takes effect July 1.

State lawmakers who back the ban are also pursuing proposals to end gender-affirming care for minors and prevent transgender people from using restrooms that don't align with their biological sex. The measure not only would prevent transgender people from using public restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities associated with their gender identities but also bar them from changing their name or gender on their driver’s licenses.

LGBTQ-rights advocates argue its part of a national campaign from right-wing traditionalists to erase transgender, non-binary, gender-queer and gender-fluid people from American society. Across the U.S., supporters of such bans argue that they keep competition fair. Track and field last month barred transgender athletes from international competition, adopting the same rules that swimming did last year. Supporters argue that they’re also making sure cisgendered girls and women don’t lose the scholarships and other opportunities that didn’t exist for them decades ago.

==========

Two Dead in Lyon County Crash

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Two people are dead after a crash in Lyon County near Emporia Wednesday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers were called to the scene of a fatal crash just after 6 pm on U.S. Highway 50, west of Emporia. KSNT reports that two people were killed and a child was taken to a nearby hospital. The Highway Patrol says a semi truck crossed the center line, striking a Subaru SUV. The SUV then struck another semi truck head-on. The fatality victims have been identified as 29 year old Ryan Miller, of Independence, and 32 year old Jacob Suenram, of Lawrence.

==========

Missouri Tornado Kills Multiple People, Sows Destruction

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. (AP) — A large tornado tore through southeastern Missouri before dawn on Wednesday, killing at least five people and causing widespread destruction as a broad swath of the Midwest and South kept a wary eye out for further storms that could spawn additional twisters and hail.

Wednesday's severe weather was the third in a series of massive storms over the last two weeks that have spawned dozens of tornadoes, mainly in the South and Midwest, killing at least 63 people. Just last weekend, confirmed or suspected tornadoes in at least eight states laid waste to neighborhoods across a broad swath of the country. The Missouri tornado touched down around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and moved through a rural area of Bollinger County, about 50 miles south of St. Louis. Trees were uprooted and homes turned into piles of splinters.

==========

Too Windy to Learn? Some Western Kansas Schools Closed this Week Due to High Winds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/KPR) — Numerous schools in southwest Kansas called off classes part of this week due to high winds. KSNW TV reports that public school districts in Morton, Stanton, Seward and Grant counties decided to cancel classes and other activities Tuesday. School officials said the move was a safety measure because the forecast predicted extremely high winds and blowing dust. More windy weather is expected the rest of the week. The ongoing drought in southwest Kansas has contributed to recent, massive dust storms reminiscent of the "Dirty Thirties." In the 1930s, this part of southwest Kansas was known as the Dust Bowl.

==========

Kansas House Reverses Vote, Approves State-Run Presidential Primaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas House lawmakers reversed their previous vote Tuesday and approved a plan to create state-run presidential primaries next year. House members used a procedural move to reconsider the bill and send it to the governor. The bill allows the Republican and Democratic parties to replace their party-run nomination procedures with a primary that uses the state voting system. Some Republican lawmakers rejected the plan a day earlier over the $5 million cost to the state. But Republican Rep. Susan Estes says election officials could lower the price tag by consolidating polling places. Supporters of the plan contend that a state-run election would be more convenient for voters and would increase voter turnout.

==========

Scrap Metal Dealers Could Face Penalties for Catalytic Converter Purchases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Scrap metal dealers could soon face criminal penalties for buying stolen catalytic converters. Lawmakers have approved legislation aimed at curbing the rampant theft of the auto parts, sending the bill to the governor for consideration. Dustin Fussell, with the Wichita Police Department, says these thefts are popular because thieves can make thousands of dollars selling a few parts. There are also plenty of cars to target. “These things are easy to steal. It’s quick. I’ve seen people in videos steal these things in 60 seconds.” The changes would require scrap metal dealers to gather information about people selling catalytic converters. Fussell says catalytic converter thefts are on the rise because scrap metal prices are increasing. “This is a pretty lucrative market," he said. "It has actually been talked about as the modern day gold rush.” Fussell said scrap metal dealers could pay up to $1,000 per catalytic converter.

==========

Kansas Bill Encourages Water Conservation in Western Kansas

HAYS, Kan. (KNS/HPPR) - Water levels in the Ogallala Aquifer continue to drop in western Kansas. But until recently, state leaders have been reluctant to intervene to limit how much water farmers can use to irrigate their crops. The Kansas News Service reports that state lawmakers have now approved a measure that pushes groundwater districts to reduce water usage in the areas with the most severe aquifer depletion. Kansas State University professor Matthew Sanderson believes some long-held attitudes about water in Kansas might be changing. “I feel like the culture is shifting towards a culture of conservation now," he said. "I think the real question is, is there enough time?” Water geologists say the goal should be to stabilize the aquifer's levels over the next 20 years.

==========

Kansas Supreme Court Dismisses Emporia State Professors’ Request to Intervene in Firings

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — The Kansas Supreme Court has dismissed a request by former Emporia State University professors to intervene in their dismissals from the school. The Kansas Reflector reports that the 33 faculty members who were fired by the university in September were allowed to file appeals, but they were not allowed to ask why they were terminated, examine recommendations resulting in the termination, or call witnesses to testify before the appeals officer. Before dismissing the request to intervene in the firings, the Supreme Court asked ESU and the Board of Regents to respond to complaints with the appeals process itself. Anthony Powell, solicitor general for the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, wrote the response. Powell argued there was no reason for the Supreme Court to get involved, in part, because “this is not a case of statewide importance.” The firings were justified, he wrote, because of the university’s financial condition, including an operating deficit of $5.6 million in 2023. The professors should await a ruling by appeals officers, Powell said. If they don’t like the outcome, they could pursue litigation at the district court level.

==========

Pear Tree Removal Program Ratchets up in Northeast Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KNS) — A program to replace invasive ornamental pear trees with native trees is expanding in northeast Kansas. If you’re noticing lots of trees covered in white flowers this spring, most of them are highly invasive ornamental pears. Tree experts say the invasive trees are ruining Kansas and Missouri woodlands and prairies and contributing to declining bird and insect numbers. In April and May, homeowners in the Topeka and Kansas City areas who kill ornamental pear trees can get professional help picking out a free replacement tree. The group Deep Roots KC, is a non-profit collective working to increase native plant landscapes. Deep Roots is giving free native trees to homeowners who kill the invasive pear trees. The group says the native trees will help bees, birds and butterflies. Deep Roots KC says it plans to expand the program west to other parts of Kansas in coming years. Homeowners can visit the Deep Roots website to participate

==========

