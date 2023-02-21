Headlines for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Should Sales Tax Relief on Kansas Groceries Only Apply to Healthy Food?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - A bill in the Kansas Senate would amend the sales tax exemption on groceries so it only applies to healthy foods. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill would also exempt those foods from both state and local sales taxes. The bill limits the Kansas sales tax exemption on groceries to things like produce, dairy products and meat. Supporters contend that’s a trade off so the plan can also eliminate local sales taxes on groceries. Several food retailers oppose the change because it would make tax rates on food more complicated. Derek Hein, of the Kansas Beverage Association, says Kansas would be the first state to define healthy foods and that would be controversial. “Each one of us would have a different idea of what healthy is," he said. "So, it’s a dangerous road to go down.” Kansas is currently on track to phase out only the state’s sales tax on groceries.

Senate President Ty Masterson says his plan is better because it includes eliminating local sales taxes too. Kansas is currently on track to phase out only the state portion of the sales tax on most groceries. The tax dropped from 6.5% to 4% on January 1 and is scheduled to be fully eliminated in 2025. “And some jurisdictions will pay 3-and-a-half to 4 percent," he said. "Yes, it narrows the items. But it takes it to true zero.”

Computer Chip Manufacturer Plans to Open Plant in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Kan. (KNS) - A computer chip manufacturer plans to open a new factory in Burlington. EMP Shield intends to invest $1.9 billion into a new plant in the town about an hour south of Topeka. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office says the company is applying for federal funding through the CHIPS Act, which is aimed at increasing U.S. semiconductor production. Kelly’s office says the plant will create 1,200 jobs, with an average yearly salary of $66,000. This comes after a separate company, Integra, announced plans to build a $1.8 billion semiconductor plant in Wichita.

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Bill About Blinking Red Lights on Wind Turbines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Some Kansas lawmakers want to rein in the blinking lights on wind turbines that interrupt night-time rural skies. Wind farms have blinking red lights to make sure airplanes don’t hit them at night. But residents nearby often complain about those lights. The Federal Aviation Administration now lets wind farm operators apply for permission to keep the lights off except when airplanes approach. A Kansas Senate committee has advanced a bill to require wind farms to apply for FAA permission to install the new light systems.

David Fisher, a retired business owner in Centerville, urged lawmakers to mitigate the blinking red lights. He lives 17 miles from turbines and worries more could be built closer to his home. “I am tired of seeing the blinking lights," he said. "I want to protect my family from having to live with these.” A Senate committee voted to advance a bill that would make wind farm operators seek federal permission to install new light systems that only flash when airplanes fly nearby. States including Colorado and South Dakota have similar rules.

Attorney General Kobach: Walgreens Won't Send Abortion Pills into Kansas

TOPEKA – (KPR) - Walgreens has announced it will not send abortion pills into Kansas. In a letter, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach warned the company in early February that dispensing the abortion drug Mifepristone would be a violation of state and federal law. “This is a significant victory for the pro-life cause and for women’s health,” Kobach said. “The dispensing of these pills without a supervising physician present would expose women to complications and potentially to coercion as well." Walgreens responded to the attorney general’s warning with its own letter dated February 17. In it, Walgreens Executive Vice President Danielle Gray writes: “Walgreens does not intend to dispense Mifepristone within your state and does not intend to ship Mifepristone into your state from any of our pharmacies. If this approach changes, we will be sure to notify you."

Proposal Would Outline Foster Families "Bill of Rights"

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas foster parents and children could soon have stronger legal protections to help them navigate the system. State lawmakers are now considering a bill of rights to protect foster kids and parents. The law would add 40 total rights. These rights would ensure family visits for kids and proper training for parents. Most of the rights already exist somewhere else, like in foster care policy. But lawmakers say this would strengthen those protections. Kristi Cundiff is the CEO of a foster parent advocacy group in Indiana. That state already has a bill of rights for parents, and she says it has made a difference. “Foster parents felt like they weren't being heard," she said. "And that has definitely changed because of the foster parent bill of rights. It actually states that certain rules need to be followed.” Supporters of the bill say foster care is complex and creating a law that centralizes people’s rights will simplify the system.

Kansas Bill Would Limit Campaign Finance Oversight Efforts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The head of the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission says a bill backed by Republican lawmakers would hinder the agency’s ability to enforce campaign finance laws. The proposed bill puts restrictions on the commission’s subpoena power. Mark Skoglund says that would make it nearly impossible to thoroughly investigate complaints against candidates and political action committees. “This bill, as written, means that we would never be able to support most, especially complex violations of the campaign finance act," he said. "There’s just no reason to have the law.” Backers of the bill say the proposed restrictions are aimed at curbing overly aggressive enforcement tactics that inhibit free speech. The House Elections Committee is expected to vote on the bill this week.

A Member of the Kansas House Wants to Extend School Year by 40%

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - A proposal in the Kansas Legislature would lengthen the school year by about 40%, extending the academic year by 11 weeks. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the idea faces widespread opposition. The bill in the Kansas House Education Committee would increase the school year by 444 hours. Rep. Bill Rhiley, a Wellington Republican, introduced the plan, saying it would help students learn more. He also said many school districts are barely meeting the minimum requirement for instruction hours. Critics say there's little evidence to suggest a longer school year would improve student achievement. Others have complained about the cost, saying teachers would need to be paid more and longer school years would also require additional maintenance and increase transportation costs.

Kansas Lawmakers Battle over Bans on Plastic Bags

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - An effort by Kansas businesses to stop cities and counties from regulating certain kinds of plastic waste has hit a snag at the Statehouse. A Kansas Senate committee has sidetracked a bill that would prohibit cities and counties from banning plastic shopping bags and other types of single-use containers used by retailers and restaurants. The committee rejected the measure despite efforts to narrow its impact by removing a section that would have made it illegal for local governments to regulate virtually any kind of consumer product. Republican Senator John Doll joined Democrats on the panel in opposing the bill despite the change. “There isn’t enough lipstick in the world to make this a good bill," he said. Even so, the bill is backed by several influential business groups. So, it could be resurrected. Lawmakers passed a similar measure last year but Democratic Governor Laura Kelly vetoed it.

Suspects Arrested in Southeast Kansas Homicide

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Crawford County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 32-year-old Travis Conness, of Neosho, Missouri, and 43-year-old Collin Pal Gebford have been taken into custody. Both men are facing murder charges in the death of 51-year-old Duane Mays, of Weir. Mays suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest in Pittsburg Friday afternoon. Pittsburg police say an altercation led to gunfire. Gebford was arrested Friday. Conness was taken into custody Saturday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Wildlife and Parks, Pittsburg police and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office all assisted with the investigation.

Dodge City Cargill Plant Named in Labor Investigation

MINNEAPOLIS, Kan. (AP/KPR) - The Cargill plant in Dodge City has been named in an investigation into children working dangerous jobs in food processing. The U.S. Department of Labor has ordered Packer Sanitation Services pay $1.5 million for employing more than 100 children in meat processing plants around the country. Officials say the children have been working overnight shifts in hazardous jobs at the plants. Packer Sanitation Services was fined more than $393,000 for employing 26 kids, aged 13 to 17, at the Cargill plant in Dodge City. The Labor Department's investigation also named several meat processing plants in Nebraska, Minnesota, and five other states.

Topeka Man Arrested, Accused of Sex Trafficking Child

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested on charges of child sex trafficking. Police say 57-year-old Dwayne G. Cheshire was taken into custody last week. He's accused of human trafficking a child to engage in sexual acts. WIBW TV reports that Cheshire was booked into jail, where he remains on $500,000 bond. His next court appearance has been scheduled for June 1.

Kansas Citians Get Sneak Peek at New KCI Terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of Kansas Citians got a sneak peek at the new terminal at KCI over the weekend. KCTV reports that 10,000 people toured the $1.5 billion terminal on Saturday. The new building replaces older terminals that opened more than 50 years ago. The new terminal sits on the ground where Terminal A used to sit. The new terminal is set to open for business February 28.

$11 Million Headed to Kansas to Help Revamp Airports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $11 million in federal funds is headed to Kansas to revamp dozens of airports for public use. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced last week that 66 airport projects across the state were chosen to receive grants. WIBW TV reports that the Kansas Airport Improvement Program funds will be used to plan, construct or rehabilitate general aviation airports. Among the airports receiving grant money:



Lawrence Regional – Airport master plan update, $360,000; apron rehabilitation, $130,500 design, $800,000 construct; runway extension, $99,750 design

New Century Air Center, Johnson County– Airfield electrical vault building, $89,300 design, $338,400 construct; rehabilitation of a central portion of the west apron, $133,000 design, $800,000 construct; maintenance materials, $13,600

Johnson County Executive – Pavement maintenance materials, $13,600; southwest fence, $129,600; north fence, $156,150

KU Rises to Number 3 in AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

UNDATED (AP) – Houston returned to number one in the AP men’s college basketball poll for the third time this season while Northwestern and Texas A&M barged into the rankings after each had a pair of impressive wins last week. The Cougars picked up 48 first-place votes from the 62-member national media panel with just two weeks left in the regular season. Alabama dropped one spot after losing to Tennessee and routing Georgia in its lone week at No. 1. The Crimson Tide held onto seven first-place votes, while Kansas also earned seven to climb two spots to No. 3. North Carolina State and Florida Atlantic dropped out after each lost games last week.

Former KU Women's Basketball Coach a Finalist for Naismith Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star/KPR) - Former University of Kansas women's basketball coach Marian Washington has been named a finalist for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Kansas City Star reports that Washington is the winningest women's basketball coach in KU's history. Gene Keady, a Larned native who lettered in three sports at Kansas State University and went on to coach 25 seasons at Purdue, was also named one of the 12 finalists. Whether Washington and Keady receive enough votes for induction will be announced April 1st at the college basketball's Final Four.

