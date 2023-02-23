Headlines for Thursday, February 23, 2023

KC Officer James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ Honored During Funeral

KANSAS CITY Mo. (WDAF) — It was a somber day as thousands of people mourned the deaths of Kansas City Officer James Muhlbauer and his K9 Officer Champ, who were killed in a crash last week. WDAF TV reports that hundreds of police cars from departments across the region participated in a procession that ended at Municipal Auditorium Wednesday morning. Muhlbauer and Champ were killed last week when another driver hit the patrol vehicle they were in. Muhlbauer, a 20-year veteran of the Kansas City Police Department, and Champ were patrolling near the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Jerron Lightfoot was driving at 85 mph and ran a red light, striking the patrol car. He’s been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

The crash knocked Muhlbauer unconscious in the driver’s seat, and he was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Champ was in the backseat of the patrol vehicle at the time of the crash. Muhlbauer later died at the hospital. Champ was killed at the scene. That crash caused a second collision with a pedestrian, later identified as 52-year-old Jesse Eckes. Emergency crews pronounced Eckes dead at the scene.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson attended the funeral and ordered state flags to be lowered Wednesday at all government buildings in the Kansas City area. Union Station also turned its lights blue overnight to honor the fallen officer and K9. The Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 99 is taking donations to support the Muhlbauer family.

Kansas Senate Committee Rejects Plan to Allow State Funds for Private-Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - A Kansas Senate committee has rejected a plan to provide state funding for students attending private schools or home schools. The opposition to the bill was bipartisan. The proposed legislation would have offered about $5,000 per student each year through a tax credit. That money could be used to cover the costs of tuition, computers, textbooks and other needs for children not attending public schools. Democratic Senator Tom Holland opposed the bill that was rejected Wednesday, raising concerns about the cost. He also said that because the measure involved a tax credit, it would mostly benefit wealthier Kansans. “There is no really mechanism for poor families to utilize this vehicle," he said. "And so to me this starts to smell more like a voucher-like vehicle.” This proposal is just one of the plans in the Kansas Statehouse that would provide state funding for kids to attend private schools. The House is considering similar legislation.

Kansas Senate Votes to Ban Drop-Off Boxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The Kansas Senate has voted to ban all drop-off boxes that voters can use to return mail ballots during elections. Republican lawmakers amended a bill that would have originally limited county election offices to use only one box each election. Some counties have used dozens in recent elections. Opponents argued banning ballot boxes makes it harder for people to cast their vote. But Republican Senator Caryn Tyson says the move makes sure the state’s elections are safe and secure. “Drop boxes allow for the possibility of foul play. I would like to remove that and protect the integrity of our elections," she said. Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who oversees elections, has opposed limiting drop boxes. The Senate will need to take a final vote on the plan before sending it to the House for consideration.

Kansas House Advances Bill Affecting Trans Athletes in School Sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The Kansas House is close to approving a measure that would keep biological males from competing on girls' and women's sports teams. The bill would apply to transgender students from kindergarten through college. Supporters in the Republican-controlled Kansas House argue men’s biological advantages over women are unfair and that women’s locker rooms need protection. But Democratic Representative Jerry Stogsdill says the bill would be bad for the state’s economy. “A lot of companies have policies that would prevent them from locating or expanding in a state that promotes prejudice against members of the LGBTQ community," he said. The Kansas Legislature tried and failed to override vetoes of similar bills by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly the past two years. Eighteen states have banned transgender youth from girls’ and women’s sports that align with their gender identity.

Biden Chooses KCK Prosecutor to Serve on 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (TCJ/KPR) - President Joe Biden says he will nominate an assistant U.S. attorney based in Kansas City, Kansas, for a vacant position on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Topeka Capital Journal reports that Biden has selected federal prosecutor Jabari Wamble for a seat on the district court bench. If confirmed, Wamble will replace Judge Julie Robinson, the first African-American appointed to a seat on the court. Wamble previously served as an assistant attorney general in Kansas from 2011 to 2014. He is a graduate of the University of Kansas and KU Law School and is the son-in-law of Missouri Congressman Emmanuel Cleaver.

Kansas Senate OKs Bill to Ban Abortion Bill Prescriptions via Telemedicine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) The Kansas Senate has given initial approval to a bill that would prohibit the prescribing of abortion pills over telemedicine. It comes a few months after a Kansas judge blocked a slightly different bill targeting telemedicine abortions. Republicans said the bill would ensure a women taking abortion-inducing drugs can see a doctor if there are complications. At least one Kansas clinic currently uses off-site doctors, but patients still must get an ultrasound in person. Democratic opponents said the pills are safe, and the bill was a waste of legislative time after a vote last year showed Kansans overwhelmingly supported protecting abortion rights.

Amid Probe, Kansas Lawmakers Move to Overhaul Ethics Agency

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas ethics commission has been investigating Republican campaign activities for the past year. Now, the Republican-controlled Legislature is moving to reduce the power of the Governmental Ethics Commission and legalize some of the practices that the commission has been investigating. Republican leaders say that they’re trying to ensure fair treatment of the people and groups being scrutinized by the commission. Critics see the bill as an attempt to handicap the oversight agency. Documents show the commission has been investigating whether Republicans funneled national GOP funds to state legislative candidates in 2020 to avoid contribution limits. Republicans say the commission is on an unwarranted fishing expedition.

Silver Lake Man Sentenced to Jail for Shooting Dog

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - A Silver Lake man will serve time in jail for shooting a neighbor's dog. On Wednesday, Shawnee County District Court Judge Rachel Pickering sentenced 61-year-old John C. Stover to one year in jail for firing the shotgun blast that blinded his neighbors' dog, Lucy. But then, the judge suspended that sentence, noting that Stover needed to be available to care for his elderly parents. Instead, she gave Stover three days in jail, followed by a year of supervised probabtion. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Stover was also ordered to pay more than $8,600 to the dog's owner to cover medical bills and other expenses. Prosecutors say Stover fired a shotgun blast in August 2020 that blinded Lucy, a red Irish setter who had come onto his property. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals, saying he wounded the dog knowingly and unlawfully, but not maliciously.

Kansas Families Can Now Apply for $1,000 per Student for Learning Recovery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Kansas parents can now apply for $1,000 per student under a new state government program. Governor Laura Kelly says the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP) is now open to applications from qualifying parents and guardians of Kansas students. In a news release, the governor said, "KEEP provides a $1,000 award per student to pay for various educational goods and services that promote learning recovery and facilitate academic enrichment opportunities." KEEP funds can be used for various activities, including:



Day and overnight camps with academic-related curriculum (music, arts, science, technology, agriculture, math and engineering)

Curriculum and educational materials, including certain technological devices

Language classes

Musical instruments and lessons

Tutoring

Eligibility for KEEP funds is determined by financial need, and funds will be distributed to actively enrolled K-12 Kansas students between the ages of 5-18. Students whose household income is less than 185% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines are eligible. Families can learn more at www.keep.ks.gov.

Kelly says KEEP is offered through a contract between Merit International, Inc. and the Kansas Office of Recovery to provide educational activities and learning opportunities to students across Kansas to promote educational learning recovery in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is funded with American Rescue Plan Act dollars approved through the SPARK process.

Amid Probe, Kansas Lawmakers Move to Overhaul Ethics Agency

Case Limits Proposed for Kansas Foster Care Social Workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas foster care social workers could soon have state-mandated case limits. The Kansas News Service reports that a proposed bill would allow one Kansas case manager to have only 18 children at a time. The bill does allow for larger case limits if it involves sibling groups. Rachel Marsh, CEO of the Children’s Alliance of Kansas, says this bill tries to address the biggest issue in child welfare: high caseloads. “When I think about caseloads and the risks and challenges of working in case management, I think about so many of my own sleepless nights as a case manager," she said. Marsh says lowering case loads could also help recruit staff by creating a more appealing work environment. The bill does allow foster care agencies to temporarily exceed case limits during staffing shortages.

K-State President Proposes Year-Round College Calendar

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - Making college more affordable in Kansas might mean rethinking the traditional academic calendar. The president of Kansas State University is raising the possibility of moving to a year-round class schedule. President Richard Linton is on a statewide tour to gather input about the school’s overall mission. During a stop in Wichita, he floated the idea of forgoing K-State’s traditional semester schedule for a year-round calendar. He says it could help some students finish college faster. “Why not consider students, rather than nine months, maybe considering 12 months," he said. "That might help in the student affordability challenge that we have.” Most Kansas universities are facing a budget crisis, as fewer high school graduates opt for traditional four-year colleges. K-State’s enrollment has dropped nearly 14% over the past five years.

K-State President Concerned About Attacks on Diversity Education

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - The president of Kansas State University says recent attacks on diversity education could hamper efforts to recruit students. K-State President Richard Linton says his school focuses on inclusion because it tries to serve diverse communities across the state. “It’s not just about race and it’s not just about creed and color," he said. "It’s also about the rural student that comes from the western part of the state, the new-generation student that might be Hispanic. We think about it much broader.” Kansas lawmakers recently asked public universities to report how much money they spend on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. The request comes amid a national effort by some conservatives to limit teaching about critical race theory in public education.

Kansas City Kansas Police Update Officer Information Support System

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The Kansas City, Kansas, police department is building a high-tech support system to help fight crime. KSHB TV reports that the department is working to create a Real-Time Intelligence Crime Center to provide officers with up-to-date information as they respond to calls for service. The department currently uses license plate readers and intersection cameras to provide information to officers. The goal is to give responding officers as much real-time information as possible from cameras, license plate readers and shot detection devices. Officials say they will soon be hiring for positions in the new high-tech information unit.

Sporting KC Signs Manager Peter Vermes to 5-Year Extension

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City signed Peter Vermes to a five-year contract extension Wednesday that will keep its longtime manager with the Major League Soccer club through the 2028 season. Vermes is the fourth-winningest coach in MLS history. He will begin his 15th season with the club when it faces the Portland Timbers on Saturday. He’s led Sporting KC to 10 playoff appearances and the 2013 MLS Cup along with three U.S. Open Cup titles, and his four major trophies are one behind Bruce Arena and Bob Bradley for the most in U.S. soccer history.

Mahomes, Cousins, Mariota Part of New Netflix NFL Docuseries

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota will be part of a Netflix documentary series debuting this summer. “Quarterback” is the first partnership between the league and the streaming service. NFL Films, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and Mahomes’ 2PM Productions will produce the series. The series followed Mahomes, Cousins, and Mariota throughout the past season. It also marked the first time the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every game. Wednesday’s announcement is part of a busy start to the year for Netflix with sports docuseries. The fifth season of the popular “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” franchise launches on Friday.

