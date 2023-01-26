Headlines for Thursday, January 26, 2023

Kansas Bill Would Allow Parents to Safely Surrender Children

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - A new bill is being introduced in Kansas that would give parents the ability to safely surrender a child to a Safe Haven Baby Box if they’re not in position to take care of the baby. KCTV reports that the legislation has already passed in Missouri, and boxes have already been installed in eight other states. A baby box is a drop box located at emergency services or fire stations that allow someone to “legally surrender a newborn.” The proposed bill would require the box to be temperature controlled, lock and signal an alarm. Children must be younger than 60 days old, and parents would avoid any penalties and charges for using the box. As it currently stands, parents surrendering a child in Kansas must hand the child to fire departments or emergency service professionals. The Safe Haven Baby Box was first installed in Indiana in 2016. Since the first installation, over 120 babies have been surrendered in the United States. There are currently 134 boxes across the country.

==========

Bill Would Allow Home-Schooled Students to Play in Kansas High School Sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - A potential law would allow virtual and home-schooled students to join public school athletic teams and activities in Kansas. But opponents of the bill say the measure would undermine the academic component of participation in school activities and competition. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that a hearing was held this week on House Bill 2030, which would authorize non-public school students and part-time public school students to participate in any activities regulated by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA). In the context of the bill, “non-public school” would refer to students enrolled in any alternatives to traditional, publicly funded education, such as homeschooling, virtual schools and non-accredited private schools.

Under the proposal, local school districts and KSHSAA would be prohibited from creating any policies barring such participation, although schools could still require students to pay any activities fees or enroll in any specific classes that would otherwise also be required of public school participants. The KSHSAA opposes the measure. The proposal comes back to the committee after failed attempts in prior years to pass legislation to open up public schools’ sports teams and activities to non-public students.

About 25 states allow home-schooled students to access interscholastic activities, but Kansas is part of a separate group of 20 states that do not allow any participation. Rep. Kristey Williams, an Augusta Republican who chairs the House committee looking into the proposal, said she was dismayed that some children in Kansas are barred from participating in KSHSAA events, “because all kids have parents who are paying taxes. For us to talk about diversity and inclusion and the needs of a variety of children, this strikes me as the opposite of that,” Williams said. The committee is expected to work the bill in the coming weeks for potential passage to the full House.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Changes to Mail-In Voting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - A bill in the Kansas Legislature would eliminate a three-day grace period for mailed ballots to be counted after Election Day. The bill would only allow mail ballots in Kansas to be counted if they arrive by 7 pm on Election Day. Currently, ballots returned through the mail are counted if they are postmarked by Election Day and received within three days after polls close. Democratic Representative Brandon Woodard argues the bill would make it harder to vote. He claims the bill follows the false belief that elections have been stolen. “This is just another voter suppression effort from folks who believe in the Big Lie," he said. Republicans argue the change would make elections safer and fairer. Lawmakers considered a similar bill last year.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Propose Stiffer Penalties for Assaulting Hospital Employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas is again considering increased penalties for those who assault hospital workers. Past attempts to do so have failed even as the number of assaults have increased. Hospital workers are sometimes punched, kicked and spat on. In 2017, Chris Buesing had his jaw broken when attacked at his job in Topeka. “My story is not unique. Stormont-Vail Health experiences an average of three injury-causing, workplace violence incidents per month," he said. The proposed bill would add the crime of interfering with a hospital worker and double the length of a sentence for assault. Hospital groups say some attackers can’t be charged because of their mental state, but they still want prosecutors to have options for pursuing tougher penalties.

==========

New Mental Health Center for Younger Kansans Set to Open in Hays

HAYS, Kan. (KNS) - A new youth mental health center in western Kansas will start accepting patients next month. The new Camber Children’s Mental Health hospital in Hays expects to serve more than 600 young people. That includes 14 beds for inpatient and residential treatment. Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Laura Howard says the new center, “comes at a time of critical consequence surrounding the issue of children’s psychiatric services.” A report from last year ranked Kansas as the worst state in the nation for mental health for adults and children. The state ranked last for consistent treatment for youth that have had a major depressive episode.

==========

Human Remains Found Near KC Water Treatment Facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) - Kansas City police are investigating after human remains were found near a water treatment plant Wednesday morning. The Kansas City Star reports that police were in the area on an unrelated call when they discovered the remains near the Blue River Water Treatment Plant. Detectives will work with medical examiners to determine the origin of the remains and the cause of death.

==========

KCK Police Confiscate Thousands of Fentanyl-Laced Pills

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB)— The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has seized more than 10,000 fentanyl-laced pills during the past week. KSHB TV reports that the counterfeit prescription pills are worth more than $100,000. A KCK police narcotics unit makes routine sweeps at a variety of facilities, including package processing locations. Last year, the department seized 150,000 pills and department officials say they expect to seize even more pills this year. Last year, KCK recorded more than 174 drug overdoses. Forty of them were fatal.

==========

California Couple Charged with Trying to Sell Meth in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them to Kansas. WIBW TV reports that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted 39-year-old Orlando Payan-Parra and 43-year-old Erika Cardona-Carrizales, both of Coachella, California, with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines. Court documents indicate that Payan-Parra and Cardona-Carrizales have also been charged with possession of meth.

==========

Some Rural Counties Grew in First Year of COVID Pandemic

UNDATED (HPM) - New research suggests over a third of rural counties in the U.S. grew during the first year of the pandemic. COVID-19 accelerated an existing trend in rural areas, as deaths outpaced births. But because more people moved into some rural counties, the population grew slightly. Rural counties grew by 77,000 residents from April 2020 to July 2021. That’s according to a recent study by Kenneth Johnson, a demographer and sociologist at the University of New Hampshire. Despite a spike in deaths from COVID-19 and fewer births, Johnson suggests remote work opportunities contributed to more people moving to rural places. But he says those rural counties were especially attractive. “Most of the recreational retirement counties have natural amenities in them, they have lakes, or they have mountains or they have beautiful vistas, the Ozarks, for example, and are a recreational destination," he said.

Tom Mueller is a rural sociologist and demographer at the University of Oklahoma. He says it’s not likely this population trend continues. “People live near cities generally because they like what comes with the city. And during the pandemic, there was a very unique point where everything that's good about a city suddenly wasn't. But I don't think that's a long-term thing by any means," he said. Mueller says that recreational and retirement counties near cities were more likely to see population growth than remote farming counties.

==========

Kansas Teen Accused of Killing His Mother in Small Town

CANTON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting local police in a homicide investigation after a McPherson County woman was found dead outside her home. KAKE TV reports that police were called to a home in Canton where they found an unresponsive woman. KBI investigators say police found 52-year-old Briana Lance in the back yard. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified her son, 18-year-old Hayden Lance, as the suspected killer. He has been booked into the McPherson County Jail on charges of second-degree murder.

==========

Former Band Teacher in Neodesha Accused of Child Sex Crimes

NEODESHA, Kan. (KOAM) - A former band director in Neodesha has been arrested and charged with child sex crimes. KOAM TV reports that 28-year-old Quinton Ross Bockhold has been charged with 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Investigators accuse Bockhold of communicating electronically with a person he believed to be a minor child to lure the child into performing an unlawful sex act in April of 2022. Electronic solicitation of a child is a level 3 felony in Kansas, punishable by up to 20 years in prision. Bockhold is being held in the Wilson County Jail without bond. The Neodesha Police Department is continuing to investigate.

==========

Man Leaves After Setting House on Fire in Central Kansas

HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Authorities say a man in central Kansas set a house ablaze and then walked away from it Tuesday afternoon. KSNW TV reports that Barton County Fire Dist. #2 (BCFD2) received a call for the report of a house fire with flames coming from the windows and attic (near the intersection of NE 140 Road and NE 30 Avenue). Upon arrival, firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames with no one around. While extinguishing the fire, the BCFD2 says they found that there was no electricity or propane leading into the house, indicating that it was vacant. According to the BCFD2, “the property owner was looking at tearing the house down and lit the house on fire the same day, and left the structure to burn down unattended.” The BCFD2 was assisted by Hoisington EMS, Barton County Sheriff’s Department and the Beaver Fire Department.

==========

Woman and Baby Killed in Southeast Kansas Head-On Crash

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman and a baby have been killed in a crash in southeast Kansas. KSNW TV reports that a Buick Park Avenue collided head-on with a a Chevy Silverado on U.S. Highway 400 in Labette County. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says the driver of the Buick, 30-year-old Valerie M. Montgomery, of Parsons, and a baby inside were killed in the crash. A 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman in the Chevy Silverado from Thayer were taken to Labette Health for their injuries. The KHP says the drivers and a passenger inside the pickup were not wearing seatbelts.

==========

Woman Dragged Eight Miles Under Semi After Crash on I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — An accident on Interstate 435 early Wednesday morning injured a woman driving a Prius. KSHB TV reports that the car was trapped under a semi-truck after the collision around 3:30 am on westbound I-435 at State Line Road. The truck driver was not aware of the crash and dragged the car for eight miles before stopping near Lackman Road in Lenexa. The driver of the Prius was trapped inside the car. The woman was removed from the vehicle and transported to a hospital.

==========

ATM Stolen from Baker University; Police Seek Public’s Help in Solving Theft

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (LJW) - Police are asking for the public’s help after an ATM was stolen from Baker University’s Student Union. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Baldwin City police were notified Tuesday morning that an ATM had been forcibly removed from the wall overnight at the student union and taken to another location, where it was broken into and its contents removed. Authorities are asking anyone who heard or saw anything Monday night or early Tuesday morning around the student union or the New Living Center to contact Baldwin City Police at (785) 594-3850. People may also leave anonymous tips through Douglas County Crime Stoppers at (785) 843-TIPS (8477).

==========

Agency Delays Protections for Imperiled Bat, Prairie Chicken

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration is temporarily delaying stepped-up legal protections for two imperiled species following efforts by congressional Republicans to derail the actions. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday it was postponing reclassification of the northern long-eared bat from “threatened” to the more severe “endangered” category until March 31. The change had been scheduled to take effect January 30. This week, the service announced that new designations for the lesser prairie chicken scheduled to take effect then had been bumped to March 27. The agency is granting endangered status to the grassland bird's southern population segment while listing the northern segment as threatened. The administration said the delays were intended to give regulators and those affected by the changes — such as landowners, loggers, ranchers and wind turbine operators — time to adjust. The listings, both announced in November, drew pushback from GOP lawmakers who complained that stronger protections would disrupt infrastructure projects and other economic activity.

The lesser prairie chicken's range covers a portion of the oil-rich Permian Basin along the New Mexico-Texas state line and extends into parts of Colorado, Oklahoma and Kansas. The habitat of the bird, a type of grouse, has diminished across about 90% of its historical range, officials say. The crow-size, terrestrial birds are known for spring courtship rituals that include flamboyant dances by the males as they make a cacophony of clucking, cackling and booming sounds. Environmentalists consider the species severely at risk due to oil and gas development, livestock grazing, farming and construction of roads and power lines.

==========

KCK Police Put Officer on Leave After Video Appears to Show Him Impaired

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) - Kansas City, Kansas, Police have placed an unnamed officer on administrative leave after he was caught on video looking impaired. In a video that has now spread across social media, a police officer responding to a custody call is leaning against a wall, his speech slurred and his eyes blinking fast. A KCK homeowner shooting the video was alarmed and said the officer appeared to be under the influence of something and "high as a kite.” KCUR Radio reports that the police department issued a statement Monday saying the officer may have been suffering from a medical condition. The department says the officer is now on leave pending an internal investigation.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre. Our headlinesare generally posted by 10 am weekdays. These ad-free headlines are made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.

