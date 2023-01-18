Headlines for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Defense Attorney Says Lawrence Man Harmless Despite Deadly Threat Against Kansas Lawmaker

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — A defense attorney says a man charged with threatening to kill a Kansas congressman is harmless. A public defender told jurors Tuesday during a federal criminal trial that 32-year-old Chase Neill, of Lawrence, believes he has a special relationship with God and his weapons are “meteors and plagues,” not “knives and guns.” Prosecutors say Neill became fixated on U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner and threatened to kill LaTurner in a call in June to the Republican congressman's Topeka office. The trial began amid what authorities say is a sharp rise in threats to the nation's lawmakers. But the public defender told jurors that the June call didn't prompt local authorities to arrest Neill or send him to a mental hospital. Neill's criminal trial began in federal court Tuesday.

A pretrial report said Neill believes he is "the Messiah." Prosecutors have said in court documents that Neill believes he was "obligated by God" to warn "certain public figures" and detail the results of not heeding his warnings. U.S. District Judge Holly Teeter concluded during a hearing last month that "a preponderance of the evidence" showed Neill was mentally competent to stand trial. The official notes from the hearing showed Teeter relied on a psychological evaluation of Neill, but that document is sealed and closed to the public. A magistrate who ordered Neill to remain in custody in June 2022 said he also had threatened other members of Congress. The others have not been named and Neill is charged only with threatening LaTurner.

LaTurner was a Kansas state senator and state treasurer before winning his U.S. House seat in 2020. Until the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature redrew political boundaries last year, LaTurner's eastern Kansas district included Neill's hometown of Lawrence, which includes the main University of Kansas campus and is among the state's most liberal communities.

==========

KBI: Armed Man Found Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says an officer-involved shooting Monday night in southeast Kansas left one man dead from an apparent, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The fatal shooting victim has been identified as 28-year-old Phillip A. Doerr, of Falls City, Nebraska. The KBI says a woman in Galena called 911 to report that a man was being held at gunpoint by another man (at 9550 SE Bobcat Street). The armed man then left the residence in a Ford flatbed truck. Deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spotted the pickup. The driver of the truck, later identified as Phillip A. Doerr, did not pull over. After a short vehicle pursuit, the truck came to a stop. Doerr exited the truck while firing at deputies, hitting their patrol car multiple times. Both deputies returned fire and Doerr fled into the woods. Later, deputies heard a single gunshot coming from the trees. At approximately 8 pm, Doerr's body was discovered with an apparent, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. An autopsy will be conducted. No law enforcement officers were hurt during the incident. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI Monday night for assistance. The KBI is now conducting its own investigation.

==========

Lawrence Man Acquitted on Charges of Raping Two Women After New Year’s Eve Party

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - A Lawrence man was acquitted on Tuesday by a Douglas County jury on charges of raping two women after a New Year’s Eve party in 2020. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 24-year-old Chastleton Jordan Malone was charged with three felony counts of rape of a person who is unable to consent. The charges were in connection with an incident in the early-morning hours of January 1, 2020, when Malone went home with two women, ages 18 and 19, after a night of drinking together at different parties.

One of the women told police that she had no clear memory of the assault after having several drinks throughout the night. She told police that she woke up the next day without any pants on and her friend, who also was alleged to have been raped, told the woman that she thought both of them had been raped the night before by the man who was drinking with them at the party. They told police that Malone was “creepily stalking” one of the women throughout New Year’s Eve and that he rode home with them but that they did not let him inside their house and that he later broke in and raped them after they had fallen asleep.

When Malone heard about the allegations, he called police in an effort to “dispel the lies.” Malone told police everything was consensual and that the women invited him onto a bed they were sharing. On Tuesday, Malone’s defense attorney, Michael Duma, said that this incident was a case of “post-coital regret” and that the women had fabricated the story after they woke up the next day and realized they had both slept with the same man.

==========

No One Hurt When School Bus Catches Fire, Burns Completely in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - No serious injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire in Kansas City. KMBC TV reports that the bus became completely engulfed in flames late Tuesday afternoon (near Wornall Road and Ward Parkway). The Kansas City Fire Department has yet to say what caused the bus to catch fire.

==========

ACLU Prepares for Battles in Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is preparing to challenge the state Legislature’s recent actions regarding transgender children, voting rights, and reproductive health care. The Kansas Reflector reports that ACLU lobbyists say they will seek common ground on criminal justice reform and legalizing medical marijuana. One of the first bills that was introduced this year would ban gender-affirming care for some young people and some GOP lawmakers are reportedly considering a measure that would ban ballot drop boxes and reduce the period for early voting. Leaders at the ACLU of Kansas say the state has been on the front lines in many of the battles over voting rights, LGBTQ protections and other "culture war" issues.

==========

Kansas Among Few States Without Clinics to Treat Long COVID Symptoms

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - Clinics designed to treat the after-effects of COVID-19 are specialized clinics with the expertise for treating long COVID. But Kansas is one of the few states without a clinic for long-COVID patients. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in five American adults who had COVID-19 developed long COVID symptoms. That means about 200,000 Kansas residents are suffering from the syndrome. Kathryn Burke works with a support group for people with long COVID. She says the shortage of clinics in the state often leaves people in rural areas a very long drive away from a health care provider who might restore their lung capacity or clear their brain fog. “It is hard for people in more rural locations, less wealthy locations to be able to access long COVID care simply because the medical clinics and medical centers around them simply may not have the funding or the staffing to dedicate time and money towards long COVID clinics," she said. (Read more.)

==========

Beware When Pumping Gas; Skimmers Found on Gas Pumps in Northwest Kansas

ATWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) — Skimmers have been found hidden on gas pumps in northwest Kansas. According to KSNW TV, police in Atwood located skimmers inside gas pumps, which made them nearly undetectable. Authorities in Rawlins County recommend residents either pay inside the store or very closely inspect the gas pump before paying at the pump. Police say motorists should first examine the lock to see if it has any visible damage or if the gas pump door appears to have been pried open. Then, police say, people should check the safety seals near the lock to make sure they are intact and have not been tampered with. Anyone who spots signs of tampering should notify the store immediately. Anyone who notices someone acting suspiciously around a gas pump or attempting to get inside should call 911.

==========

Kansas Farmers Raise Concerns over Feral Hogs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Feral hogs have been spotted roaming around parts of south-central Kansas. According to KWCH TV, a Garden Plain police officer posted a video of the animals to the department's Facebook page after receiving reports of people seeing the hogs. On Saturday, more feral hogs were reported near Lake Afton. Farmers in the area north of Garden Plain say they’ve dealt with feral hogs on their property before and they’re hoping it won’t become a major problem. The animals can cause major damage to crops. The American Farm Bureau federation says feral hogs have caused more than $2.5 billion in damages to agriculture, livestock and the environment.

==========

Kansas Medicaid Recipients Must Renew Enrollment After Pandemic Pause

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The federal government has extended the COVID-19 public health emergency again, but it does not include simplified Medicaid eligibility that kept people enrolled over the last three years. During the pandemic, people on Medicaid did not have to prove their eligibility every year. Starting in April, Kansans on Medicaid will have to go through the renewal process to determine whether they are still eligible. State Medicaid Director Sarah Fertig recently told state lawmakers that it will take time and require workers to review each case individually. "We cannot just run a report and kick everybody off," she said. "Because we don’t know whether some of these folks are still eligible and we won’t know until their case comes up for redetermination and we get information from them on their current circumstances.” Fertig told lawmakers that the process will likely take about a year. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment estimates the pandemic rule increased the Medicaid rolls by about 21%, or more than 100,000 Kansans.

==========

Scientists: Warmer, Drier Climate Affecting Wheat Yields

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas State University researchers have pinpointed how much hot, dry and windy weather it takes to stifle wheat production. The recent study found that just 10 hours of extreme heat, dryness and wind together can reduce wheat production by 4%. Kansas saw more than its share of those days over the past year. And K-State agronomy professor Stephen Welch says those extreme events are becoming more common here. “That precise combination of events has been increasing over the 40-year period due to climate change," he said. "That's a key factor.” The study also found that the extreme weather in Kansas is tied to a specific long-term temperature cycle in the Pacific Ocean. That connection could help predict the risks that wheat crops face in coming decades.

Norton County resident Chris Tanner has felt the impact of a warming climate on his farm in northwest Kansas. Many of his wheat fields didn’t produce enough to bother harvesting at all. “It can be very, very bountiful or it can be the complete polar opposite and be a famine," he said. "You have to learn how to weather those storms in life.” The study says the frequency and intensity of extreme hot, dry, windy events are likely to increase as the earth continues to warm in the coming decades.

==========

10 Librarians Nationwide Receive "I Love My Librarian" Awards

NEW YORK (AP/KPR) — This year's winners of the "I Love My Librarian Award" include a Manhattan woman. Tara Coleman, based at Kansas State University, has been leading a campus-wide common reading program. Coleman is one of 10 librarians selected as winners based on nominations from library users around the country. Each of the 10 honorees receives a $5,000 cash prize and a $750 travel stipend to attend the library association's LibLearnX event later this month in New Orleans. The awards are made possible by a grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York and support from the New York Public Library. The awards were established in 2008. This year, judges at the library association chose the winners from more than 1,500 nominations.

==========

Former Kansas City Chiefs Draft Pick Facing Kidnapping Charge

UNDATED (PennLive.com) - A former All-SEC defensive lineman who played in the NFL for Kansas City, Houston and Washington, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping. The website PennLive.com reports that Jerrell Powe is being held without bail. According to reports, police in Ridgeland, Mississippi said they were called Thursday afternoon to a Chase Bank for a report of a person being held against their will. Police say the person told them they had been kidnapped in Laurel, Mississippi before being driven to the bank and forced to withdraw money. Police say Powe and 35-year-old Gavin Bates were still on the scene when they arrived. Bates is also reportedly facing a kidnapping charge. Powe was a two-time All-SEC pick at Ole Miss before the Chiefs took him in the sixth round, 199th-overall, of the 2011 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 330 pounder played with the Chiefs through 2013 and then played with Houston in 2014 and Washington in 2015.

==========

D.C. Lawyer Suspended from Kansas Practice Following Trustee Misconduct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawyer in Washington D.C., Maryland and Kansas has been suspended from the practice of law in all three locations following a case that stems from trustee misconduct. WIBW TV reports that Isaac Henry Marks Sr. had been admitted to practice law in Kansas since 1987. He was also a licensed attorney in Maryland and Washington, D.C. But court records indicate disciplinary action was taken against Marks in 2018 for conduct while he was working as a trustee in D.C. The D.C. Court of Appeals suspended his license for a year in 2021. But Marks failed to notify officials in Maryland and Kansas of the disciplinary action taken against him, leading to the suspension of his law license in both states.

==========

Great Bend Zoo Announces Death of "Winnie" the Grizzly Bear

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KAKE) - The Great Bend Zoo has announced the death of one of its grizzly bears. KAKE TV reports that the the bear named "Winnie" died over the weekend. The zoo says Winnie’s siblings, Piglet and Pooh, appear to be handling the death as expected but will have each other and their zoo keepers to help them during the grieving process.

==========

Maine Gets 1st Mega Millions Jackpot with $1.35 Billion Grand Prize

UNDATED (AP) - Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The Maine State Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, which led to three months of drawings without a claim on the jackpot. The Hometown Gas & Grill owner says there's quite a buzz at the small-town gas station and he hopes someone in town is the winner. The southern Maine town of over 6,500 residents borders New Hampshire. The jackpot was the second largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth time the game has had a billion-dollar win. The largest Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018 was $1.53 billion claimed by a single ticket holder in South Carolina. Friday's drawing also marked the seventh time there was a grand prize winner on Friday the 13th, a date superstitiously considered unlucky.

Beyond Maine's jackpot, 14 tickets matched five white balls to claim the second-tier prize of $1 million. Four were sold in New York, two in California and one each in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas, Mega Millions said.

==========

